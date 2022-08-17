U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,274.04
    -31.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,980.32
    -171.68 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,938.12
    -164.38 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.31
    -33.22 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.55
    -0.56 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.70
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.73
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0179
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    +0.0690 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2045
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0680
    -0.0220 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,327.14
    -549.69 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.23
    -15.58 (-2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    -20.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.87 (+1.23%)
     

Tell Us What You Know About Crypto and Blockchain Education

CoinDesk Staff

The CoinDesk team is going deep into hard data to determine the "2022 Best Universities for Blockchain," our third annual ranking. We are asking for impressions and opinions from employers, workers, academics and students about what they see, feel and know is happening in universities around the world. Please take a few minutes to fill out our opinion survey. All responses are due by Sept. 7.

Read More: The Top Universities for Blockchain by CoinDesk 2021

