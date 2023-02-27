U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.25
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,839.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,029.50
    +32.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.30
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.03
    -0.29 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.90
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.69
    -0.24 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    +0.53 (+2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1957
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1610
    -0.2450 (-0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,435.73
    +250.74 (+1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.16
    -8.89 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.66
    -29.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.96
    -29.52 (-0.11%)
     

Telit Cinterion Unveils New Branding to Reflect the Company's Vision of Making the Connected World a Safer, Smarter, Better Place Through Invisible Intelligence

·3 min read

Rebranding reflects a bigger, stronger, more comprehensive footprint of an IoT leader in telematics/ asset tracking, EVs, smart utilities, smart cities, security/ surveillance, healthcare and enterprise

IRVINE, Calif. and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, a global enabler of the intelligent edge, today announced the completion of its global rebranding effort emphasizing the company's established and rapidly expanding position in the IoT marketplace. Following on the heels of Telit Cinterion's debut earlier this year, the brand unveiling at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona exemplifies the company's end-to-end IoT offering serving the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers. For more information, please visit https://www.telit.com/telitcinterion/.

(PRNewsfoto/Telit)
(PRNewsfoto/Telit)

Telit Cinterion's new branding encapsulates the company's vision of enabling a new era of hyper-connectivity, where everything is seamlessly and securely networked, with full orchestration of edge and cloud data. Harnessing invisible intelligence, Telit Cinterion maps data points spanning numerous industries including transportation, education, medicine, energy, and security — to solve business problems efficiently and securely.

"The technology solution marketplace can be highly complex for a business looking for a partner. The Telit Cinterion brand is meant to break through the noise with our role as a robust end-to-end solution — from connectivity to the device — with specific capabilities for a variety of use cases and verticals," said Paolo Dal Pino, CEO, Telit Cinterion. "While this rebrand showcases our trailblazing, outside-the-box boldness with innovation, security and customer passion, it is proven results — our demonstrated growth in the market, enhanced product offerings and world-class team — which give us a competitive advantage."

Visit Telit Cinterion at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023 in Hall 5, Stand 5A32 to learn more.

About Telit Cinterion
Telit Cinterion is a global enabler of the intelligent edge providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

For more information, follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit Telit.com.

Copyright © 2023 Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. Telit Cinterion, Telit, OneEdge, Cinterion, and all associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Telit Communications S.p.A, Telit Communications LTD, Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or their affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart
Telit Cinterion
+1 919-415-1510
Leslie.Hart@Telit.com

Lora Wilson
Valerie Christopherson
GRC for Telit Cinterion
+1 949-608-0276
telit@globalresultspr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telit-cinterion-unveils-new-branding-to-reflect-the-companys-vision-of-making-the-connected-world-a-safer-smarter-better-place-through-invisible-intelligence-301756144.html

SOURCE Telit Cinterion

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest investor in these 8 stocks

    Warren Buffett's earnings-linked letter to shareholders details dominant stakes in AmEx, BofA, two oil giants and more.

  • Shocking, 'impossible' gas bills push restaurants to the brink of closures

    The ripple effect of skyrocketing gas prices is felt acutely at restaurants with gas cooking methods. 'It just doesn't end.'

  • China Lithium Probe Shuts Down a Tenth of Global Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestChina’s lithium industry is reeling as its top production hub — responsible for around a 10th of the world’s supply — faces sweeping closures amid a gove

  • Target Makes a Big Move to Compete With Walmart and Amazon

    Competition between some of the world's largest retailers, Amazon , Walmart and Target , has each one reaching for big changes to get ahead or stay competitive. Amazon was the first to launch its app StyleSnap in 2020 where customers could take a picture using the Amazon App or go through its website to find the product or one similar. Walmart followed suit by launching its A.I. tool that works similar to Amazon's StyleSnap called TrendGetter in 2022.

  • Do’s and don’ts of layoffs: These are the things you should never post on LinkedIn if you lose your job

    Losing your job can understandably be very emotional. But once you put it all out there online, it's hard to take it back.

