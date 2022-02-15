U.S. markets closed

Telix Enters Commercial Distribution Agreement for Illuccix® in Australia

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that it has entered into a commercial distribution agreement with Global Medical Solutions Australia (GMSA), for Telix’s prostate cancer imaging product Illuccix® (Kit for the preparation of 68Ga-PSMA-11) for the Australian market.

GMSA is a global manufacturer and distributor of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals which owns and operates 16 radiopharmacies through the Asia Pacific region.

The distribution agreement significantly expands patient access to Illuccix, which will now be available to every PET/CT1 site across Australia via GSMA, who will distribute Illuccix kits as well as 68Ga-PSMA-11 unit doses from its network of six radiopharmacies across the country.

Illuccix is the first regulatory approved PET agent for the diagnostic imaging of men with prostate cancer available in Australia, having received marketing approval from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in November 2021. Australia has one of the highest rates of prostate cancer in the world. In 2020, prostate cancer was the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in Australia with approximately 18,000 new cases.2

CEO Telix Asia Pacific, Dr. David Cade stated, “We are pleased to have entered this commercial distribution agreement with GMSA, thus delivering a key component of Telix’s supply chain strategy in Australia, our home market. This builds on the clinical supply agreement signed in April last year, which has enabled the manufacturing and supply of finished unit doses for Telix’s CUPID3 and ProstACT4 studies of TLX592 and TLX591, respectively. GMSA has built an extensive nuclear pharmacy distribution network in Australia, through which we will deliver broad equity of access to state-of-the-art imaging for all Australian men living with prostate cancer. This includes men living in regional and rural Australia, where access to advanced prostate cancer imaging has traditionally been poor.”

GMS Senior Vice President Operations and Business Development, Shahe Bagerdjian added, “We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with Telix and we look forward to bringing Illuccix® and patient-specific 68Ga-PSMA-11 unit doses to Australian men in need through our market-leading radiopharmacy network. This commercial partnership with Telix opens the door to the new standard of care in prostate cancer imaging for the 18,000 men diagnosed with prostate cancer each year in Australia.”

The initial term of the Agreement is for a period of five years. The agreement is subject to industry-standard commercial performance and termination conditions.

About Global Medical Solutions Australia (GMSA)

GMSA has been in operation for over 27 years. Through a network of 6 centralised radiopharmacies, and a TGA cold kit manufacturing facility, GMSA supplies time-critical radiopharmaceuticals and related products & services to over 300 hospitals and imaging centres throughout Australia.

GMSA is part of Global Medical Solutions (GMS), a leading-edge operator of centralised radiopharmacies, and manufacturer and distributor of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and related equipment, accessories, and services. GMS operates businesses in Armenia, Brazil, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam with a portfolio covering SPECT & PET Cyclotron radiopharmacies; manufacturing centers for radiopharmaceuticals, cold kits, medical devices, CDMO & clinical trial services; and pharmaceutical and radioisotope distribution services. For more information visit www.globalmedicalsolutions.com and follow GMS on LinkedIn.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix’s lead product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection for prostate cancer imaging, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),5 and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).6 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for this investigational candidate in Europe7 and Canada.8

Telix Investor Relations

Ms. Kyahn Williamson
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
SVP Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Email: kyahn.williamson@telixpharma.com

Important Information

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States, unless the securities have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. This announcement has been authorised for release by Dr Christian Behrenbruch, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The Telix Pharmaceuticals name and logo are trademarks of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and its affiliates (all rights reserved).

1 Positron emission tomography/computed tomography.
2 Australian Institute of Health and Welfare 2021.
3 ASX disclosure 5 August 2021.
4 ASX disclosure 27 January 2022.
5 ASX disclosure 20 December 2021.
6 ASX disclosure 2 November 2021.
7 ASX disclosure 10 December 2021.
8 ASX disclosure 16 December 2020.


