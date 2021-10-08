Telivity Inc. Launches Centel - Its Managed IoT Platform-as-a-Service

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telivity Inc. launched Telivity Centel, its fully managed, AI-ready, IoT Platform-as-a-Service.

The Centel platform allows development teams in businesses of all sizes to start building their smart tech stacks without dealing with usual architecture challenges or steep and long learning curves while granting maximum flexibility and scalability. Telivity Centel platform provides companies with a low-cost resolution of the barrier-to-entry challenges currently associated with IoT adoption and IoT projects while using intelligent automation and a managed service model to dramatically reduce initial investment and ongoing operating costs. Telivity's team includes co-creators and current Mainflux IoT Platform project maintainers, using that highly acclaimed open source technology as a core of the Centel platform.

"We are very excited to build our technology upon battle-tested Mainflux core," said Telivity Co-Founder and CTO Nikola Marcetic. "The experience and knowledge we gained as co-creators and project maintainers of Mainflux IIoT proved to be invaluable in developing our managed platform service. In addition, applying feedback from industry giants to eliminate major barriers to entry with IoT adoption was a major catalyst in product development."

The Centel platform will initially be marketed through Telivity's website (telivity.io), with Amazon AWS Marketplace expected to increase company's sales channels very soon. The new Telivity Deployment Service (TDS) deploys Telivity's open-source IoT device management and messaging platform (Telivity Core/Mainflux) to the client's AWS account within minutes, compared to the usual 3-5 days of a multi-developer team effort. Telivity subscribers can use and manage all of the capabilities of the Centel platform through API connection. "Last but not least, we support our customers with included onboarding process to assure their success from the start," noted Marcetic. Telivity's breakthrough achievement comes just a year after the company was founded. "If someone told me a year ago that we will have an IoT platform ready for market before raising significant capital, I would have been highly skeptical," said Telivity Co-Founder Dusan Milicevic. "This achievement speaks volumes about our development team. Bootstrapping such wide-ranging technology and service is a challenge even for larger companies, let alone a startup. But we have a strong, proven product as we now focus on raising funds and commencing marketing of the Centel Platform and TDS service."

In a white paper available at telivity.io, Telivity's team is detailing Centel's groundbreaking aspects of flexibility, simplicity, and scalability and describing how their fully managed AI-ready platform reduces user costs.

Telivity Inc. is an IoT tech startup that self-funded and developed Centel, its subscription-based, managed IoT Platform-as-a-Service, and TDS its free, end-to-end open-source IoT platform deployment and orchestration automation tool. The company is also commencing initial capital raise round to take its Centel MPaaS to the market for expected fast growth. For more information about Telivity Inc., visit: https://www.telivity.io

