U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,977.49
    +40.52 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,272.52
    +242.41 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,868.84
    +198.89 (+1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.80
    +7.44 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.11
    -0.79 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.40
    +45.80 (+2.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.47 (+2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0885
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4580
    -0.0420 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2310
    +0.0043 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9920
    -0.3920 (-0.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,363.68
    -147.41 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    620.49
    +23.03 (+3.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.60
    -67.24 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     
LIVE:

Lawmakers say TikTok 'beholden' to Beijing as TikTok CEO Shou Chew testifies

Detailed updates on the high-stakes House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

TelSolv Earns Status as Certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by WBENC

Telsolv, LLC
·2 min read
Telsolv, LLC
Telsolv, LLC

ATLANTA, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TelSolv, an enterprise managed mobility solutions provider, today announced that it has received certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE). This certification is in addition to the company’s existing certification as woman-owned through the SBA’s Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) program.

TelSolv works with businesses and public sector entities to select and acquire mobile devices to support business operations. In addition to phones, tablets, computers and accessories, TelSolv also supports a full lineup of routers to provide business internet services to companies. The company’s managed mobility solutions are integrated with cellular and wireless connectivity to support enterprise mobile environments from device acquisition, carrier interaction, deployment and ongoing management. These outsourced managed mobility solutions help businesses optimize costs and deliver savings that are often not achievable with in-house solutions.

“We’re thrilled to earn this certification after an in-depth review of our business operations,” said Stacy Chisum, president and CEO of TelSolv. “Our company was founded to help companies manage the direct and indirect costs of managing enterprise mobility solutions. This designation allows us to further support enterprises seeking to meet supplier diversity goals while also delivering quality mobility management solutions.”

To celebrate the certification, TelSolv is exhibiting at the WBENC National Conference (Booth #484) this week in Nashville. The WBENC National Conference is the largest conference of its kind for women-owned businesses, bringing together more than 4,000 business owners, government agencies and Fortune 1000 enterprises seeking to do business with women entrepreneurs.

Businesses interested in working with TelSolv should contact stacy.chisum@telsolv.com or visit www.telsolv.com to learn more and get started.

About TelSolv

TelSolv is a certified women owned business that makes it easy for companies to acquire, provision, secure and manage enterprise mobile devices. Our team of experts help businesses and public sector entities select and acquire the best equipment and provide onboarding services which include provisioning, kitting, staging, warehousing. To learn more, visit www.telsolv.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact Nancy Hamlet | Kokua Creative Group nancy@kokuacreativegroup.com 770-713-2070


Recommended Stories

  • Leaked Documents Show Amazon Made an Enormous Mistake

    The last year has seen a large number of job layoffs in the technology sector. Major companies like Salesforce, ESPN, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms have all announced cuts to staffing -- a move that has been largely attributed to the rapid growth of online tech during the covid-19 lockdown. Amazon is one of the biggest companies announcing waves of job cuts -- in January, the company let go of more than 2,300 employees in the payments, health care, human resources, robotics, and web services departments.

  • Coinbase Announces Very Bad News

    The cryptocurrency exchange says it received a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), suggesting a possible enforcement action.

  • Does an Employer Match Count Toward My 401(k) Limit?

    A 401(k) is an employer-sponsored, tax-advantaged retirement plan. You fund this account by contributing a set percentage of your paycheck into the account. One of the biggest perks of a 401(k) plan is that employers have the option to match your … Continue reading → The post How the Employer Match Works With the 401(k) Limit appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark?

    It can be hard to know if your retirement savings are on track, but comparing your balance to where others similar in age are can help. In particular, taking a look at the average 401(k) balance by age is a good place … Continue reading → The post The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Big Quit: Almost 70% of US workers plan to leave their jobs in 2023 — and Gen Z, millennials are leading the charge. 3 tips to successfully carve a new career path this year

    Leave your job but don't resign yourself to a frugal future.

