Highlights:

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

A must-watch for investors everywhere.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mr. Richard Valeix as EMEA President

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
·3 min read
MELBOURNE, Australia and HERSTAL, Belgium, May 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that Mr. Richard Valeix has joined the Telix executive leadership team in the role of President, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Richard joins Telix with approximately twenty years of pharmaceutical industry experience, including radiopharmaceuticals, gained in senior executive leadership roles across a broad range of therapeutic product areas. Prior to joining Telix, Richard worked at Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), a Novartis Company where he served for seven years in the roles of General Manager for France, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg, and Global Head of Marketing and Sales. Earlier in his career, Richard held senior sales, marketing and strategy roles at Ipsen and Roche, where he gained extensive experience in European market access, reimbursement, regulatory affairs and commercial launch planning for first-in-class products.

Richard holds a Pharmacist diploma from the Pharmaceutical University Marseille (France), a Master’s degree in Management gained from the ESC Business School Marseille, and has completed the International Marketing Program from INSEAD, Paris (France).

Telix Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christian Behrenbruch stated, “I am delighted to welcome Richard to Telix’s executive leadership team. Richard brings to the Company extensive experience and a proven track record in successfully launching practice-changing radiopharmaceuticals in the diverse EMEA market. Richard’s broad commercial skill-set and his prior experience are uniquely aligned to Telix’s European commercial launch preparation for the prostate cancer imaging product Illuccix®, and the broader product pipeline that will follow.”

Mr. Valeix added, “Telix has made rapid progress in only a short period of time to develop an exciting portfolio of radiopharmaceutical assets that address significant unmet needs in oncology. Having joined Telix, I look forward to working with the team to deliver on the promise of nuclear medicine and ultimately improve outcomes for patients living with cancer.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter @TelixPharma and LinkedIn.

Telix’s lead investigational product, Illuccix® (TLX591-CDx) for prostate cancer imaging, has been accepted for filing by the U.S. FDA,1 and is under priority evaluation by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).2 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for Illuccix® in the European Union3 and Canada.4 None of Telix’s products have received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.

__________________________
1 ASX disclosure 24/11/20.
2 ASX disclosure 14/04/21.
3 ASX disclosure 1/05/20.
4 ASX disclosure 16/12/20.

Telix Corporate Contact

Telix Media Contact

Dr. Christian Behrenbruch

Dr. Stewart Holmstrom

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Managing Director and CEO

Director of Corporate Communications

Email: chris.behrenbruch@telixpharma.com

Email: stewart.holmstrom@telixpharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • Minnesota AG Keith Ellison requests aggravated sentence for Chauvin

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison submitted paperwork, signed by Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank, on April 30 requesting former police officer Derek Chauvin receive a severe sentence for the murder of George Floyd. The legal brief filed in Minnesota’s Hennepin County District Court argued “the facts proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trial demonstrate that five aggravating factors support an upward sentencing departure.”

  • Buffett says Berkshire "not competitive" with SPACs on deals

    Warren Buffett on Saturday compared the buying frenzy by special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, to gambling with other people's money and said their activity has made it tough for his company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, to compete on deals. Berkshire Hathaway has $70 billion to $80 billion it would "love to put to work," but has not been able to under the current conditions, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Buffett said. The SPACs generally have to spend their money in two years, as I understand it.

  • ‘I was discarded after 40 years of marriage’: Can my ex-husband file a joint tax return without my consent? He tried to take both my stimulus checks

    'He told me straight out that he does not intend to give me any of our joint tax return, because he said that I am no longer working.'

  • Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Bitcoin Is 'Disgusting And Contrary To Interests Of Civilization'

    The inevitable question came up about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during today's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) 2021 shareholders meeting with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Buffett Dodges: Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said he hates it when he sees politicians dodge questions, but that he would do so himself on the question of Bitcoin. "We had a governor one time in Nebraska, a long time ago, and he would get a tough question, you know. 'What do you think about property taxes?' or 'What should we do about schools?' and he'd look right at the person, and he'd say, 'I'm all right on that one!' and he'd walk off. Well, I'm all right on that one," Buffett said before turning it over to Vice Chairman Munger. See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin Munger Weighs In: "Those who know me well are just waving the red flag to the bull," Munger said. "Of course, I hate the Bitcoin success. I don't welcome a currency that's so useful to kidnappers and extortionists and so forth. Nor do I like just shuffling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damned development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization, and I'll leave the criticism to others." To which Buffett responded, "I'm all right on that one!" Earlier in February, Munger had said that trading cryptocurrencies is "just dementia" and that the price of Bitcoin was far too volatile to be a mainstream medium of exchange. "It's really kind of an artificial substitute for gold, and since I never buy any gold, I never buy any Bitcoin. I recommend that other people follow my practice," he said. Bitcoin reached a new record high of over $63,000 on April 13. Price Action: Bitcoin is up 96.62% year-to-date. Bitcoin is up slightly by 1.76% in the last 24 hours at $57,776. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarren Buffett And Charlie Munger Talk Economy, Markets At Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021Berkshire Hathaway Posts Strong First-Quarter Operating Earnings of Billion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A new COVID 'stimulus check' may be on the way — from your health insurer

    Givebacks expected later this year may put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • Will Biden cancel $50K in student loan debt per person? Here's the latest

    Is forgiving $50,000 in debt per person still on the table? Here's the latest.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • Rich Americans Fleeing Tax Hikes May Turbocharge Shift to ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- The booming ETF industry may be set to lure even more cash in the coming years as rich Americans facing higher capital gains taxes look to limit what they owe Uncle Sam.President Joe Biden’s plan to double the rate those making more than $1 million a year pay on investment profits would accelerate a shift that’s already seen hundreds of billions of dollars migrate from mutual funds to exchange-traded funds, market watchers say. That’s because ETFs are generally more tax efficient, spinning off fewer capital-gain disbursements that for some could soon become a lot more costly.In fact, by one measure, the tax efficiency of ETFs has been the single most important driver behind the tectonic shift in asset allocations in recent years. While the administration’s plan remains in its infancy and is sure to face intense scrutiny from lawmakers in the months ahead, even an incremental hike in the capital-gains rate would likely spur further ETF usage, according to David Perlman, an ETF strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management.“If capital gains tax rates are going to be higher, if you have a choice of a structure that helps to defer capital gains and gives you more control over when to recognize those gains, you’d be more inclined to go in that direction,” Perlman said.When an investor exits a mutual fund, the fund’s manager must sell securities to raise cash for the redemption. The same investor leaving an ETF can sell their shares on to another investor, meaning neither the fund nor its manager has made a taxable transaction.Meanwhile, the “in-kind” process used to create and redeem shares in an ETF -- whereby the ETF issuer exchanges the fund’s underlying securities with a market maker rather than transacting in cash -- means the ETF rarely executes a taxable sale.A December study by researchers at Villanova and Lehigh universities found that over the past five years, ETFs have averaged a tax burden 0.92% lower than active mutual funds. Moreover, particularly for high net-worth investors, tax considerations have outweighed both performance and fees as the primary driver of flows out of active mutual funds and into ETFs, the findings showed.“There’s no question Biden’s plan to hike the capital gains tax could be a boon for ETFs,” Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm, said via email. “Despite significant market share gains by ETFs over the past decade, there are still trillions of dollars locked in less tax efficient mutual funds.”Last year alone, the ETF industry took in almost $500 billion, while mutual funds lost about $362 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.ETF AdvantageMost ETFs hardly pass along any capital gains to shareholders nowadays. Only 3 of 585 in a CFRA analysis made disbursements in 2020, Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF & mutual fund research at the firm, wrote in an April 26 report. Over the same span, 37 of 39 domestic equity mutual funds from T. Rowe Price Group Inc. incurred a capital gain, the analysis showed.“We expect more people that mix ETFs and mutual funds together will be more inclined to shift toward strategies to avoid paying higher capital gains taxes in the future,” Rosenbluth wrote.Even investors not affected by the higher rate could migrate toward ETFs, he added. Simply the discussion of capital gains reminds investors of the industry’s innate tax advantages over mutual funds.Others aren’t convinced a higher capital-gains rate will do much to boost inflows into ETFs. Wealthy investors would have to sell their mutual fund holdings to make the switch, triggering significant tax liabilities in the process, said Michael Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management.“I see this tax hike not being good or bad for ETFs,” he said.Meanwhile, ETFs don’t suit every investment need. The U.S. retirement system remains heavily geared toward mutual funds, for example.Nonetheless, Perlman agrees with Rosenbluth that the potential tax change could even have an impact on investors below the $1 million annual earnings threshold.Those expecting to soon find themselves in the upper tax bracket, or concerned the threshold could be lowered down the road, are also likely to shift their future allocations, he said.“The incentives apply more broadly than just to those impacted by the proposal,” Perlman said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett predicts ‘red hot’ US inflation as economy takes off

