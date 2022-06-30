U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,776.75
    -44.50 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,664.00
    -335.00 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,546.75
    -144.25 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,697.90
    -23.50 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.89
    -0.89 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    20.48
    -0.26 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0418
    -0.0026 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0280
    -0.0650 (-2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    29.53
    +1.17 (+4.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2158
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9000
    -0.6450 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,196.46
    -903.96 (-4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.81
    -28.86 (-6.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,154.19
    -158.13 (-2.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

The Telly Awards Recognizes Choice Hotels with a Bronze Award for Non-Broadcast: General Recruitment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CHH
    Watchlist

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, has been named a Bronze Award winner for the Non-Broadcast: General Recruitment category at the 43rd Annual Telly Awards. Honoring excellence in video and television across all screens, the Telly Awards are judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies including Adobe, Netflix, Dow Jones, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, and Vimeo. This year's edition received more than 11,000 entries and saw an increase in global submissions from Australia, Mexico, across Europe (Germany, Spain, France), and Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan).

Choice Hotels International. (PRNewsFoto/Choice Hotels International) (PRNewsfoto/CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL)
Choice Hotels International. (PRNewsFoto/Choice Hotels International) (PRNewsfoto/CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL)

The accolade, which distinguishes organizations that exemplify all aspects of talent development, recognizes Choice for its dual-focused talent management programs. To create the recruitment video, Ideas for Success: Navigating Your Business in Challenging Times, Choice Hotels collected data from nearly 50 regional business meetings with franchisees. Intended to support the learning and performance of both corporate associates and the company's more than 65,000 franchisees located worldwide, the video is located on the award-winning training platform, Choice University.

"At Choice Hotels, we've made a concerted effort to move to a video-based platform of learning that allows us to meet the needs of our franchisees where they are, when they want it, and in bite-sized pieces to accommodate their busy schedules," said Timothy Tobin, vice president, franchise onboarding and learning at Choice Hotels. "Over the last few years, the Choice University team has refined their video producing capabilities. This award is evidence of their hard work and our ability to continually improve and expand our learning resources to help the success of our franchisees."

The 43rd Annual Telly Awards caps off a year-long celebration of creators producing work with "A New POV," reflecting an ever-changing landscape. The Telly Awards honors the many outstanding ways video is being used by introducing a suite of new categories, including Workplace Culture, Hybrid Events, Education & Training, Recruitment, and Sustainability. These new categories celebrate the companies using video at a time when the culture of a company has never been so critical to attract and retain talent.

"Now, more than ever, it is necessary to celebrate video work that reflects the top tier of the non-broadcast industry, such as work produced by Choice Hotels," said The Telly Awards' executive director, Sabrina Dridje. "This year's submissions reflect an industry that has returned to the important work of storytelling, one that has returned with a new perspective that values innovation, agility, equity, and tenacious creativity."

Entries were assessed by The Telly Award Judging Council, comprised of more than 200 industry experts and prior award winners. The councilmembers represent leading professionals from top advertising and production companies, networks, and content studios.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of March 31, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About The Telly Awards:

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, Stash Media, Production Hub and We Are Parable.

© 2022 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-telly-awards-recognizes-choice-hotels-with-a-bronze-award-for-non-broadcast-general-recruitment-301578655.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Stranger Things 4’ Land Location Guild Awards- Film News in Brief

    “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Stranger Things” are among the films and TV that landed Location Managers Guild Awards. The 9th Annual LMGI Awards honor outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe. Winners will be honored at the LMGI Awards ceremony, returning to a live in-person […]

  • Stock Market Losses Deepen At Midday; Cereal Maker's Breakout Falters

    The major stock market indexes continue losing their morning gains, as all deepened losses in the last hour and are now trading at the lows of the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is holding up relatively better. Looking at the 2022 outlook, says Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, "if consumers start to rein in their spending, the second half will be considerably weaker, as we anticipate."

  • Wall Street Banks Pulls Back From Middle East SPACs on SEC Clampdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks are rethinking their involvement in the listings of special purpose acquisition companies in the Middle East’s nascent market as new liability guidelines from US regulators chill the once red-hot industry.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinStocks Finish Almost Flat in Teeter-Totter Session: Markets WrapTesla Cuts 200 Autop

  • Stock Market Mixed On Powell Comments; General Mills Pops; Carnival Capsizes

    The stock market traded mixed Wednesday morning on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments. General Mills popped, while Carnival collapsed.

  • Mester Says Fed Should Act Forcefully to Curb Price Pressures

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsStocks Finish Almost Flat in Teeter-Totter Session: Markets WrapTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsCentral bankers must not be complacent about increases in long-term inflation expe

  • Hungary decree allows government to supervise energy firms if needed

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary has passed a decree empowering the government to take over the supervision of vital energy firms and the gas pipeline network operator FGSZ in an emergency that would require it to ensure continuous supply. The decree -- which fits in with interventionist policies of Orban's government which has capped fuel prices and households' energy bills -- was passed just as Europe readies for any potential cuts in Russian gas supplies. The European Union's energy chief on Monday urged countries to update their contingency plans for supply shocks.

