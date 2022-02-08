U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,521.54
    +37.67 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,462.78
    +371.65 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,194.46
    +178.79 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,045.37
    +32.77 (+1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.78
    -1.54 (-1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.80
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1421
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3543
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6150
    +0.5350 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,063.24
    -86.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.81
    -9.05 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Telix Expands Lutetium-177 Network with Eckert & Ziegler Clinical Supply Agreement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TLPPF

MELBOURNE and LIEGE, Belgium, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces a global clinical supply agreement with Berlin-based Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (EZAG) for highly pure no-carrier-added (n.c.a.) lutetium-177 (177Lu), a therapeutic isotope used in Telix’s portfolio of molecularly targeted radiation (MTR) investigational products.

This agreement further enhances Telix’s existing 177Lu supplier network, which includes a commercial supply agreement with ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, and clinical supply agreements with the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO), and Eczacıbaşı-Monrol (Monrol).

As Telix advances its late-stage clinical trials using the medical radioisotope 177Lu, it is building a global supplier network with proximity to major international markets, capable of consistently delivering high-quality, no-carrier-added 177Lu to patients. Each of the partners in Telix’s carefully selected 177Lu network deliver unique operating and geographic characteristics, enabling truly global delivery of product for clinical studies and eventually commercial use.

EZAG will immediately commence supply of n.c.a. 177Lu for use in clinical trials of Telix’s therapeutic candidates TLX591 (177Lu-rosopatamab for advanced prostate cancer) and TLX250 (177Lu-girentuximab for kidney cancer).

Dr. Gabriel Liberatore, Telix Group Chief Operating Officer stated, “We are pleased to have established this agreement with EZAG, a premier supplier of high-quality medical radioisotopes, who is now part of our global network of lutetium suppliers. We are committed to working with global partners with a reputation for delivering the highest quality isotopes, and a demonstrated commitment to environmentally sustainable production technologies. Telix’s relationship with EZAG is a multi-isotope partnership and we are delighted to include 177Lu access as part of the supply chain.”

Dr. Harald Hasselmann, Executive Director responsible for the Medical segment of Eckert & Ziegler continued, "The agreement underlines our outstanding expertise in delivering isotopes to the pharmaceutical industry. With our production facilities in Europe, Asia and in North America, we are excellently positioned to meet the increasing demand for this isotope and related development and manufacturing services. Our recently concluded joint venture with Atom Mines LLC provides us with excellent access to the scarce and indispensable precursor ytterbium-176, enabling us to supply 177Lu n.c.a. in highest purity and reliably to pharmaceutical customers worldwide.”

About Eckert & Ziegler

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with approx. 900 employees is one of the world's largest providers of isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers services for radiopharmaceuticals at its worldwide locations, from early development to commercialization. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse. www.ezag.com

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix’s lead product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection for prostate cancer imaging, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),1 and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).2 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for this investigational candidate in Europe3 and Canada.4

Telix Media Contact

Dr. Stewart Holmstrom
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
Director Corporate Communications
Email: stewart.holmstrom@telixpharma.com

Eckert & Ziegler Investor Relations

Karolin Riehle
Eckert & Ziegler AG
Email: karolin.riehle@ezag.de

Important Information

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States, unless the securities have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. This announcement has been authorised for release by Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The Telix Pharmaceuticals name and logo are trademarks of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and its affiliates (all rights reserved).

1 ASX disclosure 20 December 2021.
2 ASX disclosure 2 November 2021.
3 ASX disclosure 10 December 2021.
4 ASX disclosure 16 December 2020.


Recommended Stories

  • Meta Platforms' Stock Is Falling Again Today -- Here's Why

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were sliding once again today as investors continued to process comments made by the company recently that indicated that Meta could potentially shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe due to increasing regulations. European regulators are working on a law that could potentially prohibit companies from sending Europeans' data across the Atlantic to the U.S. Meta said late last week that such a move could force the company to shut down Facebook and Instagram in the region. In addition to Meta's precarious position in Europe, the company also announced yesterday that Peter Thiel, a member of Meta's board of directors since 2005, has decided not to stand for reelection.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are making big gains in today's trading. The company's share price was up roughly 10% in the daily session as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was up approximately 1%, and the S&P 500 index was up roughly 0.7%.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Surged Today

    Shares rose after a bad day yesterday, as well as reports that Chinese state-backed funds began buying local stocks.

  • Velodyne Lidar stock surges after Amazon investment

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the recent stock surge in sensor maker Velodyne after Amazon invests in the company.

  • Why Rivian Stock Rode Higher Today

    As of 1:55 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian stock were up by a solid 3% -- but investors shouldn't let that fact make them complacent. Turns out, there's some disturbing news about Rivian afoot, and while it's not getting a whole lot of press yet, it does bear watching. As the Normal Fire Department explained in a press release:  "Normal Firefighters were called to the Rivian Automotive Plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway just after 9 p.m. for the report of a vehicle on fire inside the building."

  • Lyft tops earnings estimates, stock fluctuates after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Lyft's most recent quarterly earnings.

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Buy These 2 Growth Stocks On the Dip

    There may well be more downside in store for the stock market, which would create a headwind for all stocks regardless of how much they've already suffered. There are a couple of growth stocks, however, that have already fallen too far to simply stand on the sidelines here. Consider buying PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) at their sharply depressed prices.

  • Peloton still has one other big problem — its board of directors

    Not so fast on Peloton being sold. Here's why.

  • Why General Motors Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) were trading lower on Tuesday morning, after a prominent Wall Street auto analyst cut his bank's rating on the company's stock. As of 11 a.m. ET, GM's shares were down about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas cut the bank's rating on GM to equal weight, from overweight, and lowered its price target to $55, from $75.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Simon Property Group stock slips on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports fourth quarter earnings for Simon Property Group.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    How far off is Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • Peloton is losing the CEO of its biggest acquisition ever

    The winds of change are blowing at Peloton.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • PepsiCo Raises Dividend, Marches Toward Dividend King Status

    International beverage and snack giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) announced it would be raising its dividend by 5%. In fact, PepsiCo's increase in 2022 put it in a position to earn the Dividend King designation reserved for companies that have paid and increased their dividend for 50 consecutive years. For retirees who depend on dividend income, stocks with the Dividend King status offer an extra degree of reliability.