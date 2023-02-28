U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,978.50
    -9.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,843.00
    -66.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,050.00
    -33.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.50
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.41
    +0.73 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.50
    -7.40 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    20.60
    -0.19 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.22
    -0.45 (-2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2083
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6860
    +0.5050 (+0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,291.35
    -135.88 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.42
    -4.99 (-0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,889.37
    -45.74 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Telkomsel and ZTE collaborate in trialing the utilization of 5G network to meet digital connectivity needs in the Indonesian maritime area

·4 min read

  • Telkomsel collaborates with ZTE to test the coverage of 5G transmitters in the maritime area based on the 2.3GHz frequency band in Gorontalo

  • In this collaboration, ZTE provides network solutions to support Telkomsel in increasing the capacity and quality of broadband networks in Indonesia's maritime region.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ -- Telkomsel continues its commitment as the leading digital telecommunications company in Indonesia with ZTE Corporation in the latest collaboration to synergize to test the 5G network capability improvement based on the 2.3GHz frequency band, which can increase the coverage of broadband services for the maritime area. Telkomsel and ZTE presented this strategic collaboration in conjunction with the Mobile World Conference event in Barcelona on February 27, 2023. This collaboration aims to support the acceleration of national economic growth, which is increasingly rapid through the provision of digital connectivity for the development of the fisheries and marine tourism sectors, as well as meeting the increasing demand for communication access in the maritime area potential in Indonesia.

This trial was carried out in the province of Gorontalo, one of the regions with tremendous maritime potential in Indonesia, which has a coastline of 903.7 km, where the naval sector is one of the mainstays for the regional economy. Data from the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Service stated that in 2019, 19,013 fishermen depended on the sea. Thus, the availability of communication network infrastructure and internet access is one of the essential requirements to support the growth and acceleration of a digital-based economy.

Nugroho, Telkomsel Director of Network, said: "Telkomsel consistently continues to strengthen its main capabilities in providing telecommunications networks and services with the latest technology following developing necessities. By strategically collaborating with cross-industry players such as ZTE, Telkomsel can support the national digital transformation roadmap using innovative 5G technology. We hope that this collaboration in testing the availability of 5G broadband services, which this time will focus on the maritime sector, can further open opportunities for better access to digital telecommunications, simultaneously accelerating digital economic growth in the Gorontalo region more inclusively and sustainably."

Richard Liang Weiqi, President Director of ZTE Indonesia, said: "We are honored to continue our collaboration with Telkomsel to build a 5G network in Gorontalo, North Sulawesi. Through the collaboration, ZTE is presenting connectivity experiences that are able to encourage more comprehensive progress for the people of Gorontalo. Furthermore, it also encourages equal opportunities for all people in Indonesia's maritime region to gain access to advanced digital lifestyle experiences. As the leading technology company, ZTE is committed to continuing driving the digital ecosystem in Indonesia by presenting various innovative solutions and products, and to providing the best experience for the society."

In this collaboration, the solutions used to improve the quality and coverage of broadband networks in Indonesia's maritime area is a 5G radio device from ZTE with Active Antenna technology that can reach up to a radius of 60 km.

Until now, Telkomsel has been gradually and measurably committed to developing and expanding the coverage of leading 4G/LTE and 5G broadband network technology throughout Indonesia to provide equal distribution of service quality for all people throughout the country. By consistently strengthening the ecosystem for using 5G technology, both in the consumer (B2C) and enterprise (B2B) segments, Telkomsel seeks to accelerate the pace of national digital transformation and support Indonesia's economic growth in various sectors. Expanding 5G coverage in Indonesia's maritime areas will support more economic activities such as shipping, fishing, and tourism.

