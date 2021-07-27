U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.75
    -6.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,942.00
    -92.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,125.00
    +7.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,199.20
    -14.20 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.90
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.50
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2490
    -0.0270 (-2.12%)
     

  • Vix

    18.55
    +1.35 (+7.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3822
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9270
    -0.4480 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,410.30
    +231.77 (+0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.93
    +0.44 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.93
    -27.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,970.22
    +136.93 (+0.49%)
     

Can You Tell What Photo Is from Bokeh AI in the New Luminar AI?

Hillary Grigonis
·6 min read

Creamy backgrounds generate bokeh envy. Smartphone companies, using artificial intelligence, have been trying to whet this appetite with portrait modes. But, now a major photo editing software is joining the fray. Luminar AI, a scaled-down, beginner-friendly version of Luminar, has just announced its fourth major update. The refresh includes the addition of a major new tool — Portrait Bokeh AI, The tool, made for portraits, recognizes the subject and offers a few different sliders to control the effect.

But, I’ve rarely been impressed by the artificial blur from my iPhone. Can a major photo editing company do better? I tested the latest version of Luminar AI. to see how well a computer can replicate true bokeh.

Luminar AI Bokeh AI Vs. Zenit 50mm f0.95

I grabbed the most capable bokeh machine currently in my possession, the Zenit 50mm f0.95. I then took a portrait at f0.95 and one at f11, the latter I plugged into Bokeh AI. I literally took this photograph in the weeds next to my recycling bin. It’s a shot that desperately needs some bokeh to make weeds look, well, more magical than weeds. (I was inspired by the color of the flowers but also, the commute to the end of my driveway is very good).

Can you tell which of these shots was taken with the f0.95 lens and which one was computer generated?

Of course, you can — even my six-year-old preferred the real photograph. The f0.95 lens creates bokeh that’s not just butter smooth, but butter-still-being-churned smooth. The blades of grass almost swirl together. And, at f0.95 everything has a soft glow and even most of her face is out-of-focus.

Bokeh AI looks more like crunchy peanut butter. That my kid put away. With the lid off. Three days ago. In the fridge. The software did a good enough job creating the mask — I only had to click on the photo once to select the subject. But, the AI got confused in a few places. The spot in her hair where the background shows through is a mess. The rest of the edges on her hair are too crisp.

I tried to use the brush tool to blur more of her face like the f0.95 lens. But, the grass in the foreground confused the computer. It ended up creating a green outline over everything that I selected. The original mask was less painful to look at, so I went back to that mask.

Bokeh AI vs. iPhone Portrait Mode

Okay, I’ll admit it: that test really wasn’t fair. I intentionally took a photo that I thought would be difficult for AI to bokeh-fy. I knew the foreground would be tricky for a computer to handle. And I knew that no computer could make the swirly bokeh of the f0.95 lens. (What can I say? I’m a portrait and wedding photographer. I don’t want to be replaced by computerized bokeh. *cue evil laugh*)

So, let’s be fair. How does Luminar AI’s new Bokeh AI compare to the iPhone’s portrait mode? I took a selfie in the standard mode on my iPhone. Then, I took one in portrait mode. Finally, I brought the plain selfie into Luminar AI to see how the bokeh would compare to portrait mode.

Edited in Luminar A.I.
Edited in Luminar A.I.
iPhone Portrait Mode
iPhone Portrait Mode

I still prefer the fake bokeh from my iPhone, but, I learned a few things about the way that the Luminar AI bokeh tool works. First, Luminar AI knows that bokeh is a gradual thing, the iPhone does not. The iPhone just finds the background and blurs it. It’s not horrible in this shot, because it’s a close-up. But, it’s more obviously fake in full-length shots where the ground by the feet shouldn’t actually be blurred.

Luminar AI applies the bokeh gradually so that the bokeh is greatest the farthest from the camera. It doesn’t do this perfectly: there are a few patches that are sharper and blurrier in the bottom half of the background. And, in photos against a wall, it still applied this gradual blur. But, it’s trying. A slider under the background options called “depth correction” allows you to adjust this effect. You can control how quickly the background blurs. Or, remove the effect and just apply one uniform blur to the background.

