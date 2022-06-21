Telos Corporation Wins Touchless Mobile Fingerprint Awards

Telos Corporation

The Telos identity team walks away with two awards at the NIST mFIT competition

ASHBURN, Va., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that its ONYX® technology won first place in the overall competition of the Mobile Fingerprint Information Technology (mFIT) Challenge hosted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

NIST’s mFIT Challenge strives to advance mobile fingerprint capture technologies by incentivizing contestants to build and demonstrate prototype applications and mobile device accessories for fingerprint capture by field law enforcement officers. ONYX shared the overall first place designation with French firm Idemia.

“The mFIT Challenge is focused on improving the technologies that law enforcement needs to efficiently and effectively perform their mission and identify individuals in the field,” said Chace Hatcher, vice president of technology and innovation at Telos and ONYX co-inventor. “ONYX is the world’s first and most accurate touchless fingerprint biometric software for mobile, and I’m proud to see it earn this recognition and validation from NIST.”

ONYX is a mobile, touchless biometrics solution that leverages a device’s camera to capture the user’s unique fingerprint, enabling fast and easy collection of fingerprint biometrics. Telos added the ONYX technology to IDTrust360 when it acquired the assets of Diamond Fortress Technologies in August 2021.

“When we acquired the assets of Diamond Fortress Technologies last year, it was largely based on the promise of ONYX,” said Mark Griffin, EVP of Security Solutions, Telos. “The results of the mFIT Challenge are just the beginning of that promise coming true. This patented, touchless fingerprinting technology will eliminate much of the friction in biometrics data gathering for identity and access management and better serve our growing customer base.”

Through the mFIT Challenge, NIST sought innovative new or improved mobile applications that access the available sensors on mobile commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) devices to capture high-quality, digital fingerprint images. Entrants were asked to submit a mobile application that captures quality digital images of the left and right hands. The ultimate objective of this challenge was to advance technology while preserving the form factor of the mobile device.

In addition to first place in the overall competition, Telos also tied with Idemia for the First Responder’s Choice Award of the mFIT Challenge.

