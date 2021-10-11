U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

Telos Corporation Awarded $19.4M Task Order by the U.S. Air Force

Telos Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
Cybersecurity leader to provide assessment and authorization for SCI and ISR networks and weapons platforms

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced today that it was awarded a $19.4 million expansion task order by the U.S. Air Force for the cyber risk management solution, Xacta.

Under the contract, Telos will deliver assessment and authorization of sensitive compartmented information (SCI) and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) networks and weapons platforms.

“Our commitment to providing innovative technology to improve mission performance remains unwavering,” said John Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “We’re excited to expand on our longstanding relationship and enhance cyber risk management for the U.S. Air Force.”

The Xacta suite of enterprise cyber risk management and compliance automation solutions helps organizations meet the complex challenges of managing IT risk with continuous compliance monitoring, security assessment and ongoing authorization. For more information about Xacta, including various use cases, visit: www.telos.com/xacta.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company’s management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including their Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and their Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at www.investors.telos.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that they believe are reasonable when made, they caution the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond their control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

Media:
Mia Wilcox
media@telos.com
(610) 564-6773

Investors:
Christina Mouzavires
InvestorRelations@telos.com
(703) 724-4777


