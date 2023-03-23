TelSolv Earns Status as Certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by WBENC

Telsolv, LLC

ATLANTA, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TelSolv, an enterprise managed mobility solutions provider, today announced that it has received certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE). This certification is in addition to the company’s existing certification as woman-owned through the SBA’s Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) program.



TelSolv works with businesses and public sector entities to select and acquire mobile devices to support business operations. In addition to phones, tablets, computers and accessories, TelSolv also supports a full lineup of routers to provide business internet services to companies. The company’s managed mobility solutions are integrated with cellular and wireless connectivity to support enterprise mobile environments from device acquisition, carrier interaction, deployment and ongoing management. These outsourced managed mobility solutions help businesses optimize costs and deliver savings that are often not achievable with in-house solutions.

“We’re thrilled to earn this certification after an in-depth review of our business operations,” said Stacy Chisum, president and CEO of TelSolv. “Our company was founded to help companies manage the direct and indirect costs of managing enterprise mobility solutions. This designation allows us to further support enterprises seeking to meet supplier diversity goals while also delivering quality mobility management solutions.”

To celebrate the certification, TelSolv is exhibiting at the WBENC National Conference (Booth #484) this week in Nashville. The WBENC National Conference is the largest conference of its kind for women-owned businesses, bringing together more than 4,000 business owners, government agencies and Fortune 1000 enterprises seeking to do business with women entrepreneurs.

Businesses interested in working with TelSolv should contact stacy.chisum@telsolv.com or visit www.telsolv.com to learn more and get started.

About TelSolv

TelSolv is a certified women owned business that makes it easy for companies to acquire, provision, secure and manage enterprise mobile devices. Our team of experts help businesses and public sector entities select and acquire the best equipment and provide onboarding services which include provisioning, kitting, staging, warehousing. To learn more, visit www.telsolv.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact Nancy Hamlet | Kokua Creative Group nancy@kokuacreativegroup.com 770-713-2070



