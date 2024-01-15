TELUS (TSE:T) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating TELUS (TSE:T), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for TELUS, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = CA$3.0b ÷ (CA$56b - CA$9.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, TELUS has an ROCE of 6.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Telecom industry average of 9.4%.

In the above chart we have measured TELUS' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for TELUS.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at TELUS doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 10%, but since then they've fallen to 6.4%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for TELUS in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 35% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

TELUS does have some risks, we noticed 5 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

