Telix Recognised as Company of the Year at AusBiotech and Johnson & Johnson Innovation Industry Excellence Awards 2022

·2 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) is today pleased to announce that it has been awarded Australian Company of the Year in the 2022 AusBiotech and Johnson & Johnson Innovation Industry Excellence Awards, held today at the AusBiotech 2022 national conference in Perth.

(PRNewsfoto/Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited)

The awards recognise innovative companies and individuals in Australia's world-class biotechnology, medical technology and healthcare sectors. The Company of the Year Award is judged by an industry-leading panel and awarded to an Australian company that has demonstrated significant achievement in the areas of biotechnology or life sciences.

Dr Christian Behrenbruch, Group CEO and Managing Director of Telix, said, "We are honoured to be recognised by AusBiotech, Johnson & Johnson Innovation and our industry peers on the judging panel as the 2022 Company of the Year. It comes in a pivotal year, which has seen Telix successfully launch its first commercial product Illuccix® for prostate cancer imaging, while continuing to develop a significant pipeline of products that address unmet medical need. This recognition serves to inspire our team to continue to drive change and pursue our purpose to help people with cancer and rare diseases live longer, better quality lives. We are very proud to be a part of Australia's thriving, world-class life sciences sector and we thank AusBiotech for the important role it plays in supporting our industry."

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in the United States, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix's lead product, Illuccix (kit for preparation of Ga-68 Glu-urea-Lys(ahx)-hbed-CC Injection), also known as 68Ga-PSMA-11 injection, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),[1] and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA),[2] and by Health Canada.[3]

About AusBiotech

AusBiotech is Australia's biotechnology organisation, working on behalf of members for more than 35 years to provide representation and services to promote the global growth of Australian biotechnology. AusBiotech is a well-connected network of over 3,000 members in the life sciences, including therapeutics, medical technology (devices and diagnostics), food technology and agricultural sectors.

Telix Investor Relations
Ms. Kyahn Williamson
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
SVP Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Email: kyahn.williamson@telixpharma.com

This announcement has been authorised for release by Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer. 

Legal Notices

This announcement is not intended as promotion or advertising directed to any healthcare professional or other audience in any country worldwide (including Australia, United States and the United Kingdom). This announcement may include forward-looking statements that relate to anticipated future events, financial performance, plans, strategies or business developments.  Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "outlook", "forecast" and "guidance", or other similar words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's good-faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other risks and considerations that exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future and there can be no assurance that any of the assumptions will prove to be correct. In the context of Telix's business, forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of Telix's preclinical and clinical studies, and Telix's research and development programs; Telix's ability to advance product candidates into, enrol and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities; the commercialisation of Telix's product candidates, if or when they have been approved; estimates of Telix's expenses, future revenues and capital requirements; Telix's financial performance; developments relating to Telix's competitors and industry; and the pricing and reimbursement of Telix's product candidates, if and after they have been approved. Telix's actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and the differences may be adverse. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. You should read this announcement together with our risk factors, as disclosed in our most recently filed reports with the ASX or on our website.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or a change in expectations or assumptions.  

The Telix Pharmaceuticals and the Illuccix name and logo are trademarks of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and its affiliates – all rights reserved.

[1] ASX disclosure 20 December 2021.
[2] ASX disclosure 2 November 2021.
[3] ASX disclosure 14 October 2022.

SOURCE Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