About Telkomsel ( www.telkomsel.com )

Telkomsel is a leading digital telecommunication company that continues to open more opportunities and possibilities by enabling digital connectivity, digital platform, and digital services developed by prioritizing the benefits of technology for all levels of society across the country. Telkomsel has been consistently deploying 4G mobile broadband networks and developing 5G networks, as well as enriching innovative digital solutions including Mobile Gaming, Digital Entertainment, Digital Lifestyle, Mobile Financial Services, Enterprise Solutions, and Internet of Things. During its 27 years of existence, today Telkomsel has served more than 159,8 million customers across Indonesia supported by more than 260.000 BTS. Our Customer Service agents can be accessed through telkomsel.com, facebook.com/telkomsel, Twitter @telkomsel, and Instagram @telkomsel as well as Telkomsel's virtual assistant, MyTelkomsel application.

Telkomsel Media Contact:

Saki H. Bramono
Vice President Corporate Communications of Telkomsel
E: Saki_H_Bramono@telkomsel.co.id
M: 0811918241

About ZTE

ZTE helps to connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, its portfolio spans all series of wireless, wireline, devices and professional telecommunications services. Serving over a quarter of the global population, ZTE is dedicated to creating a digital and intelligent ecosystem, and enabling connectivity and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. www.zte.com.cn/global

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

ZTE Corporation
Communications
Email: ZTE.press.release@zte.com.cn

Shena Agusta
PR & Brand Manager
PT ZTE Indonesia
E: shena.agusta@zte.com.cn 
M: +628111515613

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telkomsel-and-zte-collaborate-in-trialing-the-utilization-of-5g-network-to-meet-digital-connectivity-needs-in-the-indonesian-maritime-area-301757621.html

SOURCE ZTE Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/28/c6362.html

Recommended Stories

  • A Surprising Number of People Are Ditching Google for Bing

    Mega-tech company Alphabet has long dominated the charts as the #1 search engine -- but that coveted status may be threatened in the very near future. According to executive director at Yahoo Finance Brian Sozzi, customers are already looking to an emerging technology Google can't yet provide. A consumer survey found that quite a few folks are looking to replace the company's iconic search engine with Bing now that the latter has added AI technology to its search capabilities.

  • Camera chip startup Prophesee and Qualcomm sign multi-year deal

    Paris-based startup Prophesee, a maker of camera chips inspired by the way the human eye works, said on Monday it has signed a multi-year deal with Qualcomm Inc to be used with the smartphone technology giant's product. While today's camera chips continuously process the full frame of images, Prophesee's chip will only process changes in the scene, such as light or movement, which makes it faster and requires less computing power, said Luca Verre, co-founder and chief executive at Prophesee. There are a million pixels on Prophesee's latest chips.

  • Criminals Are Using iPhone Passcodes to Take Over Phones in Minutes

    A basic feature of iPhones helps criminals steal a victim's entire digital life in a matter of minutes. WSJ personal tech columnist Nicole Nguyen explains how iPhone users can keep themselves safe. Elena Scotti/The Wall Street Journal

  • How Putin’s war killed off the 5G dream

    When EE launched its 5G network with a performance by Stormzy on a floating stage in front of Tower Bridge, it was uncompromising in its claims about the new mobile technology.

  • China Considers Ways to Curb Youths’ ‘Excessive’ Video Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese media regulators are studying measures to curb addiction among youths to short videos, the format popularized by tech giants from ByteDance Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solom

  • Thiel’s Palantir Cuts Almost 2% of Staff to Reduce Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc., the data analysis firm co-founded by Peter Thiel, cut more than 70 jobs on Friday, or about 2% of staff, as it looks to reduce costs.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to Test“O

  • Microsoft Pushes AI-Powered Tools for Telecoms. It’s Targeting Amazon.

    The company's new cloud platform for telecommunications companies, named Azure Operator Nexus, has already been provided to AT&T.

  • Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm About the Dangers of AI And ChatGPT

    The billionaire entrepreneur had called for regulation of artificial intelligence before the unprecedented breakthrough in the technology.

  • Apple’s iPhones Winning Over Gen Z—and the World’s Premium Market

    Consumers are increasingly choosing iPhones over high-end Android smartphones, with younger users pushing Apple toward the level of dominance in the market globally that it has enjoyed in the U.S.

