TelevisaUnivision Selects Nielsen ONE for Cross-Platform Measurement

Strategic agreement leverages suite of Nielsen & Gracenote solutions to power engagement of U.S. Hispanics across Spanish-language media

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen announced today that TelevisaUnivision, the world's leading Spanish-language media and content company, has signed a multi-year agreement to use Nielsen ONE, the company's cross-platform measurement solution to be released in December. As part of the new agreement which commences in January 2023, TelevisaUnivision will utilize the full suite of solutions under Nielsen ONE, along with Nielsen Marketing Cloud, and Gracenote's Advanced Discovery suite. The deal enables both measurement and advanced planning across TelevisaUnivision's national, digital, local and audio affiliates as well as its streaming service, ViX.

Nielsen's audience-first measurement uses big data validated by a robust, persons-level panel to accurately capture and report audiences that are truly representative. Using Nielsen's cross-platform solutions, TelevisaUnivision will have an unparalleled view of campaign metrics and content usage across all screens and devices, enabling them to fully understand viewer behaviors across all modalities and optimize campaigns for advertisers to drive business outcomes.

"It's an honor to be working with TelevisaUnivision as they continue their transformation. As an early adopter of Nielsen ONE, we are excited for TelevisaUnivision to truly unlock the power of representative, cross-media measurement and optimization with advanced audiences to support their growth," said David Kenny, CEO of Nielsen. "We're committed to delivering solutions that provide a consistent, comparable and deduplicated view into audience and content consumption, with inclusion and representation at its core."

"As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, we're focused on unlocking more value for brands to reach, engage and delight our Spanish-speaking audiences across our streaming, digital, and linear TV offerings," said Wade Davis, CEO of TelevisaUnivision. "Nielsen has long been a trusted source of audience measurement and continues to innovate as the industry evolves. As we continue to expand our portfolio across platforms and new geographies, we're excited to work with Nielsen to help build the next generation of media measurement that is representative of audiences everywhere."

The ability to plan, optimize and measure against advanced audiences through Nielsen ONE across all screens will provide the most comprehensive view of the desired audience at each step of the media journey. With granular insights from Nielsen's solutions, including advanced audiences beyond age and gender, TelevisaUnivision will ultimately be better positioned to help advertisers deliver targeted Hispanic audiences to Spanish-language media. The addition of Gracenote Advanced Discovery will help power a more personalized discovery experience of their content, driving deeper viewer engagement with shows and programs on TelevisaUnivision's platforms.

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future. Nielsen operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram).

About TelevisaUnivision, Inc.

As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision features the largest library of owned content and industry-leading production capabilities that power its streaming, digital and linear television offerings, as well as its radio platforms. The Company's media portfolio includes the top-rated broadcast networks Univision and UniMás in the U.S. and Las Estrellas and Canal 5 in Mexico. TelevisaUnivision is home to 36 Spanish-language cable networks, including Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the U.S. and Mexico. With the most compelling portfolio of Spanish-language sports rights in the world, TelevisaUnivision has solidified its position as the Home of Soccer. TelevisaUnivision also owns and manages 59 television stations across the U.S. and four broadcast channels in Mexico affiliated with 222 television stations, Videocine studio, and Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, which encompasses 57 owned or operated U.S. radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. TelevisaUnivision is home to the global streaming services ViX and Blim TV, which altogether host over 50,000 hours of high-quality, original Spanish-language programming from distinguished producers and top talent. The company's prominent digital assets include Univision.com, Univision NOW, and several top-rated digital apps. For more information, visit televisaunivision.com.

