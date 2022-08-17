Tell Us What You Know About Crypto and Blockchain Education

The CoinDesk team is going deep into hard data to determine the "2022 Best Universities for Blockchain," our third annual ranking. We are asking for impressions and opinions from employers, workers, academics and students about what they see, feel and know is happening in universities around the world. Please take a few minutes to fill out our opinion survey. All responses are due by Sept. 7.

Read More: The Top Universities for Blockchain by CoinDesk 2021