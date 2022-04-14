U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

TELUS Esports Series powered by Nanoleaf returns to host its second tournament featuring Apex Legends and Rocket League

TELUS Communications Inc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • TU
  • TIXT
TELUS Communications Inc
TELUS Communications Inc

TELUS is calling upon Canadian gamers of all skill levels to join the biggest Canada-wide Rocket League Esports series and its first ever Apex Legends esport series for a chance to win more than $80,000 in prizes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced the return of our second annual TELUS Esports Series, a four-week-long multi-tiered gaming series for Canadians age 15 and up, with more than $80,000 in gaming prizes to be won. The TELUS Esports Series powered by Nanoleaf, returns with two game features: Rocket League on May 21, a free-to-play, family-friendly sports-based video game; and Apex Legends on June 25, a free-to-play battle royale game. Registration is open to all skill levels and begins April 14 for Rocket League, and May 21 for Apex Legends. Players can register at esports.telus.com.

“We believe players of all ages and skill levels should feel safe to engage in esports, and we’re excited to kick-off our second annual TELUS Esports Series offering four divisions from casual to competitive, giving everyone the opportunity to complete on a level playing field, learn, and have fun,” said Amit Nag, Vice president of Entertainment at TELUS. “We are helping players form healthy gaming habits through our free digital literacy program TELUS Wise, which will offer online tips and tricks throughout the event and players on our PureFibre Internet network will get the advantage of low latency and fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds for the most responsive gaming experience."

Starting with Rocket League on May 21, players can join one of four divisions from casual to competitive skill levels. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams of each division, and all players will have the opportunity to win prizes by participating in the online community throughout the tournament. In addition, TELUS Esport Series 2 is creating a paid-to-play open skills division for APEX Legends where players can win additional prizes, play alongside top gamers and streamers in Canada, and be featured in TELUS Esport Series’ weekly gameplay highlights on Twitch.

“Nanoleaf has been lucky enough to build an incredibly strong and supportive community of gamers over the years," says Gimmy Chu, Nanoleaf Co-Founder and CEO. "We're excited to work with TELUS and support exciting events like the TELUS Esports Series which strengthens the gaming community through fair play and sportsmanship."

The TELUS Esport Series is powered by Nanoleaf to bring players together online and support fostering fair play and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Players can access TELUS Wise® workshops and resources for tips on how to be safe when gaming online. Registration is now open to all Canadians age 15 and over. For a full list of prizing and registration, visit http://esports.telus.com.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content management, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and FinTech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:
Lena Chen
TELUS Media Relations
lena.chen@telus.com