  • Facebook Parent, Snap Embrace AI Technology That Powers ChatGPT Chatbot

    Meta Platforms Inc. and Snap Inc. are embracing the much talked-about artificial-intelligence technology popularized by OpenAI’s viral ChatGPT chatbot.

  • AmpliTech to Showcase Latest Product Wins at Satellite Show in Washington DC, And Attend MWC Show in Barcelona And APS Show in Las Vegas

    AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG),a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks and a worldwide di...

  • Tesla pauses rollout of Full Self-Driving beta software

    Tesla paused the rollout of its Full Self-Driving beta software in the United States and Canada following a recall of the system that federal safety regulators warned could allow vehicles to act unsafe around intersections and cause crashes. Tesla said in a new company support page that new or pending installations of FSD beta software — an advanced driver assistance system that costs $15,000 — will be halted until it issues an over-the-air software update that corrects the issue. The software update is free.

  • China's Tencent establishes team to develop ChatGPT-like product -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings has set up a development team to work on a ChatGPT-like chatbot, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. ChatGPT's uncanny ability to create cogent blocks of text instantly has sparked worldwide frenzied interest in the technology behind it called generative AI. Although Microsoft-backed OpenAI does not allow users in China to create accounts to access the chatbot, the open AI models behind the programme are relatively accessible and are increasingly being incorporated into Chinese consumer technology applications.

  • Bitcoin NFT Mints Surpass 200K—But Is Interest in Ordinals Fading?

    Miner fees have tanked from $170K to $11K in less than two weeks—but a new Yuga Labs project may rekindle things.

  • Apple pays $12.1 million fine for alleged app market abuse in Russia - Antimonopoly Service

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -U.S. tech giant Apple has paid a 906 million rouble ($12.12 million) fine in a Russian antitrust case alleging abuse of its dominance in the mobile apps market, Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Monday. Apple, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has previously "respectfully disagreed" with a FAS ruling that Apple's distribution of apps through its iOS operating system gave its own products a competitive advantage. The FAS determined in August 2020 that Apple had abused its dominant position, then issued a directive requiring Apple to remove provisions giving it the right to reject third-party apps from its App Store.

  • Crypto Broker Voyager Digital Sends $121M in Crypto to Exchanges, Sells Ether, Shiba Inu Holdings

    Blockchain transaction data by Arkham Intelligence shows that Voyager Digital transferred some $121 million of crypto assets to exchanges in February and received some $150 million in USDC stablecoin in the last four days.

  • Watch your ‘AI hype,’ feds warn tech companies

    Companies continue to hype up the ways artificial intelligence can enhance their businesses, and the government is taking notice.

  • Meta builds A-team focused on AI products

    "We're starting by pulling together a lot of the teams working on generative AI across the company into one group focused on building delightful experiences around this technology," Zuckerberg said in an Instagram post. "Over the longer term, we'll focus on developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways," Zuckerberg said, but for now "we're exploring experiences with text (chat in WhatsApp and Messenger), with images (creative Instagram filters and ad formats), and with video and multi-modal experiences." The new product team will report to Chris Cox, Meta's chief product officer, a company spokesperson confirmed.

  • Qualcomm, Android phone makers developing satellite messaging feature

    Qualcomm Inc on Monday said it was working with a group of Android smartphone companies to add satellite-based messaging capabilities to their devices. The San Diego, California-based company, which is the world's biggest supplier of chips that connect mobile phones to wireless data networks, said it is working with Honor, Lenovo-owned Motorola, Nothing, OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi Corp to develop the devices. Satellite-based communications can send and receive data in remote or rural regions where other telecommunications networks are not available.

  • Optimism DEX Velodrome Generates Record Weekly Fees Following Coinbase Announcement

    Coinbase said last week that it is launching BASE, another layer two network built using Optimism technology.