U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,091.25
    +15.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,268.00
    +72.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,108.25
    +64.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,729.50
    +5.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.87
    +0.31 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    2,059.40
    +3.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    26.41
    +0.18 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1039
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3510
    -0.0520 (-1.53%)
     

  • Vix

    20.09
    +1.75 (+9.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2586
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0930
    -0.1220 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,370.83
    +248.14 (+0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.86
    +3.35 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,702.64
    -85.73 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.75 (+0.12%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance on what you need to know from Apple's earnings call

TELUS announces election of directors

TELUS Communications Inc
·4 min read
TELUS Communications Inc
TELUS Communications Inc

All resolutions at annual meeting approved by large majority

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Corporation (TELUS) (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) announced today that the nominees listed in the Company’s 2023 information circular were elected as directors of TELUS. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at TELUS’ annual meeting on May 4, 2023 (the Meeting) are set out below.

Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TELUS:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Raymond T. Chan

715,113,200

99.09%

6,589,863

0.91%

Hazel Claxton

718,494,779

99.56%

3,184,619

0.44%

Lisa De Wilde

713,591,419

98.88%

8,088,267

1.12%

Victor Dodig

710,157,719

98.46%

11,095,242

1.54%

Darren Entwistle

716,366,961

99.26%

5,312,150

0.74%

Thomas Flynn

719,715,632

99.73%

1,959,839

0.27%

Mary Jo Haddad

706,965,620

97.96%

14,737,808

2.04%

Kathy Kinloch

713,916,048

98.92%

7,788,220

1.08%

Christine Magee

715,835,382

99.19%

5,869,770

0.81%

John Manley

709,926,574

98.38%

11,704,500

1.62%

David Mowat

717,925,165

99.48%

3,774,073

0.52%

Marc Parent

709,666,857

98.33%

12,032,937

1.67%

Denise Pickett

715,165,208

99.09%

6,539,903

0.91%

W. Sean Willy

714,902,055

99.06%

6,797,147

0.94%

All matters voted on at the Meeting were approved as follows:

Matter

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld /
Against

% Votes
Withheld /
Against

Appointment of auditor

675,954,638

92.38%

55,777,096

7.62%

Advisory vote to accept TELUS’ approach to
executive compensation

678,805,377

94.06%

42,887,495

5.94%

Approve an increase to the share reserve under the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan

698,121,536

96.73%

23,578,895

3.27%

Approve an increase to the share reserve under the Company’s Performance Share Unit Plan

698,891,262

96.84%

22,799,181

3.16%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be published shortly on telus.com/agm, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $18 billion in annual revenue and 18 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 31 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and eCommerce and fintech.

TELUS Health is a global health care leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive health care and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering 67 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.5 billion, including 2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us at @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Jacinthe Beaulieu
418-318-6102
Jacinthe.Beaulieu@telus.com