U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,380.00
    -10.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,640.00
    -69.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,689.75
    -38.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,982.30
    -6.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.07
    +0.28 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.20
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.70
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +2.36 (+11.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3029
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4400
    +0.0840 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,482.63
    -979.56 (-2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.98
    -29.94 (-3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Telix Further Strengthens European Distribution Network for Illuccix

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TLPPF

MELBOURNE, Australia and LIÈGE, Belgium, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces agreements with Sociedade Avanço, Unipessoal, LDA (Avanço) and THP Medical Products Vertriebs GmbH (THP) for the distribution of Telix's prostate cancer investigational imaging product Illuccix® (Kit for the preparation of gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as PSMA-11) injection) for the Portuguese and Austrian, Czech Republic and Slovak Republic markets, respectively.

(PRNewsfoto/Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited)

Under the terms of the new agreement in Portugal, Avanço, a specialist distributor of nuclear medicine, radiotherapy technologies and urology biopsy products, will be the exclusive commercial distributor of Illuccix in the Portuguese market for a period of three years from the national approval date.

In Austria, the Czech Republic and the Slovak Republic, this new agreement builds on the support THP, a specialist distributor of nuclear medicine products, has provided Telix in distributing 68Ga-PSMA-11 for magisterial use since December 2015. Under the terms of the new agreement, THP will be the exclusive commercial distributor of Illuccix for a period of five years from national approval.

The signing of these agreements coincides with a recent update to the European Association of Urology (EAU) 'Guidelines on Prostate Cancer', which demonstrates an increasing recognition of the clinical utility of prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positron emission tomography (PET) imaging modalities (PSMA PET), including gallium-68 PSMA-11, in the diagnosis of prostate cancer.[1]

Telix CEO EMEA, Richard Valeix added, "Telix is building an extensive distribution network across Europe, with high quality partners with a strong reputation and radiopharmaceutical experience. We are pleased to welcome Avanço and further reinforce our strong collaboration with THP for the Portuguese and Austrian, Czech Republic and Slovak Republic markets, respectively, as we prepare for the European launch of Illuccix. These are important markets for Telix and, with PSMA-PET imaging emerging as a standard of care having recently been included in latest European[1] and U.S.[2],[3] clinical practice guidelines, we look forward to bringing this product to men in need, upon receipt of regulatory approval."

Telix now has European commercial distribution agreements in place in France (IRE ELiT), Germany (Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG), Italy (Radius R.r.l) Spain (NUCLIBER S.A.), and the UK and Ireland (Xiel Limited), (all EU5 countries), plus Austria, Slovak Republic and Czech Republic (THP), Greece and Cyprus (BIOKOSMOS S.A.), Poland (Synektik Pharma Sp. Zo. o), Portugal (Avanço), Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway (all S Ahlén Medical Nordic AB).

About Sociedade Avanço

Avanço is a company focused on the commercialisation of advanced diagnostic and therapy solutions dedicated to cancer care. Avanço works closely with its clients to provide the best solutions matching their needs and this agreement represents a milestone in the strengthening of its portfolio, by improving access to this very important diagnostic modality.

About THP Medical Products

THP is a distributor of radiopharmaceuticals and life science research products, founded in 2000 and based in Vienna. Expertise and commitment to outstanding service and customer relations has led THP to become a significant player in the nuclear medicine market in Austria.

THP's pharmaceutical representatives/product specialists support nuclear medicine departments in Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic as well as referring physicians (e.g. radiologists, oncologists, hepatologists, haematologists, urologists and neurologists). In addition to selling products, one of THP's goals is to be a reliable and high-quality service provider for customers and business partners. In order to offer competent advice in medical, technical and logistical matters, THP requires top personnel and continuous education and training.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix's lead product, Illuccix® (kit for preparation of gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection) for prostate cancer imaging, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),[4] and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).[5] Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for this investigational candidate in Europe[6] and Canada.[7]

Telix Investor Relations
Ms. Kyahn Williamson
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
SVP Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Email: kyahn.williamson@telixpharma.com

This announcement has been authorised for release by Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer.

Legal Notices

This announcement may include forward-looking statements that relate to anticipated future events, financial performance, plans, strategies or business developments. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "outlook", "forecast" and "guidance", or other similar words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's good-faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other considerations that exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future and there can be no assurance that any of the assumptions will prove to be correct. In the context of Telix's business, forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of Telix's preclinical and clinical studies, and Telix's research and development programs; Telix's ability to advance product candidates into, enrol and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities; the commercialisation of Telix's product candidates, if or when they have been approved; estimates of Telix's expenses, future revenues and capital requirements; Telix's financial performance; developments relating to Telix's competitors and industry; and the pricing and reimbursement of Telix's product candidates, if and after they have been approved. Telix's actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and the differences may be adverse. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or a change in expectations or assumptions.

The Telix Pharmaceuticals name and logo are trademarks of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and its affiliates (all rights reserved).

[1] European Association of Urology (EAU) Guidelines on Prostate Cancer. Limited Update Mar 2022. Available at: https://uroweb.org/guidelines/prostate-cancer.

[2] Trabulsi EJ et al. J Clin Oncol. Jan 2020.

[3] National Comprehensive Cancer Network Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) Sep 2021. Available at: https://www.nccn.org/guidelines/category_1.

[4] ASX disclosure 20 December 2021.

[5] ASX disclosure 2 November 2021.

[6] ASX disclosure 10 December 2021.

[7] ASX disclosure 16 December 2020.