  • Diageo to wind down Russia operations by year-end

    LONDON (Reuters) -Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, will wind down its business operations in Russia over the next six months, it said on Tuesday, becoming the latest Western brand to withdraw. "Our focus will remain on supporting our employees in the region and providing them with enhanced redundancy terms, while ensuring we comply with local regulations," a Diageo spokesperson said in a statement. Foreign companies seeking to exit Russia over the war in Ukraine face the prospect of a law being passed in the coming weeks to allow Moscow to seize assets and impose criminal penalties.

  • JPMorgan Exits Nickel Saga as Tycoon Shrinks ‘Big Short’

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. no longer has any exposure to the nickel bet that rocked global metals markets earlier this year, after a drop in prices on the London Metal Exchange allowed the tycoon at the center of the squeeze to exit his positions with the bank.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Cuts 200 Aut

  • Canadian regulator tightens rules for riskier mortgage products

    Canada's financial regulator said on Tuesday it would tighten rules for riskier home loan products, in a bid to address concern over high levels of mortgage debt driven by record-low interest rates during the pandemic. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said the rules go into effect from the end of the fiscal year in 2023 and were designed to ensure that financial institutions are "well prepared to address the risk of persistent, outstanding consumer debt." With borrowing costs rising fast, OSFI said in April that a housing market downturn is among the biggest risks facing Canada's financial system this year.

  • FTC Sues Walmart For Allowing Scammers Use Money-Transfer Services

    The Federal Trade Commission has sued Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), alleging that the retail giant allowed its money-transfer services to facilitate fraud. According to the complaint, the company did not properly train its employees, failed to warn customers, and used procedures that allowed fraudsters to cash out at its stores. The financial services offered by Walmart include money transfers, credit cards, reloadable debit cards, check cashing, and bill payments. "Consumers have lost hundreds of mi

  • Considering a private student loan? Here are the latest rates

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. For 10-year fixed-rate private student loans, average rates rose to 6.71% for the week ending June 26, while for 5-year variable-rate loans, rates decreased slightly to 4.31% from 4.43%, according to data from Credible. See the lowest private student loan rates you may qualify for here.

  • Dow Steadies, NIO Slumps — and What Else Is Happened in the Stock Market Today

    Bulls and bears battled it out Wednesday only for the stock market to finish close to where it began the day. Concerns about economic growth and the possibility that central banks are raising interest rates too quickly continue to dominate.

  • 3 Investments That Are Both Edible And Profitable

    It’s easy to categorize investments as either paper-based or tangible. Some paper-based investments include stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. Tangible investments include real estate and precious metals like gold. Other investments are not just profitable, but also edible. Edible investments include wine, beer and commodities like soybeans. These assets are tangible and recession resistant, especially since food basics and alcohol will be in demand regardless of the e

  • Ocado extends partnership with France's Groupe Casino

    Ocado has extended its partnership deal with French retailer Groupe Casino, the British online supermarket and technology group said on Thursday. Groupe Casino will also use Ocado's in-store fulfilment technology in its Monoprix stores. Ocado will integrate Octopia's marketplace platform into its Ocado Smart Platform (OSP), and allow OSP partners around the world to launch their own marketplace offerings.

  • Top Brazil Fund Sees Bleak Outlook No Matter Who Wins Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Brazil’s most revered investors is bracing for a longer period of high inflation and elevated interest rates as leading presidential candidates double down on increasing public expenditures, jeopardizing the country’s fiscal outlook.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilo

  • Asian shares track Wall St lower as inflation, recession fears drag on

    Asian shares tumbled after a broad decline on Wall Street as markets remain gripped by uncertainty over inflation, interest rates and recession fears.

  • Goldman Sachs partners with Derivative Path to grow transaction banking

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Thursday it is launching a partnership with capital markets technology firm Derivative Path that opens the door to thousands of U.S. regional banks and credit unions becoming clients of its foreign exchange services. The partnership is latest step by Goldman towards gaining market share in the crowded and competitive transaction banking sector, which it entered in 2019. Under its terms, clients of Derivative Path will be able to use Goldman for all foreign exchange transactions and rate pricing.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy After Omicron Results Impress Two FDA Experts?

    Is Novavax stock a buy after the company's omicron data impressed two FDA experts at a recent meeting? Is NVAX stock a buy right now?

  • Durham biotech follows billion-dollar Novartis deal with $50M offering

    A gene editing firm has added $50 million to its coffers shortly after landing a significant development agreement with a global pharmaceutical company.

  • Grain Must Flow From Ukraine Ports to Ease Global Food Strains, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Vilsack Says

    “The world needs Ukrainian grain,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said at The Journal’s Global Food Forum. The war is threatening food supplies from one of the world’s most-productive farming regions to some of its poorest countries.