The second thing I noticed? Bokeh balls. The iPhone portrait mode just applies something like Photoshop’s Gaussian blur to the background. But, if you zoom in on the highlights in the trees in the Luminar AI photo, you can see them: bokeh balls.

Luminar AI isn’t just applying a blur effect to the background. It’s using a bit of understanding on bokeh to apply a blur that deepens with distance and turns highlights into bokeh balls. Now, I still preferred the edges of the mask on the iPhone. Luminar’s is just a little too harsh, and if I try the slider to correct the edge, the background bleeds into the subject. I was able to refine it a little with a brush to get this, which is a few steps ahead of the bokeh that wasn’t manually adjusted. But, the masking is still pretty obvious.

Can Bokeh AI Create a Decent Photo?

After pinpointing a bit about how the new Luminar AI tool works, I kept trying. And, I did, finally, get a photo that didn’t immediately look fake.

Luminar AI knew not to touch the wall close to the camera and instead applied a blur to the parts of the background that were already blurred a bit. The subject is wearing a hat, so the crispier edges aren’t noticeable. I used the brush to touch up one area and the sliders to adjust the intensity of the blur and that was it.

The new Portrait Bokeh AI in Luminar AI does a few things that computerized AI typically doesn’t. It adds bokeh balls and applies the blur gradually as the background deepens. But, it hasn’t yet learned that the focus should fall off gradually from the eyes. Real bokeh doesn’t have crisp edges. The feature is not a compelling reason to buy Luminar AI. As it stands, it will probably just create more fake bokeh photos in your news feed.

That said, I’m still standing by my original thoughts on the software. Non-photographers are going to like the easy tools that do big things. The risk is that non-photographers typically have a difficult time telling when a photo is over-edited. Either way, serious photographers are going to be better off with the full Luminar or another program instead.

Recommended Stories

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –July 27th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Dogecoin. Failure to move through the day’s pivot would leave support levels in play.

  • Mastercard Looks Ready to Resume Its Longer-Term Uptrend

    Friday night during his Mad Money program Jim Cramer told his viewers that Thursday brings earnings from three more Cramer favorites, MasterCard , Amazon and Twilio . From time to time there have been corrections or pullbacks. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has turned higher from early June and is close to making a new high.

  • Sorry, Microsoft says you can’t cheat to install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs

    Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 a few weeks ago, causing an unexpected controversy right after the announcement. It turned out that not all computers that can run Windows 10 will support Windows 11. Microsoft has precise hardware requirements in place. A software tool will tell you whether your PC can handle the upgrade to Windows 11. … The post Sorry, Microsoft says you can’t cheat to install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs appeared first on BGR.

  • Rocketium raises $3.2M to help creative teams create massive marketing campaigns

    In between A/B testing, customizing targeted ads and formatting for different digital platforms, some design teams are tasked with campaigns that include thousands of images, videos and other visual content. Based in Bangalore, Rocketium automates much of the process, allowing teams to scale-up campaigns while reducing their workload. The company announced it has raised $3.2 million led by Emergent Ventures to launch in the United States and expand in other markets.

  • Users Are Showing Snapchat A Lot Of Love – With Or Without COVID-19

    Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) managed to beat expectations across the board for earnings, revenue, and user growth with its latest quarter results. With 293 million daily Snapchat users, it is enjoying its highest user growth in years. Moreover, revenue more than doubled in the latest quarter, easily topping expectations due as the advertising market rebounds from the pandemic. Upon the news, shares were up 18% in after-hours trading. Also on Thursday afternoon, social-media peer Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TW

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – July 26th, 2021

    It’s a particularly bullish start to the week for the majors. A move back through early highs would support an extended rally on the day.

  • Language learning app Duolingo raises price range for IPO

    The company said nearly 5.1 million shares will now be sold in the IPO at a price range between $95 and $100 each. Duolingo could raise up to $511 million in the IPO, and on a fully diluted basis, the company's value would be over $4.6 billion at the high end of the range. With more than 500 million downloads, the Duolingo app is the top-grosser in the education category on both Google Play and Apple's App Store.

