How You Can Tell If An AI Startup Is Bogus

It’s been a year since MMC Ventures printed the accidental finding that 40 percent of AI startups had no material use of AI in their tech stack. (The study was in Europe but, hey, it could be anywhere.) As an AI company CTO, I can tell you the buzz can be deafening.

Proving that AI is real (not just comes off as real) is a dilemma I’ve discussed a lot recently with a number of customers, partners and, especially, investors. The outline of what a true AI company looks like is still forming, and I think what Matt Bornstein and Martin Casado at Andreesseen Horowitz have written here about AI companies will turn out to be quite prescient.

If you’re an investor, customer, or partner sitting across the table from an AI company founder or CEO, here are the questions I would ask their team to check if they’re legit. Given that AI comes in lots of flavors, for specificity’s sake, we’re defining AI here as machine learning.

What data sets did you use to train and evaluate your AI?

General-purpose AI is still the stuff of science fiction. Today’s technology works best when applied to a series of narrow and specific problems that the machine can learn to solve by processing large data sets of historical indicators and outcomes. You can tell how good your AI is at solving the problem by holding out some of the data to test its accuracy. AI company leaders should be able to describe what specific problem their AI is solving, how accurate it is and how this accuracy leads to a business outcome.

AI companies need data, the more the better. Data can come in many flavors, but it’s easy to think in terms of rows and columns. The rows correspond to each observation of an outcome (e.g., did the loan go bad or get repaid?). The columns are the inputs; what was known before the outcome was observed (e.g., monthly income at time of application).

An AI company should be able to tell you about its data in vivid detail. The company should be able to convey what the AI is trying to predict, what data was used to train the AI and how it evaluated its AI’s effectiveness. How often does the AI get updated? What plans do they have to incorporate new data to make it better? If a company has good answers to data questions, it’s much more likely to be legit.

What is a human doing now that your AI should be doing?

If the team across the table is serious about AI, what you are asking has been a burning question for them from the start. You want to hear them talk through the specific application of their AI. Depending on how it’s deployed and what it’s doing, AI can address any one of thousands of potential tasks. You want to be wary of teams that lack specific focus and anything that sounds too good to be true. Do they claim you’ll be able to replace vast swaths of workers? Are they pitching AI as a magic bullet that can solve any problem?

When a company has really worked through the process of applying AI to a specific problem, it knows how accurate the results are, when it tends to succeed and fail, and where it has data and process gaps. The company knows enough to see that AI is a tool that does what computers and advanced mathematics do well while freeing humans to do what they do better.

The company should have a clear picture of what people will need to do that the AI can’t, and how the AI will fit into a business process that involves people. The change management required to apply the AI to a business problem should be described so you know what customers need to do to get the benefits. People who have wrangled with AI should be coherent, thoughtful and humble. They will have stories of what went wrong and how they corrected it. Be wary of claims that AI doesn’t need to be carefully monitored.

Has the AI been used to drive consistent business outcomes and solve a real problem for multiple customers?

