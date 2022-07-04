TELUS investing $430 million in Calgary this year

TELUS Communications Inc

TELUS investing $17 billion across Alberta now through 2026 in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum and will create 8,500 new jobs for Albertans

CALGARY, Alberta, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS announced today a $430 million investment across the City of Calgary in 2022 as part of its $17 billion investment in operations, network infrastructure, and spectrum across the province now through 2026, creating 8,500 new jobs for Albertans and connecting more families and businesses to TELUS’ world-leading 5G and TELUS PureFibre networks.



“This generational $17 billion investment in Alberta is a true demonstration of TELUS’ long-standing commitment to improving the lives of Canadians by connecting communities from coast-to-coast with our world-leading wireless 5G and PureFibre networks,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Our broadband technology is supporting critical, transformational change in respect of enabling online healthcare, education and teleworking flexibility, and accelerating Canada’s digital economy and society for heightened productivity, competitiveness and human welfare outcomes in the post-pandemic period. Importantly, through our investment, we are supporting the social and economic vibrancy of Albertans and ensuring that every member of our society has access to the technology that yields the opportunity to realize their full potential.”

This week, TELUS is also celebrating the opening of TELUS Sky, TELUS’ new state of the art headquarters in downtown Calgary. Built to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) platinum standards - the highest LEED certification - TELUS Sky is one of the most technologically innovative and environmentally-friendly sites in North America. This $400 million development continues TELUS’ legacy of making powerful contributions to advance the economic strength and social vitality of both the city of Calgary and the province of Alberta.

"This significant investment by TELUS in our community further connects citizens to the tools they need to thrive, and will create more well-paying jobs for Calgarians,” said Mayor Jyoti Gondek. “In addition, the opening of TELUS Sky this week further showcases TELUS’ commitment to our shared aspirations for a dynamic, transformative and sustainable future."

TELUS’ dedication to Calgary extends well beyond investments in operations and infrastructure.

Since 2000, TELUS along with its team members and retirees have provided over $61 million in cash and program contributions, and volunteered more than 1 million hours of service in support of charities and community organizations located in Calgary.

“Thanks to the support of a strong community, including all of our friends at TELUS, we have been in a position to keep food moving to the city's vulnerable, and we will be able to do so for the months to come,” said James McAra, CEO of Calgary Food Bank.

Across Alberta, TELUS’ significant investment of $17 billion now through 2026 also includes:

Creating new jobs to support Alberta’s growing economy

Hiring 8,500 Albertans with a focus on construction, engineering, and emerging technologies at TELUS and through its vast partner ecosystem now through 2026.





Connecting nearly 1 million homes in Alberta

TELUS will connect hundreds of thousands more homes and businesses across Alberta including in Airdrie, Calgary, Edmonton, Leduc, Lloydminster, Spruce Grove, and St. Albert. PureFibre is Alberta's only 100 per cent pure fibre-to-the-home network and currently reaches nearly 1 million homes and businesses across the province. The symmetrical upload and download Internet speeds and nearly infinite bandwidth enabled only by PureFibre means everyone can work, stream, game, or make video calls at the same time.

Delivering 5G to Remote Communities

With the rollout of 3.5 GHz spectrum additions later this year, Albertans will have access to TELUS’ 5G network delivering an ultrafast and reliable wireless connection. Albertans living in some rural and remote communities are also some of the first in the country to access home Internet speeds of 100 Mbps through TELUS’ 5G fixed wireless network, using the capabilities of 5G to provide a powerful alternative to a wired Internet connection. TELUS’ global-leading wireless network was rated the fastest mobile network for the eighth consecutive time by UK-based Opensignal, while also earning the title of North America’s Fastest Mobile Network and being named Canada’s Fastest Mobile Network by Seattle-based Ookla® for the ninth consecutive time.



5G Core and Multi-Access Edge Computing

TELUS will introduce its 5G standalone network this year and bring multi-access edge computing (MEC) capabilities that will further advance IoT and industry solutions that will enable important innovations for businesses and sectors, including health, agriculture, energy, transportation, and manufacturing. Our network and crucial investments will support the digitization of the economy, and our transition to a sustainable future , including through optimisation of energy consumption at home, reduction of food waste or intelligent transport systems that result in fewer emissions.



Contributing to a greener Alberta and planet

As a global leader in sustainability, TELUS’ network infrastructure and investments are helping us transition to a sustainable future through the digitization of the economy, including optimizing energy consumption at home and reducing food waste through its TELUS Agriculture solutions. The 2021 Sustainability Report outlines TELUS’ environmental, social, and governance strategy and priorities which includes the ambitious goal to use 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025. Moreover, TELUS’ world-leading wireless and wireline networks enable significant carbon avoidance by providing the networks required for TELUS team members and millions of Albertans to work remotely and avoid commuting; access education, healthcare, and social connections virtually; and enable other businesses to take their workforce virtual leading to less energy consumption in office buildings and fewer commuters on the road.

To date, TELUS has planted more than 800,000 trees and by the time its millionth tree is planted later this year, it will have planted the equivalent of 20,000 acres of forest, which is nearly the size of Red Deer.





Supporting Alberta’s Agriculture Industry

TELUS Agriculture is investing in integrated data management software, helping to scale animal health technology to deliver valuable insights and enable a more sustainable, responsive food supply chain. With a comprehensive portfolio of grower and advisor solutions, TELUS Agriculture is helping to improve both productivity and profitability for farmers in Alberta, notably with field-specific nutrient management programs aimed at increasing fertilizer efficiency and maximizing yield potential.

Since 2000 through 2021, TELUS has invested $220 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, including more than $55 billion in technology and operations in Alberta. The investments announced in this media release are consistent with TELUS’ capital expenditure guidance for 2021, released in the fourth quarter of 2020 earnings release dated February 11, 2021.



