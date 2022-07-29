U.S. markets open in 5 hours 21 minutes

Telit and Thales Announce the Creation of the Leading Western IoT Solutions Provider: Telit Cinterion

·4 min read
  • Telit and Thales jointly announce intended transaction whereby Telit incorporates Thales' cellular IoT products business and goes forward under Telit leadership
     

  • Combined company, to be called Telit Cinterion, is leading Western IoT provider, supporting customers with expanded IoT portfolio of products, services, and bundles comprising hardware, software, and connectivity solutions
     

  • Telit Cinterion will leverage Thales' expertise in IoT security across SIM technology, modules, and connectivity
     

  • Through this intended transaction, Thales will transfer its cellular IoT modules assets to Telit and receive a 25% stake in Telit Cinterion

IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), and Thales (Euronext Paris: HO), a global leader in Aerospace, Defense, Security & Digital Identity, today jointly announced they have entered into an agreement under which Telit intends to acquire Thales' cellular IoT products. The intended transaction includes Thales' portfolio of cellular wireless communication modules, gateways, and data (modem) cards, ranging from 4G LTE, LPWAN to 5G.

(PRNewsfoto/Telit)
(PRNewsfoto/Telit)

The intended transaction establishes California-based Telit Cinterion, as a leading Western provider of IoT solutions, expanding the company's presence in growing industrial IoT segments and end markets including payment systems, energy, e-health, and security. It also enhances the company's ability to respond more expertly to growing demand for cybersecure IoT solutions in modules and cellular connectivity, thanks to leading technologies from Thales.

Paolo Dal Pino, Telit's CEO, remarked: "Innovation, scale and efficient IoT solutions are key for success. This transaction with Thales is arguably the most impactful one for Telit competitiveness. While it will boost our ability to address customer needs more precisely from a richer portfolio, it will also enable us to deliver all new offerings derived from the experience, expertise, and the DNA of two companies that have made security and quality part of their brand promise from the very beginning."

Philippe Vallée, Thales's EVP Digital Identity and Security, added: "The Thales and Telit combination brings together complementary strengths. The business will provide a unique value proposition in a highly competitive global IoT market and will allow Thales to focus its investments on its three core activities in aerospace, defence and security and digital identity and security. The new combination will rely on a unique set of expertise brought by Thales and Telit employees. It will also benefit from leveraging both companies' strong and complementary product portfolio and Thales's experience in cellular connectivity."

Thales' cellular IoT module business, with approximately 550 employees across 23 countries, services many of the world's top brands. It generated sales of more than €300 million in 2021. With the transaction expected to close in Q4 2022, subject to entering a binding share transfer agreement, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, Thales becomes a shareholder in Telit Cinterion, controlled by asset manager DBAY Advisors and led by Telit CEO Paolo Dal Pino.

Thales' cellular IoT products business and Telit's customers and partners will continue to receive the outstanding supply, support, and service to which they have been accustomed. All relevant parties will receive regular updates throughout the transaction, upon closing and ensuing integration periods.

To sharpen focus on Industrial IoT, Telit Cinterion plans to spin off and manage separately the automotive IoT unit after closing.

Deutsche Bank acted as exclusive financial advisor to Thales, and Rothschild & Co as exclusive financial advisor to Telit, DBAY Advisors.

About Telit

Telit simplifies onboarding of connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale.

For more information, follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit www.Telit.com.

Copyright © 2022 Telit Communications LTD. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications LTD and its affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations – connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technologies – to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers – businesses, organizations and governments – in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2021, the Group generated sales of €16.2 billion.

Telit, Media Contacts



Thales, Analysts/Investors





Leslie Hart



Bertrand Delcaire

+1 919-415-1510



+33 1 57 77 89 02

Leslie.Hart@Telit.com



ir@thalesgroup.com









Lora Wilson



Thales, Media Relations 

Valerie Christopherson




GRC for Telit



Marion Bonnet

+1 949-608-0276



+33 (0)6 60 38 48 92

telit@globalresultspr.com



marion.bonnet@thalesgroup.com 




Twitter

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telit-and-thales-announce-the-creation-of-the-leading-western-iot-solutions-provider-telit-cinterion-301595954.html

SOURCE Telit; Thales

