Tellennium's Management of Things® Platform Now a Registered Trademark

·1 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology expense management firm Tellennium announced today that its platform Management of Things® (MoT®) is now a fully registered trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Launched in 2021, MoT is a next-generation telecom expense management platform and service solution for mid to large businesses. MoT provides a real-time centralized database with highly detailed insight into underlying invoice expenses, services, and asset data.

Tellennium named its SaaS platform Management of Things because it covers a multitude of expenses, services, and assets, e.g., infrastructure (cloud), connectivity (fixed, wireless, UCaaS, WAN, SD-WAN, and others), support, software/services licensing, and utilities.

Already recognized as a game changer in the industry, MoT was named the Hottest New IT Solution by the Association Conference for Telecom, Mobility and IT Management Professionals (ATOMP). The AOTMP Industry Awards recognize individual and organizational innovation and excellence in the telecom, mobility, and technology space.

"We've got a powerhouse team and a proven world-class enterprise expense management solution backing our clients," said Tellennium CEO Greg McIntyre. "MoT goes well beyond the traditional Telecom Expense Management (TEM) or Procure to Pay (P2P) solutions."

About Tellennium
Tellennium's proven Management of Things® (MoT®) solution provides accurate, visible, and mineable data across the entire enterprise organization. This equips IT, Finance, and other business professionals with the information they need to make informed decisions. The MoT solution helps reduce expenses, optimize networks, and facilitates the implementation of a 360-degree digital transformation strategy for all network processes and associated data elements. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tellenniums-management-of-things-platform-now-a-registered-trademark-301480400.html

SOURCE Tellennium Inc.

