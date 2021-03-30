U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,958.50
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,099.00
    +67.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,886.00
    -58.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.90
    +9.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.19
    -0.37 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,699.90
    -14.70 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.96
    +2.10 (+11.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3779
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2480
    +0.4400 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,158.56
    +1,803.57 (+3.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.00
    +57.85 (+5.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,764.04
    +27.87 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,432.70
    +48.18 (+0.16%)
     

Tesla customers say they've been double-charged for their cars

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read
Visitors wearing face masks check a China-made Tesla Model Y sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the electric vehicle maker's showroom in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Finding an extra $10 charge on your groceries is enough to make most people angry, but what if you paid twice for a a $56,000 car? Tesla buyers have been reporting that they've been double-charged on cars for recent purchases and have had trouble contacting the company and getting their money back, according to a report from CNBC and posts on Twitter and the Tesla Motors Club forum.

One of the first buyers to post on the forum was Christopher Lee, who detailed what happened in a YouTube video (below). After placing an order, he was shocked to find that Tesla had taken two $56,579 transfers from his account for a Tesla Model Y, rather than just one, without any authorization or warning. He then had trouble finding someone from Tesla to deal with the problem and had to go to his local service center, which eventually gave him a contact email.

The same thing happened to buyer Tom Slattery, who was charged an extra $53,000 and reported his experience on Twitter. He immediately contacted Tesla and eventually drove to the Burbank, California store. "They told me to call my bank and have my bank reverse the charge. That was not acceptable. When you debit more than $50,000 and tell a customer to solve it on their own? I kept pushing," he told CNBC. Another customer, Clark Peterson, reported the same problem with a $71,000 Model Y.

As of yesterday, the customers mentioned in the CNBC report have yet to receive their refunds and all have refused to take delivery until the problem is resolved. “This was not some operator error,” Peterson said. “And for a company that has so much technology skill, to have this happening to multiple people really raises questions.” Engadget has reached out for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Cyberpunk 2077’s massive 1.2 patch is finally here

    The update is available to download on PC and consoles today, with the Stadia release to follow later this week.

  • Apple's repair store verification program is rolling out worldwide

    Apple's Independent Repair Provider program provides genuine parts for out-of-warranty repairs, and now third-party shops around the world can join.

  • Google AI is battling a 'Great British Bake Off' winner in a dessert face-off

    A Malteser and Marmite-based concoction is going up against one with soy sauce.

  • Asics Metaspeed shoes are optimized for different types of marathon runners

    Asics has new $250 shoes that take the fight to Nike's Vaporfly line.

  • Biden administration targets 30 gigawatts of offshore wind turbines by 2030

    The administration's plan lays out a target of building 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind projects nationwide by 2030.

  • T-Mobile is the first US carrier to make Google Messages its default SMS app

    Google's Messages platform just got a big boost from T-Mobile.

  • Apple's 512GB Mac Mini M1 falls to $800 at Amazon

    Save big on Apple's Mac Mini M1 -- Amazon has the desktop computer with 512GB of storage for $800.

  • Niantic Labs CEO posts a teaser image of some AR glasses

    Augmented reality headsets could lead to hands-free 'Pokémon Go' and much more.

  • Misusing Ford’s 2021 F-150 pickup generator

    The 2021 Ford F-150 pickup has a generator that can power your tools, and even a small scale construction site. So of course, we made pizza bagels with it.

  • Deliveroo IPO to list at bottom end of projected range

    Lower listing price will knock off up to £1bn off the potential value of the company.

  • Visa will allow some transactions to be settled with cryptocurrency

    Support for the USDC stablecoin will streamline crypto-based payments.

  • Cathie Wood’s Space ETF Is Launching Today. Here’s What to Know.

    The actively managed fund will invest in nearly 40 stocks, including some that many investors might not immediately associate with space.

  • New York rolls out first digital COVID-19 vaccine passports in the US

    New York state has launched the US' first vaccine passports in the form of the mostly digital Excelsior Pass, but it's bound to stir ethical debates.

  • Philippines sees 10,000 new COVID-19 cases as tight curbs return to capital

    The Philippine passed the 10,000 mark for new daily coronavirus infections for the first time on Monday and put its capital region back on one of its toughest levels of lockdown, to try to tackle a spike in cases that is testing its healthcare capacity. Manila and surrounding provinces were put back under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the highest tier in its containment protocols, for the first time since May 2020 to try to quell the surge in cases, despite inroads late last year towards controlling its epidemic. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday allowed the private sector to import vaccines to boost supply and help reopen the economy.

  • Disney+ will start shooting 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' in April

    Disney+ is delaying the start of production on its 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series to April, but it's also providing a look at the expanded cast.

  • Fugly Squared: 1980 Ford Mustang RSX Concept

    What was Ford thinking?

  • Singapore-based Nimbly gets $4.6M to help businesses automate their standard operating procedures

    Many work teams, especially stores and restaurants, rely on manual spreadsheets to ensure their operations are running smoothly. Based in Singapore, Nimbly develops software that automates more of that process. Its features include digital checklists, inventory management and field audits that can be accessed through a mobile app.

  • Remembering Guy Fieri’s $200K Elaborate Lamborghini Heist

    Complete with rooftop repelling and life in prison!

