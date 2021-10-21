U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

Tellock elected to WEC Energy Group board of directors

·1 min read
MILWAUKEE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen E. Tellock, a veteran business leader with experience in both public and private companies, has been elected to the board of directors of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC). His appointment is effective January 1, 2022.

Tellock retired in June as president and chief executive of Lakeside Foods Inc., a privately held food processing company based in Wisconsin. Before joining Lakeside Foods, he spent 24 years at the Manitowoc Co., serving in a variety of leadership roles, including chief financial officer, president and chief executive and, ultimately, chairman, president and chief executive.

Tellock graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and is a certified public accountant. He currently serves on the boards of directors of Astec Industries, Ault Global Holdings and Badger Meter.

"We're delighted to appoint Glen to the WEC Energy Group board and to the Audit and Oversight Committee," said Gale Klappa, executive chairman. "His deep understanding of audit oversight, financial reporting, risk management, business operations and strategic planning will bring additional strength to an engaged and effective board of directors."

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.6 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 41,000 stockholders of record, 7,200 employees and more than $37 billion of assets.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tellock-elected-to-wec-energy-group-board-of-directors-301406045.html

SOURCE WEC Energy Group

