U.S. markets open in 9 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.50
    +12.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,841.00
    +75.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,381.50
    +59.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,853.00
    +7.30 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.65
    +0.11 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.90
    +9.70 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    18.70
    +0.26 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0069
    +0.0067 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    +0.0270 (+0.83%)
     

  • Vix

    23.61
    -1.03 (-4.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1581
    +0.0080 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1500
    -0.9370 (-0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,884.43
    +653.96 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.66
    +13.85 (+2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,180.95
    +115.67 (+0.41%)
     

TELUS announces three-tranche note offering

TELUS Communications Inc
·9 min read
TELUS Communications Inc
TELUS Communications Inc

5.25% Sustainability-Linked Notes, Series CAG due November 15, 2032

5.65% Notes, Series CAH due September 13, 2052

5.00% Notes, Series CAI due September 13, 2029

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS announced today it has priced $2.0 billion of senior unsecured notes in three series, the first with a 10-year maturity, the second with a 30-year maturity and the third with a 7-year maturity. The notes are offered through a syndicate of agents led by CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about September 13, 2022.

The 5.25% Sustainability-Linked notes, Series CAG (the “Series CAG Notes”), were priced at $99.673 per $100 principal amount for an effective yield of 5.293% per annum until maturity, subject to a possible interest rate step-up, and will mature on November 15, 2032.

The 5.65% notes, Series CAH, were priced at $99.613 per $100 principal amount for an effective yield of 5.677% per annum until maturity, and will mature on September 13, 2052.

The 5.00% notes, Series CAI, were priced at $99.569 per $100 principal amount for an effective yield of 5.074% per annum until maturity, and will mature on September 13, 2029.

The net proceeds of this offering will be used for the repayment of outstanding indebtedness, including the repayment of commercial paper (incurred for general working capital purposes) and the reduction of cash amounts outstanding under an arm’s length securitization trust to which an affiliate of TELUS sells interests in certain trade receivables (incurred for working capital purposes), and for other general corporate purposes.

The Series CAG notes are “Sustainability-Linked Bonds” issued pursuant to TELUS’ Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework announced on June 14, 2021, as it may be amended, restated and/or replaced from time to time (the “Framework”) and will be TELUS’ third bond offering under the Framework. As part of the Framework, TELUS has committed to reducing its absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions by 46% from 2019 levels by 2030. Should TELUS fail to achieve this target (the “Sustainability Performance Target”) by December 31, 2030, the interest payable on the Series CAG Notes will increase by 0.75% per annum, as will be further detailed in the prospectus supplement that TELUS will be filing to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 8, 2022 with securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. The interest payable on the Series CAG Notes may also increase in certain circumstances if TELUS fails to meet additional sustainability and/or environmental, social or governance (“ESG”) targets as provided for in a future “Sustainability-Linked Bond” (a “Future SLB”) issued by TELUS pursuant to the Framework. The interest rate on the Series CAG Notes, however, can in no event exceed the initial rate of 5.25% by more than 1.50% per annum in the aggregate, whether as a result of the failure to achieve the Sustainability Performance Target and/or any targets under one or more Future SLBs.

The Series CAG Note offering supports TELUS’ commitment to environmental sustainability by linking financing to the achievement of ambitious ESG targets. The target set out in the Framework was approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (“SBTi”), further demonstrating TELUS’ global sustainability leadership and support of the world’s fight against climate change. The Sustainability Performance Target is consistent with reductions required to limit warming to below 1.5°C, which at the time of publication of the Framework, was considered the most ambitious designation available through the SBTi process.

TELUS will report annually on its performance against the Sustainability Performance Target and will also obtain an annual independent and external verification of its performance against the Sustainability Performance Target in the form of a limited assurance report. TELUS’ performance as well as the limited assurance report will be included in its annual Sustainability Report, or other similar report(s) as the case may be, and will be available on TELUS’ website.

Sustainalytics, a leading independent ESG research, ratings and analytics firm, issued a Second Party Opinion in June 2021 confirming that the Framework aligns with the International Capital Market Association's Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles, 2020.

This media release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any Canadian securities regulatory authority, nor has any authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the short form base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement. The notes have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no notes of any series are being offered in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