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Adds comment from Archegos in 8th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Block Trade Mess Revives Fierce Debate on ‘Leverage Gone Wrong’

    (Bloomberg) -- What might be the largest margin call in history is ringing fresh alarm bells on Wall Street among those worried about hidden leverage and its potential to fry the financial system.The forced selling of more than $20 billion of apparently swap-linked shares at Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management has set off a hunt for other areas of excess -- from margin debt to options and bloated balance sheets -- after stocks at the center of the fiasco plunged and investment banks warned of losses.As with most things in markets, opinions vary: Hwang’s travails are portrayed as everything from phase one of a long-overdue market comeuppance, to an isolated case of risk-taking run amok. While Wall Street may have sidestepped a systemic cataclysm, the blowup is an example of “leverage gone wrong” with ominous portents, said Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute’s senior global market strategist.“What it does make me think of is how much leverage in aggregate has now built up in the system” in brokerage accounts, options and credit, Samana said. “If a broader stock market pullback were to take shape, especially in the more widely owned areas of technology and technology-related stocks, a much bigger unwind would have to take place.”On Monday, at least, the S&P 500 Index was barely registering the weekend’s tribulations, its 57% rally since March 2020 intact.Margin DebtIn recent weeks, as stocks vaulted to new highs, investors have pointed to a worrying trend at brokerages: ballooning margin debt, which at $813 billion at the end February stood at historically high levels (the numbers are reported on a delay). What’s sometimes lost in the discussion is that such debt almost always rises with the value of equities.“It would be common sense for one to look at this and say, we have a normal amount of margin debt in the system right now for where the market is,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. “I don’t know that that would have been a clear signal as to what’s going on in some of these media stocks and send a warning signal, because you would suspect that in a rising market the margin debt is going to be higher.”But not every lens into the phenomenon is reassuring, according to Jason Goepfert, president of Sundial Capital Research. Assuming that it will exceed $831 billion when this month’s numbers are reported in April, margin debt will have grown more than 70% year-over-year, one of the sharpest expansions since 1931. That means the year-over-year change in debt will have exceeded the year-over-year change in the S&P 500 by more than 20 percentage points for three months running.“This kind of excessive and persistent growth in debt, on both an absolute and relative level, has been a boogeyman for forward returns,” Goepfert wrote in a recent note to clients. “The most effective use of the data, both on the upside and downside, has been the rate of change, including relative to the S&P. And that’s why it’s becoming to be a much larger concern.”Options FrenzySpeculative mania in the options market has also fueled bubble warnings for the better part of a year. Call contracts -- in which bulls pay a fraction of a stock’s price to bet it will rise -- became the playthings of newly minted day traders, whose enthusiasm for short-dated options is theorized to have fueled a series of bullish feedback loops, particularly in tech stocks.“As you’re in a bull market with a lot of liquidity, you start to get some areas of overconfidence and some investors let their guard down,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services. “It does suggest a level of overconfidence.”However, that call volume has eroded from February’s peaks suggests some of the craze for the products is diminishing. Over the past 20 days, an average of over 23.6 million calls have traded on U.S. exchanges. While still historically high, that’s down from nearly 29 million in late February.Credit Risk Written OffCompanies that have loaded up on debt have been rewarded mightily in the equity market. Stocks in a basket defined by their high leverage have gained over 17% year-to-date, ranking them as the best-performers this year among 17 quantitative styles tracked by Bloomberg. On the other side of the trade, profitability is one of the worst-performing factors, with those shares nursing losses of over 5%.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. data tells a similar story: S&P 500 firms with weak balance sheets are on track to beat out those with sturdier finances by over 17 percentage points this quarter -- the biggest margin of outperformance since at least 2006.Taken together, such statistics can be used to paint a picture of a market so frothy that investors are willing to disregard any qualms over credit risk. But it’s also true that those companies -- among the hardest hit by the coronavirus -- stand to benefit the most from the so-called reopening trade as vaccines are given and economic activity picks up. Along with the combined might of governmental fiscal aid and the Federal Reserve’s seemingly endless bond-buying, the stock market’s weakest links can have the biggest bounce.“These were the companies where investors were most concerned about not surviving, so they tend to get a relief rally,” said Truist’s Lerner. “Having the Fed with so much monetary stimulus and support makes investors more confident this won’t become systemic.”High Hedge Fund LeverageIt’s not just Hwang’s Archegos that loaded up on borrowed money to make trades. Average leverage across the 10 largest hedge funds clocked in at 15.9 as of June 2020, according to data from the Treasury Department’s Office of Financial Research. While that figure is down from a peak of 24.6 in June 2019, it’s far above the 5 average for the next 40 largest funds.That number dwarfs the amount of leverage Hwang was operating with. Market participants estimate that the family office’s total assets had grown to anywhere between $5 billion to $10 billion, while total positions may have topped $50 billion.But while the biggest hedge funds may have more leverage than Archegos outright, it’s important to consider what those funds are leveraged to, according to Bespoke Investment Group’s George Pearkes. For example, concentrating a smaller amount of leverage to handful of stocks is much riskier than putting a bigger amount of borrowed money in instruments like Treasuries or currencies, he said.“If an asset is less volatile, more leverage can be applied safely,” said Pearkes, a global macro strategist at the firm. “And that’s generally what’s going on with larger funds.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.