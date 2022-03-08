ReportLinker

Major players in the television station market are A&E Television Networks, AT & T, Inc. , British Broadcasting Corporation, CBS Interactive, Comcast Corporation, Channel Four Television Corporation, CenturyLink, Inc.

New York, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Television Station Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243820/?utm_source=GNW

, 21st Century Fox, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and RTL Group.



The global television station market is expected to grow from $113.55 billion in 2021 to $122.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $157.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The television station market consists of sales of television stations and related services.A TV station is a business, organization or another enterprise, such as an independent TV operator, that transmits content over terrestrial TV.



A television transmission may take place via analog TV signals or, more recently, via digital TV signals.



The main types of broadcasters in television stations are public and commercial.Commercial broadcasting refers to the broadcasting of television programs and radio programming by privately owned corporate media.



The different platforms include digital terrestrial broadcast, satellite broadcast, cable television broadcasting services, internet protocol television (IPTV), over-the-top television (OTT), and involve various revenue models such as subscription, pay-per-view, on-demand, advertisement.



Western Europe was the largest region in the content streaming market in 2021.Eastern Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing demand for high-definition content and advertisement is the key factor driving the growth of the global television station market.Demand for high-quality OTT-TVs such as HBO Go and others is growing as customers choose high-quality videos and content.



Besides this, businesses concentrate on raising sales by ads as television is the most influential outlet for targeting a wider audience and future clients. According to the latest figures from the Regular Media Survey, television advertisement sales rose by 7.1%. One of the innovative firms, iSpot, is placing a TV banner in another domain: the potential to target and monitor advertiser-defined audience segments across the TV ecosystem as a whole. Therefore, the Increasing demand for high-definition content and advertisement is expected to drive the growth of the television station market.



The lack of unified broadcasting and content regulations is a key factor hampering the growth of the television station market.Indian television broadcasters are to bring the Indian Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI) to litigation for repeated adjustments and abuse of techniques in its updated regulatory policy.



TRAI reduced the discount on bouquets on TV channels to 33%, while also lowering the overall retail price (MRP) of channels in those bouquets to Rs 12 from Rs 19.Broadcasters argue that there is no sound foundation for TRAI’s argument that so-called subscription service rates are intangible because of the bouquet discounts.



Only the representative of Viacom18 met with officials at TRAI but they are not happy with the new rules.TRAI had announced the prices would be determined by market forces, but even in 2020, TRAI’s reported position is nowhere in perspective.



Therefore, the frequent changes in TRAI have created regulatory uncertainty among stakeholders and have adversely impacted the television station market growth.



The emergence of newer technologies is a key trend in the television station market. ATSC 3.0 is the latest edition of the Advanced Television Systems Committee Guidelines, which specifies precisely how TV signals are transmitted and interpreted. ATSC 3.0’s key benefit is picture quality, including high dynamic range (HDR), wide color gamut (WCG), and high frame rate (HFR). In addition to the image and audio enhancements, ATSC 3.0 also helps you to watch video transmitted on handheld devices such as phones and tablets as well as in cars. Samsung revealed it would support ATSC 3.0 in 13 of its 8 K TVs in 2020, while LG will follow the standard in six of its OLED sets. In 2020, a company called BitRouter has developed an ATSC 3.0 set-top box that can connect to TVs via HDMI.



In September 2019, Tegna Inc., a US-based based innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities acquired Nexstar Media Group for $740 million in cash. The acquisition adds additional markets to the current portfolio of TEGNA’s top network affiliates, including four affiliates in key election states. TEGNA currently owns or operates 62 TV stations across 51 markets, covering over 38 percent of U.S. TV households. Nexstar Media Group, a USA-based company, largest TV station operator in the country.



The countries covered in the television station market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243820/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



