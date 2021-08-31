U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

Television Market 2021-2025 | Rising Popularity Of Large-display Televisions to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the television market and it is poised to grow by USD 70.77 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Television Market by Technology, Display Size, Display Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. FUNAI ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., and VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising popularity of large-display televisions will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of 4K content will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Television Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Television Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology

  • Market Landscape

  • Type

  • Geography

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Set-Top Box Market - Global set-top box market is segmented by type (satellite set-top box, DTT set-top box, IPTV set-top box, OTT set-top box, and cable set-top box), resolution (HD set-top box, SD set-top box, and 4K set-top box), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global 4K2K TV Market - Global 4K2K TV market is segmented by type (satellite set-top box, DTT set-top box, IPTV set-top box, OTT set-top box, and cable set-top box), resolution (HD set-top box, SD set-top box, and 4K set-top box), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Television Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our television market report covers the following areas:

  • Television Market size

  • Television Market trends

  • Television Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for UHD televisions as one of the prime reasons driving the television market growth during the next few years.

Television Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Television Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Television Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Television Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist television market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the television market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the television market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of television market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • UHD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • HD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Display size

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Display size

  • Up to 43 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 55-64 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 48-50 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Greater than 65 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Display size

Market Segmentation by Display type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Display type

  • LCD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • OLED - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Display type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • FUNAI ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sharp Corp.

  • Skyworth Group Ltd.

  • Sony Group Corp.

  • TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd.

  • VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/television-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/televisionmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/television-market-2021-2025--rising-popularity-of-large-display-televisions-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301365331.html

SOURCE Technavio