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is predicting a “red hot” US recovery from the Covid pandemic, but has warned the economy is being hit by rising inflation. Mr Buffett, known as the “Sage of Omaha” for his savvy stock picking, said the coronavirus crisis had sparked a highly unusual recession because so many businesses had continued to thrive. But although he expects a rapid recovery, Mr Buffett also fears that inflation will rapidly pick up in a way that America has not experienced for over a decade. He said: “This economy right now – 85pc of it is running in a super high gear. We’re seeing very substantial inflation.” Rapidly rising prices are viewed with concern by investors as they can eat into returns, drive up interest rates and potentially cause long-term damage to the economy and living standards by eroding the value of workers’ wages. Inflation has not been a challenge in the West since before the financial crisis. However, speaking as his investment firm Berkshire Hathaway announced $11.7bn in profits, 90-year-old Mr Buffett said that overall the economy is currently in good shape. He said: “Right now, business really is very good in a great many segments of the economy.” Berkshire Hathaway has significant stakes in some of the world’s biggest companies, such as Apple and Kraft Heinz. Remarks made by Mr Buffett, who boasts a net worth of $104bn, are carefully monitored by stock markets around the world for his predictions. Flanked by Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, he also joined to a growing number of critics of special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), also known as “black cheque” entities. These businesses raise cash from investors to buy a private company – typically without telling shareholders what the target is. Spacs have been publicised by the likes of tennis star Serena Williams, and it is feared a bubble has built up which could lead to massive losses for some retail investors.

  • Wealthy taxpayers are bracing for more taxes under Biden, but they’re missing this key information

    Biden’s proposal would put the top income tax rate back at 39.6%, the rate before the 2017 Trump tax cuts lowered it to 37%.

  • Warren Buffett warns investors not to gamble on stocks

    Billionaire Warren Buffett warned people not to think investing is an easy way to make a fortune as he answered questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting Saturday.

  • Cryptotwitter Shows No Respect for Age in Responding to Munger’s Bitcoin Diss

    To what should have been the absolute surprise of no one, the bitcoin community and the crypto universe beyond responded in kind.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    The 39-year-old landlord, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately US$791,000, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses. With his financial independence, they’re able to travel with their dog, Pepper, but he still works as an IT consultant while managing the rental properties and other side hustles.

  • Retirement: What Happens If a Spouse Dies?

    You don't automatically get your spouse's IRA, 401(k), or other accounts when he or she dies. Here's how to plan so the right survivors get the funds.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • What’s a Roth 401(k)? Does the 4% rule work? Can I buy a home right before retirement? MarketWatch answers your questions

    Americans have questions about how to fund their retirement, prioritize their financial goals and pay off debts — and MarketWatch has answers. In a three-part series, “Mastering Your Money,” MarketWatch editors and reporters speak with panelists to help people get a handle on their finances. The next two sessions, held on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, will include sessions about taxes, insurance, estate planning and retirement savings.

  • Selling Apple shares was 'probably a mistake' and Munger knew it: Buffett

    Warren Buffett conceded that selling some shares of Apple in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio last year was likely a mistake, with the company an ongoing tech leader providing massive utility to users around the world.