  • Nio Wins a Big Battle That Might Help it Sell More Cars

    The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker has cleared a major hurdle after a dispute with VW's Audi.

  • Coca-Cola-Owned Brand Expands Its Bold Take On a Novel Drink

    A Coca-Cola subsidiary is launching new unique beverages to expand the cola giant's variety of drinks.

  • Comcast Xfinity Cable: Here's the Real Price, All the Hidden Fees

    Comcast has contempt for its customers. The company won't put that in a slogan, but it very clearly thinks that it can continue to operate like the monopoly it once was. Even though it has fallen from 22.

  • Is $1 million enough to retire? These experts say no

    Inflation and a rocky stock market are worsening America's retirement crisis: $1 million is no longer enough to retire—experts say you need double that instead.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over $500 million ‘South Park’ deal

    Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series “South Park” after Warner paid for exclusive rights.

  • As Walmart, Home Depot raise wages, analyst calls it 'no brainer' for long-term value

    Big box retailers — and big-time employers — in the U.S. recently announced plans to increase minimum wages.

  • I’m 73 and will only have my 401(k) after retiring. How do I make it last?

    See: We’re in our 60s and have lost $250,000 in our 401(k) plans — can we still retire? Investors everywhere are asking themselves a similar question these days — what do I do with my 401(k) so I don’t lose so much money? Market volatility has given many retirement savers a headache in the last year or so, and the stress doesn’t appear to be letting up just yet.

  • First Big U.S. EV-Battery Plant Offers Lessons as Industry Springs Up

    Japan’s Panasonic warns newcomers of hurdles as the EV-battery maker leverages its experience to boost U.S. production.

  • Woodside to Hunt for Gulf of Mexico M&A After Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Woodside Energy Group Ltd., Australia’s biggest oil and gas producer, says it will review potential acquisitions in the Gulf of Mexico after reporting its highest-ever profit.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as C

  • Hong Kong innovation: a peek into John Lee's secret weapon to outrace Shenzhen and Singapore in technology development

    Albert Wong Hak-keung had to stick to his guns when he took over as CEO of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP) about six and a half years ago. With more than 30 per cent of the space at the technology-incubator campus sitting empty, Wong stood by a policy that turned away potential tenants unless at least half of their team members were dedicated to research and development (R&D) - a stand designed to protect the park's identity as a home for technology companies. "It was not easy

  • This Hong Kong fintech employs AI technology to promise collateral-free loans to city's small businesses

    FundPark, a fintech-focused platform for trade finance, is planning a new round of fundraising from investors as the Hong Kong-based start-up eyes a role in plugging a US$1.7 billion financing gap for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Asia. In contrast to lending provided by banks, the company provides SMEs with multiple financing options for working capital, without collateral requirements, CEO and co-founder Anson Suen said. FundPark could finance up to 70 per cent of the purchase order o

  • 12 Best Podcasts By Financial Advisors

    Tuning into financial podcasts can be a great way to track the latest industry trends and developments, level up your marketing game or simply learn new skills that you can use to grow your business. With so many financial advisor … Continue reading → The post The Top 12 Podcasts for Financial Advisors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • From McDonald’s to Ralph Lauren, U.S. Companies Are Planning China Expansions

    Large American companies are increasing their bets on China’s consumers in anticipation of a postpandemic rebound in the world’s second-biggest economy.

  • Company says missing Chinese banker Bao Fan aiding probe

    Missing Chinese investment banker Bao Fan is co-operating with an investigation in China, his company China Renaissance said in a stock market filing Sunday. Since Bao went missing, China Renaissance Holdings Ltd.'s Hong Kong-listed shares have slumped as much as 29%. “The Board has become aware that Mr. Bao is currently cooperating in an investigation being carried out by certain authorities in the People's Republic of China,” the company filing said.

  • FTC drops lawsuit vs. Meta over VR acquisition

    MARKET PULSE The Federal Trade Commission late Friday voted to withdraw its antitrust lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) acquisition of virtual-reality startup Within Unlimited, officially ending the agency’s high-profile case.