U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,492.48
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,388.59
    +22.33 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,046.47
    +26.67 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,235.19
    +4.28 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.30
    -0.24 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.40
    -18.10 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1754
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3070
    +0.0170 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9580
    +0.3210 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,943.77
    -622.96 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.20
    -11.33 (-0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,139.61
    +13.83 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

the telos institute Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies Second Year in a Row

·2 min read

CLEVELAND, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- the telos institute, a leading global organizational development firm, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing companies. This is the second consecutive year telos has appeared on the Inc. 5000.

(PRNewsfoto/the telos institute)
(PRNewsfoto/the telos institute)

"This distinction validates our ability to execute on telos' mission to liberate greatness," said Rick Simmons, CEO, the telos institute. "As we mark telos' 15th anniversary, this ranking recognizes our work with leaders, teams and organizations to embrace change as a remarkable catalyst for real transformation."

The Inc. 5000 provides a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment, private businesses. Not only have the companies in the 2021 Inc. 5000 been competitive within their markets, but they proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

In their recently released book, Unleashed: Harnessing the Power of Liminal Space, telos co-founders Rick Simmons and Amy Simmons reveal the power of periods of discontinuity, such as the one the world experienced the last year, to drive transformative change. The authors unveil strategies for individuals, leaders and teams to catalyze their own periods of disruption, called liminal space, to deliver personal and professional growth.

"When harnessed, these liminal spaces have massive potential to help leaders and everyday individuals accomplish things previously unimaginable," said Rick Simmons. "Not only do we use this philosophy to help our clients, but we employ it ourselves at the telos institute."

Founded in 2006, the telos institute is where world's leaders in business and industry come to hone their leadership skills, optimize their business strategy, and embrace change as a strategic advantage. From large-scale global interventions to smaller, targeted initiatives, telos is experienced in working with CEOs and executive leadership teams or starting in the middle of organizations and building momentum. To learn more about the telos institute, visit thetelosinstitute.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-telos-institute-named-to-inc-5000-list-of-fastest-growing-companies-second-year-in-a-row-301362692.html

SOURCE the telos institute

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • Older staff postpone retirement in working from home revolution

    Older workers are increasingly considering a delay to their retirement plans as the boom in working from home during the pandemic gives them unexpected extra flexibility.

  • Ford delays a return to offices, weighs vaccine mandate

    Ford Motor Co will delay bringing most workers back to offices until January, and is still considering whether to require employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the company's chief people officer told Reuters. Ford is joining a growing number of large employers that are delaying plans to reopen offices as the Delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps through many countries where the automaker does business. Ford said most office workers in North America, Latin America and International Markets groups will not come back to offices before January.

  • UPS mandates COVID-19 vaccination for employees in some U.S. locations

    The decision comes after the U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a move that is expected to spur a string of similar mandates from corporate employers. Facebook Inc, Lyft Inc and several other major companies have already mandated vaccination. "In certain U.S. office locations where employees have been working remotely, UPSers must be vaccinated when they return to office," the company said in an emailed statement.

  • Airline outlook as FDA approves COVID vaccine

    John Grant, Senior Aviation Analyst with tracking service O.A.G, discusses his outlook on airlines amid rising delta variant concerns.

  • Oil edges higher ahead of data expected to show drop in crude inventories

    Oil futures are on track for a third straight gain Wednesday, extending a rebound from last week's rout, as traders awaited official data on crude inventories after industry figures showed a drop last week.

  • Nord Stream 2 Risks Delays After Losing German Court Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Nord Stream 2 AG, the Gazprom PJSC-owned pipeline project to bring more Russian natural gas to Europe, risks delays after losing a court ruling imposing changes to its organization.The Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court on Wednesday dismissed a bid to sidestep European Union rules requiring gas producers to be legally separate from entities that transport the fuel, the tribunal said in an emailed statement. The project, which is slated to double the capacity of the existing undersea

  • Cryptocurrency Market Will More Than Triple by 2030: Study

    The report by Allied Market Research projects a compound annual growth rate of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.

  • Abbott Destroyed Several COVID Test Cards, Now Faces Diminished Capacity: NYT

    When demand for rapid COVID-19 screening dropped earlier this year, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) lowered its financial outlook for full-year 2021 and announced 400 layoffs. According to The New York Times investigation, Abbott told factory workers to shred millions of paper testing cards that it thought would never sell. But now, with the Delta variant, surging demand for fast-acting diagnostics is on the rise again, and Abbott's brand is running scarce. Abbott now aims to rehire hundreds of

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • GM says it will seek reimbursement from LG Chem for $1B Chevy Bolt recall losses

    American automaker General Motors expanded its recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Friday due to fire risks from battery manufacturing defects. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG Chem, its battery cell manufacturing partner, for what it expects to be $1 billion worth of losses. Following the news of the recall, the third one GM has issued for this vehicle, LG Chem shares fell by 11% on Monday, and its stock price lost $6 billion in market value.

  • Cathie Wood Buys the China Dip With This E-Commerce Stock

    In fact, JD's results were so good that ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood, after selling her Chinese stocks earlier this year, bought some shares following the company's second-quarter earnings report. While new regulations may temporarily affect the revenue and earnings of many internet and e-commerce companies, JD.com doesn't see these new measures affecting its business very much. In the second quarter, JD's net revenue increased 26.2% to $39.3 billion, which was especially impressive since the company was lapping a strong quarter last year during the onset of the pandemic.

  • Exclusive-Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand -sources

    Ford Motor Co has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch, and the company plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, several people and suppliers familiar with the plans said. The No. 2 U.S. automaker is targeting annual production of more than 80,000 in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. Shares of Ford rose 1.3% on Monday.

  • U.S. Farmers Brace for Inflation as Highs of Crop Rally Wear Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Minnesota farmer Jason Knopik didn’t sell corn earlier this year as prices soared, missing out on one of the biggest rallies in a generation. Now he’s grappling with inflation.Knopik held back as lack of rain put the fate of his plants into question. His drought-stricken fields have seen less than 10 inches of rain since planting in May, almost 40% below normal, and it’s so arid the creeks on his land dried up that he’s had to truck water to his cows. Knopik’s corn and soybeans su

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • Siemens To Expand Electric Vehicle Charging Manufacturing In US

    Siemens AG (OTC: SIEGY) plans to invest and expand its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electric vehicle infrastructure in America. The company will bolster its existing manufacturing footprint of EV infrastructure with the VersiCharge Level 2 AC series product line of commercial and residential EV chargers. Siemens plans to manufacture over 1 million electric vehicle chargers for the U.S. over the next four years. The new facility will be Siemens' third U.S. eMobility hub and will suppo

  • 3 Reasons to Buy JD.com, and 1 Reason to Sell

    JD.com's (NASDAQ: JD) share prices rose 3% on Aug. 23 after the Chinese e-commerce giant posted second-quarter numbers that surpassed analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines. Let's examine three compelling reasons to buy JD stock -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to decide.

  • Trade disruption to continue despite world’s third-biggest port reopening

    Ongoing delays are expected to global freight despite the full reopening of the world's third-busiest port in China.

  • Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Office365 Price Increases Will Support Future Growth and Margins

    Last week Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced an upcoming increase in the price of Microsoft 365 and Office 365 subscription prices. The increases should help the company maintain the growth momentum in the next few years. These changes will only apply to business accounts and are the first increases since Office 365 was launched in 2011.