The notes of each series are being offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the short form base shelf prospectus of TELUS dated August 8, 2022. The short form base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement contain important detailed information about each series of notes. Copies of the short form base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement relating to the offering of each series of notes when filed with securities regulatory authorities in Canada may be obtained from the Chief Legal and Governance Officer of TELUS at 510 W. Georgia St., 23rd Floor, Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 0M3 (telephone 604-695-6420). Copies of these documents are, or will be, available electronically on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval of the Canadian Securities Administrators (“SEDAR”), at www.sedar.com. Investors should read the short form base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement before making an investment decision.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements about future events pertaining to the offering, including the anticipated closing date of the offering, the intended use of the net proceeds of the offering, the Framework, including TELUS’ commitment to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 46% from 2019 levels by 2030, the increase in the interest rate per annum of the Series CAG Notes if TELUS fails to reach the Sustainability Performance Target by the required date, the increase in the interest rate per annum of the Series CAG Notes if TELUS fails to reach additional ESG targets as provided for in a Future SLB(s), and TELUS’ commitments to report annually on its performance against its Sustainability Performance Target, to obtain an annual independent and external verification of its performance against the Sustainability Performance Target in the form of a limited assurance report and to include such performance and such limited assurance report in TELUS’ annual Sustainability Report or other similar reports and make them available on TELUS’ website. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties including: risks associated with capital and debt markets; TELUS’ ability to identify, procure and implement solutions to reduce energy consumption and adopt cleaner sources of energy; TELUS’ ability to identify and make suitable investments in renewable energy, including in the form of virtual power purchase agreements; TELUS’ ability to continue to realize significant absolute reductions in energy use and the resulting GHG emissions in its operations (including as a result of programs and initiatives focused on our buildings and network); and other risks associated with achieving TELUS’ goals to reduce its GHG emission targets by 2030. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. The timing and closing of the above-mentioned offering are subject to customary closing conditions and other risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual future performance and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, this news release is subject to the disclaimer and the qualifications and risk factors as set out in our 2021 annual management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A) and our Q2 2022 MD&A, and in other TELUS public disclosure documents and filings with securities commissions in Canada (on SEDAR at sedar.com) and in the United States (on EDGAR at sec.gov). The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe our expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, TELUS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 28 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and eCommerce and fintech.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare company, which provides employee and family preventative healthcare and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventative and mental health outcomes for over 50 million people, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million, in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

Investor Relations
Ian McMillan
(604) 695-4539
ir@telus.com

Media Relations
Steve Beisswanger
(514) 865-2787
Steve.Beisswanger@telus.com


Recommended Stories

  • Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed at $33.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.19% move from the prior day.

  • Biden to talk up U.S. manufacturing at groundbreaking for Intel plant in Ohio

    President Joe Biden looks poised to talk up his efforts to boost domestic manufacturing on Friday, as he delivers remarks at a groundbreaking ceremony in Ohio for Intel's new $20 billion semiconductor plant.

  • Top Stock Reports for T-Mobile, NextEra Energy & Amgen

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Amgen Inc. (AMGN).

  • Chip Delivery Times Shrank in August, But Some Shortages Drag On

    (Bloomberg) -- Chip delivery times shrank again in August, a sign the global shortage is easing further, but some types of semiconductors remain hard to find.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsLead times

  • Should You Buy the New iPhone 14?

    After the launch of the first iPhone in 2007, Apple has released 13 more versions with the new iPhone 14 available Sept. 16, 2022. The iPhone 14 Plus will be available three weeks later on Oct. 7. If you believe what Apple is saying, it is the best one ever.

  • 3M (MMM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, 3M (MMM) closed at $119.27, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day.

  • Google Pays ‘Enormous’ Sums to Maintain Search-Engine Dominance, DOJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google pays billions of dollars each year to Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. and other telecom giants to illegally maintain its spot as the No. 1 search engine, the US Justice Department told a federal judge Thursday.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Rei

  • UBS Wins Mandates for Two Chinese Listings in Zurich

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG has been selected to arrange the Swiss share sales of two Chinese companies, people familiar with the matter said, as a flurry of firms are capitalizing on an expanded link between stock exchanges in China and Europe.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning M

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 10 Years

    Here are three dividend-paying stocks that could double your money in under 10 years, either through price appreciation, dividend growth, or both. Both of those video games have virtual monopolies in the markets for their respective sports, and they produce steady profits each and every year. With its diversification across multiple genres, EA has been able to ride the steady growth of the video game industry over the last few decades.

  • Bitcoin, Ether little changed; Polkadot leaps Dogecoin into crypto top ten

    Bitcoin and Ethereum were largely unchanged in Friday morning trading in Asia. Polkadot rose to leapfrog Dogecoin into the top 10 list by market capitalization, while Solana posted the biggest percentage gain on the list. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin climbs above $19,000, Ether bounces back, BNB gains on staking Fast facts Bitcoin rose less […]

  • Asia shares edge higher as dollar eases

    Asian shares crept higher as the dollar eased, with markets turning calmer after a record interest rate hike from the European Central Bank and hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair reinforced bets of aggressive tightening ahead. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eked out a gain of 0.3% early on Friday. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.3%, Chinese blue chips were up 0.2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 0.4%.

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’

    Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.

  • DocuSign (DOCU) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    DocuSign (DOCU) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.76% and 3.34%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bitcoin crash triggers crypto rout wiping out $15bn overnight

    Overnight there was a steep sell-off across the entire cryptocurrency market with over $15bn wiped out.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% You Can Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of top high dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% You Can Buy in September. In the current market situation, investors are looking for different ways […]

  • Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is selling. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Stanley Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Selling These 5 Stocks. It is no secret that big technology stocks are undergoing a period of prolonged turmoil as […]

  • 2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

    Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services sport ultra-high dividend yields and compelling long-term valuations.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?