SOURCE Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax nears FDA advisory meeting date

    Novavax signaled a positive outlook for its vaccine pipeline Wednesday with announcements at the World Vaccine Congress and an update on its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for May 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for May 2022.

  • Missed Intuitive Surgical? Buy This Stock Instead

    Much as Intuitive Surgical redefined the surgical field, this company is updating how abnormal heart rhythms are diagnosed.

  • Novavax Just Reported Positive Initial Data for First Covid and Flu Shot. Its Stock Is Falling.

    Preliminary results from an early clinical study show the combined shot could be safe and effective.

  • Caterer and bride arrested after allegedly lacing reception meal with marijuana

    Many guests at the reception reported feeling extremely ill and high — some were vomiting and requesting to be taken to the hospital.

  • AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Provides Protection For At Least Six Months In High-Risk Individuals

    AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) shared detailed results from the PROVENT Phase 3 pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) trial of Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab), formerly AZD7442. The data showed that Evusheld reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77% in the primary analysis and 83% in the six-month follow-up analysis, compared to placebo. There were no cases of severe disease or COVID-19-related deaths in the Evusheld group through the six-month follow-up. Related: EMA Recom

  • AbbVie Snags Another Regulatory Approval for This Blockbuster Drug

    The company's immunology drug Rinvoq was given the go-ahead to treat adult patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

  • Demi Burnett Speaks Up About Being Diagnosed With Autism as a Woman

    In today's medical practice, it is all too common for women to leave a hospital or doctor's office misdiagnosed - or even worse, not diagnosed at all. Between the issues of medical gaslighting and women having to use social media platforms like TikTok to advocate for their symptoms, misdiagnosis has become a barrier to health for many women.

  • Legal weed is close – literally. What to know if you're thinking of buying it in NJ

    Two of the dispensaries now selling recreational weed in New Jersey are less than 45 minutes from Wilmington.

  • Hospitals are among the most violent workplaces in the US, and it’s getting worse

    A healthcare worker at a hospital is six times more likely to experience violence in the workplace than the average US worker, according to the most recent data in 2018 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Cumulatively, the healthcare and social services industries have the highest rate of workplace violence in the US. In a survey released April 14 by National Nurses United, the largest organization of registered nurses in the US, 48% of hospital nurses reported a small or significant increase in workplace violence, up from 30% in September 2021, and 21% in March 2021.

  • U.S. FDA warns of hidden drug ingredients in certain supplements products

    The agency said its laboratory analyses revealed some of the products contain dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, anti-inflammatory drug diclofenac sodium and methocarbamol, which is a muscle relaxant. The FDA said it found the hidden drug ingredients in Artri Ajo King, Artri King, Ortiga Mas Ajo Rey and Ortiga Mas Ajo Rey Extra Forte products. The FDA in January had first issued a warning about Artri Ajo King, asking consumers not to purchase the product sold for joint pain and arthritis on various websites, including Amazon.com.

  • New Jersey gets high on its own supply as legal weed sales begin

    LAWRENCE, N.J. (Reuters) -Last year, Xavier Rodriguez got two convictions for marijuana possession expunged from his record, thanks to a new law legalizing the drug in New Jersey. On Thursday, the 28-year-old was among the initial wave of New Jerseyans waiting in long lines to buy marijuana lawfully, as 13 dispensaries around the state began selling to all residents 21 and older for the first time. "No more being hassled and having to hide out," said Rodriguez, standing outside the Zen Leaf dispensary in Lawrence, New Jersey, with his 60-year-old mother, Debra, who uses marijuana for pain caused by rheumatoid arthritis.

  • Medical marijuana: Beshear announces steps to explore potential legalization for Kentucky

    While agreeing with Beshear's sentiments, the Republican sponsor of the failed bill to legalize medical marijuana doubts he has the legal authority.

  • Down 16% Since October, Could This Stock Make a Turnaround?

    Since Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) got regulatory approval last year to sell its Alzheimer's disease drug, Aduhelm, things have gone from bad to worse. Now, Biogen's shares are down more than 16% in the last six months, and if you bought this stock at practically any time in the last five years, you've lost (at least) some money. The first reason to suspect that Biogen will eventually make a turnaround is that there is a massive market waiting to be penetrated if it does eventually commercialize an Alzheimer's therapy that's popularly recognized as being safe and effective.

  • Is There a Safe Way To Smoke Weed? We Asked an Expert To Find Out

    If you’re worried about damage to your lungs, here’s what you need to know about smoking weed.

  • ‘Mindblowing’ gene discovery brings tailor-made cancer treatment a step closer

    Cancer treatment is set to be revolutionised by a “mindblowing” gene study by the University of Cambridge, which has found 58 new mutational signatures, experts said.

  • High blood pressure can be a 'silent killer.' So why do so many people avoid medication?

    A lack of symptoms with high blood pressure is why they call high blood pressure the “silent killer.” So why do so many people avoid their medication?

  • Merck: The Vaccine Pioneers

    Scientists who made giant strides in the fight against viral diseases and vaccine history

  • If You Shop at Walmart, the FDA Has an Urgent New Warning for You

    Whether you're looking to get the most for your money or are simply running low on time in your busy schedule, Walmart makes it easy to get the items you need in one location. More than 230 million customers run to the mega-retailer each week for everything from groceries and electronics to household essentials and clothing, according to Statista. But if you're one of the many who rely on Walmart for your shopping needs, there's an urgent new warning from the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) that

  • A Chinese billionaire’s son is publicly criticizing Beijing’s covid policy

    The support from Weibo users towards Wang Sicong, meanwhile, are indications of some citizens' boiling discontent about Beijing's zero-covid policy.