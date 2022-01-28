Telia Lietuva results for the twelve months of 2021

The Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”) approved unaudited Telia Lietuva, AB Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, for the twelve months’ period ended 31 December 2021.

Fourth quarter of 2021:

- Total revenue amounted to EUR 113.3 million, an increase by 4.3 per cent over the revenue of EUR 108.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

- Adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to EUR 33.9 million and was 1.5 per cent lower than EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, of EUR 34.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

- EBITDA amounted to EUR 33 million and was 3.1 per cent lower than EBITDA of EUR 34.1 million a year ago.

- Profit for the period was EUR 16.2 million, down by 3.9 per cent over the profit of EUR 16.9 million a year ago.

Twelve months of 2021:

- Total revenue amounted to EUR 420.8 million, an increase by 5.7 per cent over the revenue of EUR 398.1 million for the twelve months of 2020.

- Adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, was EUR 139.9 million and grew by 2.7 per cent over EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, of EUR 136.2 million for January-December of 2020.

- EBITDA was EUR 139.4 million, an increase by 3.4 per cent over EBITDA of EUR 134.9 million a year ago.

- Profit for the period was EUR 57.6 million, up by 3.2 per cent over the profit of EUR 55.9 million a year ago.

- Free cash flow amounted to EUR 85.7 million and was 0.9 per cent higher than free cash flow of EUR 84.9 million a year ago.

Management comment:

Our investments and financial results for the year 2021 are a literal reflection of an importance and relevance of our services on Lithuanian market. The last quarter of 2021 was marked with the surge in capital investments. In total EUR 41.9 million invested into areas that became extremely important during the pandemic and generate a double digit growth – connectivity and cloud computing. By the year end in response to ever growing demand for IT services, modernisation and expansion of two major data centers was completed, and capacity of data servers quadrupled.

Story continues

Accelerating upgrade of mobile network will ensure smooth transition into 5G era. By the end of 2021, more than 450 base stations supporting 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G connection were upgraded with Ericsson equipment. During the last quarter of the year two important connectivity milestone were reached: from October every second call in the Company’s mobile network is made using Voice over LTE (VoLTE) technology while mobile data download speed in Telia Lietuva network exceeded 100 Mbps and at the end of December amounted to 104.5 Mbps.

The Company’s leadership in quality of connectivity allowed to attract new customer. During the fourth quarter of 2021 net intake of mobile communication customers alone was 69 thousand. The growth was recorded in other segments, too, and over the last twelve months:

- number of mobile service subscriptions grew by 8.6 per cent up to 1,518 thousand,

- number of fiber-optic Internet connections went up by 2.7 per cent up to 305 thousand,

- number of TV service users increased by 0.8 per cent up to 255 thousand.

Double digit growth in revenue from mobile communication, broadband Internet and IT services continued to push total revenue up. Over the year, comparing January-December of 2021 with the same period a year ago:

- revenue from IT services grew by 24.3 per cent,

- revenue from broadband Internet services went up by 11.2 per cent,

- revenue from billed mobile services increased by 10.4 per cent,

- revenue from TV services was up by 8.5 per cent.

At the end of 2021 more than 4 times rocketed tariffs for electricity and higher marketing spending had a negative impact on quarterly EBITDA. Nevertheless, EBITDA for the twelve months of 2021 was the highest in the Company’s history as well as the amount of capital investments. During 2021, in total EUR 93.9 million (or more than a fifth of revenue) was invested into upgrade and expansion of the Company’s fixed and mobile networks, IT infrastructure and business transformation program. Strong cash flows allowed the Company to reduce its banks’ loan by a half to EUR 30 million.

The two-years project for renovation of 30 largest customer care shops was finished by the end of 2021. In total, EUR 2.5 million was invested into making retail shops more comfortable and cosy. In November, Telia Lietuva for the second year in a row was recognized for the best customer care quality provided by telecommunication company in Lithuania. The survey was conducted by mystery shoppers and Dive Lithuania. At the end of 2021, Telia Lietuva was among the enterprises that were recognised as the most transparent in Lithuania by Transparency International Lithuanian unit.





ENCL.:

- Telia Lietuva, AB Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the twelve months’ period ended 31 December 2021.

- Presentation of Telia Lietuva, AB financial results for the 12 months of 2021.





Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt





Attachments



