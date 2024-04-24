Telstra Group Limited's (ASX:TLS) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 51% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Telstra Group is AU$5.54 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Telstra Group is estimated to be 34% undervalued based on current share price of AU$3.67

The AU$4.40 analyst price target for TLS is 20% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$1.78b AU$2.69b AU$2.84b AU$2.74b AU$2.67b AU$2.68b AU$2.70b AU$2.74b AU$2.78b AU$2.83b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 0.29% Est @ 0.85% Est @ 1.25% Est @ 1.52% Est @ 1.71% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 5.8% AU$1.7k AU$2.4k AU$2.4k AU$2.2k AU$2.0k AU$1.9k AU$1.8k AU$1.7k AU$1.7k AU$1.6k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$19b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.8%.

Story continues

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$2.8b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (5.8%– 2.2%) = AU$78b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$78b÷ ( 1 + 5.8%)10= AU$44b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$64b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$3.7, the company appears quite good value at a 34% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Telstra Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Telstra Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Telecom market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Australian market.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Telstra Group, we've put together three fundamental factors you should explore:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Telstra Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does TLS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