  • Pros and Cons: Payable on Death (POD) Accounts

    Payable on death accounts can help streamline the process of transferring certain assets to loved ones after you pass away. Also referred to as a POD account or Totten trust, a payable on death account can be established at a … Continue reading → The post Pros and Cons: Payable on Death (POD) Accounts appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Bullish EV Suppliers Going Into The Week

    As the world switches from combustion engines to electric powered modes of transportation, investors and traders are beginning to focus on the companies that produce and manufacture supplies for this market. Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) provide systems used in electric vehicles, while Gratomic Inc (OTC: CBULF), through its partnership with Forge Nano, will provide high purity vein graphite to the EV supply chain. All three stocks look ready for a bullish move going into the week. The Plug Power Chart: Plug Power, a hydrogen fuel cell system developer, looks to have found a bottom on April 21 following a steep 68% sell off after making an all-time high of $75. Since its slight rebound, Plug Power has spent the past seven trading days battling resistance at $28.80 and on Friday closed just underneath it. Plug Power’s stock closed above the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) but is still trading below the 21-day EMA, which shows bullish indecision. The stock rejected the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on Friday, showing overall sentiment is still slightly bearish, but declining bear volume could indicate the stock is running out of sellers. This could push Plug Power up over the 200-day SMA if bullish volume comes in, which would then switch the overall sentiment back to the bulls. Bulls want to see Plug Power’s stock close over resistance at $28.80 and continue northward to regain the 200-day SMA. If the stock can regain those levels, it has room to move up to fill the overhead gap at the $40 mark. Bears want to see Plug Power’s stock continue to reject its overhead resistance, which could see it back-test support near the $24 level. If it isn’t able to hold $24, it could revisit $14 before finding another level of support. See Also: So What's Up With Plug Power Stock Today? The Luminar Chart: Luminar, an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company, found a bottom at $16.05 and bounced 63% before entering into consolidation. The bounce followed by consolidation created a bull flag pattern under resistance at $26.05, and, if that pattern is recognized, the stock looks set for bullish continuation. Luminar is trading above the eight-day and 21-day EMAs, and on Thursday the eight-day EMA crossed above the 21-day EMA, both which are bullish indicators. Bulls want to see Luminar’s stock react to the bull flag and break up over resistance near $26. If the stock can turn that level into support, it has room to move towards $30.48. Bears want to see the bull flag pattern negated and for Luminar’s stock to break below support at $22.18. If this happens, the stock could revisit $16.05 before finding another support level. The Gratomic Chart: Gratomic, like Luminar, bounced and consolidated in a bull flag pattern after a three-day sell off caused Gratomic’s stock to lose almost 50% of its value. On Friday the stock closed just under resistance at $1.06, and Gratomic has seen decreasing volume into a tightening pattern. This indicates big volume is likely to come into the stock within the coming days. Gratomic is pinned between the eight-day and 21-day EMAs but well above the 200-day SMA which indicates sentiment in the stock is bullish. Learn more: Best Technical Analysis Courses Bulls want to see large bull volume enter Gratomic’s stock to break it upwards from the bull flag pattern and over resistance at $1.06. If it can regain that level of support, it has room to move up towards $1.20 before meeting another resistance level. Bears want to see the bull flag pattern negated and for large bull volume to enter the stock to drop it back down towards the 90-cent mark. If the stock is unable to hold that level of support, it could retest the 75-cent mark. PLUG, LAZR and CBULF Price Action: Plug Power closed Friday’s session at $28.51. Shares of Luminar closed at $22.75 and Gratomic’s stock closed at $1.05. Photo courtesy of Plug Power. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaOptions Traders Think Plug Power Is Charged Up For A Move© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • I’m 54 years old with a substantial nest egg and can live on $40k a year — can I afford to retire?

    Because I am still working, I can only slowly transfer my securities from my rollover into the Roth account to stay within my tax bracket. If you’re wondering if it is feasible to retire now, then financially speaking, it appears so, said Mackenzie Richards, a financial planner at SK Wealth Management.