  • US semiconductor firm Marvell lays off entire China research and development team in latest round of job cuts amid industry slowdown

    US semiconductor company Marvell Technology is laying off its entire research and development team in mainland China, about five months after the firm initiated job cuts to scale down its operations in the world's largest chip market. Santa Clara, California-based Marvell said it is eliminating about 320 jobs, or 4 per cent of its global workforce, in response to what the company described as an industry slowdown, according to a statement from the firm on Wednesday. "We are streamlining our orga

  • 'Most vulnerable' U.S. banks lost $1 trillion in deposits in a year -JPMorgan

    JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts estimate that the "most vulnerable" U.S. banks are likely to have lost a total of about $1 trillion in deposits since last year, with half of the outflows occurring in March following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The team of JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou did not name any of the banks they categorized as "most vulnerable" or say how many they included in this group. "This risk is heightened by the fact that mid- and small-size banks play a disproportionably large role in U.S. bank lending," they added in a note dated March 22.

  • Roth IRA Income Limits For 2023

    A Roth individual retirement account (IRA) can be a helpful tool for retirement planning. These tax-advantaged accounts offer a way to save money in addition to what you might be contributing to a 401(k) or similar workplace plan. And if … Continue reading → The post Roth IRA Income Limits for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • For new HQ, Danaher spinoff chose Waltham over Denver, Chicago, Va.

    Emails obtained through a public records request show that the Boston area beat out at least three other regions for the company with expected revenue over $4 billion.

  • Emerging Social Security proposals may fall short on addressing retirement crisis

    The proposals may unintentionally hurt those least prepared for retirement.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what can I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 easy ways to catch up (and fast)

    You're in a race against time and your dream retirement awaits at the finish line.

  • Coinbase Stock Collapses As SEC Gets Aggressive

    The SEC sent a Wells Notice to Coinbase, warning enforcement action may be coming. COIN stock dives. Tron Foundation, eight celebrities charged.

  • SEC sues Tron founder Justin Sun, Lindsay Lohan, other celebrities over crypto sales

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday charged Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun with fraud, and accused eight celebrities including actress Lindsay Lohan and rapper Soulja Boy with illegally promoting his crypto assets. Sun and his companies Tron Foundation, BitTorrent Foundation and Rainberry were accused of having since August 2017 schemed to distribute billions of crypto assets known as Tronix (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT) and artificially inflated trading volume.

  • California may punish oil companies for high gas prices

    California lawmakers on Thursday will vote on whether to allow penalties on oil companies for price gouging at the pump, a first-in-the-country proposal aimed at stopping the kind of spikes last summer that caused some drivers pay up to $8 per gallon as the industry reaped super-sized profits. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat seen as a possible presidential candidate beyond 2024, has used all of his political muscle to get the bill this far by making in-person pleas with state lawmakers in private ahead of Thursday's first vote in the state Senate. The oil industry has pushed back, paying for a wave of digital ads that have labeled any potential penalty as a tax — an idea more likely to be scorned by voters.

  • Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement?

    It may seem like an odd notion, but it is possible to save too much money. You may have financial habits that allow you to sock away tons of money but cause your current quality of life to deteriorate. As … Continue reading → The post Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Countries Compete to Lure Manufacturers From China

    Executives are circling the globe looking for factory space or local tie-ups to reduce their dependence on China and its vast factory floor—and governments are pulling out the stops to welcome them.

  • [video]How Much Do You Really Need to Retire?

    Just how much do you need to retire comfortably? $1 million? $5 million $10 million? Don't let the pundits on TV scare you with their big numbers.

  • How Adobe’s CFO is avoiding mass layoffs: ‘We don’t want our employees worried about when the next shoe is going to drop’

    Dan Durn talks about Adobe's growth, preventing mass layoffs, and generative A.I.

  • Big Oil Eyes New Deals in North Africa Amid Rising Energy Demand

    Halliburton and Honeywell are in advanced talks to develop oil fields and refineries in Libya, while Eni is importing more oil and gas from Algeria.