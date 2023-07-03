Telstra partners with Elon Musk's Starlink for internet in remote Australia

A man uses his mobile phone behind a Telstra logo in central Sydney

(Reuters) - Australia's top telecom firm Telstra Group said on Monday it will partner with Elon Musk's Starlink to provide fixed broadband and voice services to rural Australians.

The telecommunications provider will bring home phone service and Starlink broadband services as a bundle to Australians, it said on a blog post.

"The addition of Starlink will provide an additional connectivity option for people and businesses in rural and remote locations," the company added.

Telstra expects to be able to offer the new service options to both customers and businesses towards the end of the year.

It also promises higher download speeds compared to copper-based Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Lines.

Starlink, operated by Musk's SpaceX, has built a fast-growing network of more than 3,500 satellites in low-Earth orbit that can provide connectivity in remote areas.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)