  • India's ShareChat valued at $2.88 billion in $145 million fundraise

    Indian social media platform ShareChat said on Tuesday it has raised an additional $145 million and is now valued at nearly $3 billion, less than three months after it secured $502 million at a valuation of $2.1 billion. TechCrunch reported earlier this month that six-year-old ShareChat was in talks to raise at around $2.8 billion valuation. ShareChat, which has now raised over $911 million to date, has closed the Series F financing round, it said.

  • blockWRK Raises $2 Million To Launch First App That Rewards Employees With Crypto

    Bermuda licensed platform blockWRK has secured over $2 million in private investor funds from US-based HR companies and strategic partner firms to launch the world’s first blockchain-based employee management and compensation app to an initial user base of over 150,000 Americans. The app allows setting and tracking employees’ achievements efficiently, as well as increasing their loyalty and productivity through the use of instant cryptocurrency rewards paid for contributing to business profitabi

  • Schneider Electric Recognized as 2021 Microsoft Sustainability Changemaker Partner of the Year Award winner

    We are honored to be recognized by Microsoft as their 2021 Sustainability Changemaker Partner of the Year Award winner. The award recognizes the impact we have had in helping our customers set and ...

  • This crazy iPhone app will pay you $250/day to livestream crime scenes

    The Citizen app is raising eyebrows again. A few months ago, this neighborhood watch-style crime alert app made headlines for a test it was running. It involved sending its own on-demand private security vehicles to “patrol” various neighborhoods. Sort of an extension of the local police department, if you will. That news, however, coupled with … The post This crazy iPhone app will pay you $250/day to livestream crime scenes appeared first on BGR.

  • Spotify will now notify you of new releases from your favorite artists

    Spotify has introduced a feature that makes it easier to see when artists and shows you follow have released new content.

  • iOS 14.7.1 arrives with fix for Apple Watch unlocking bug

    If you use an older Touch ID iPhone with your Apple Watch, you'll want to download iOS 14.7.1 as soon as you can.

  • mkodo, a Pollard Banknote Company, Partners with OLG to Launch New Mobile Lottery App

    Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary company, mkodo limited ("mkodo"), has partnered with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation ("OLG") to launch a fully functional mobile lottery app for iOS and Android on July 19. The transactional app is fully integrated into OLG's online platform, provided by Bede Gaming ("Bede"), and offers players across the province the ability to conveniently purchase and scan lottery tickets, play their

  • Feline okay? The app that tells you if your cat's happy

    Cat owners who love to take pictures of their furry friends now have a new excuse to pull out their smartphones and take a snapshot: it may actually help the cat. A Calgary, Alberta, animal health technology company, Sylvester.ai, has developed an app called Tably that uses the phone's camera to tell whether a feline is feeling pain. A 2019 study published in peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports found that the so-called 'feline grimace scale,' or FGS, is a valid and reliable tool for acute pain assessment in cats.

  • I’m retiring on my 78th birthday, have more than $200,000 in savings and share expenses with my 80-year-old boyfriend. Will I be OK?

    See: We have $8 million saved for retirement, are in our early 50s and want to retire early, but are worried about healthcare expenses — what can we do? Before you get discouraged or angry, know that there are many, many variables that go into determining if one will be secure in retirement. It’s also important to note that anything can change, and even people who have amassed a million dollars or more for retirement could find themselves in a predicament that forces them to go back to work or adjust their spending.

  • Everything’s bigger in Texas — sentence more than doubled for man who ran second fraud while on trial in multi-million dollar cattle scam

    Stewart Kile Williams will spend the next 15 years behind bars for launching a whole new scam while on trial for the first fraud.

  • Shaped by recession, pandemic and student debt, here’s what millennials want to teach their kids about money

    Pay bills, save, give, enjoy: The generation scarred by global crises and the high cost of education is teaching their kids some valuable financial lessons.

  • Social Security checks may see a huge raise next year. Will it be enough?

    Advocates say benefits haven't kept up with inflation — and that probably won't change.

  • 'The tragedy of today's employment landscape': Gen X workers hit hardest by the employment crisis

    A new survey shows that Gen X workers have been hit especially hard by the unemployment crisis following COVID-19. More trainings are one solution.