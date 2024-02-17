Telstra Group (ASX:TLS) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At A$0.09

Telstra Group Limited's (ASX:TLS) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to A$0.09 on 28th of March. This takes the annual payment to 4.7% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Telstra Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Based on the last payment, Telstra Group's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 21.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 74%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.28 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.18. The dividend has shrunk at around 4.3% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's not great to see that Telstra Group's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 7.7% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Telstra Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Telstra Group's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Telstra Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

