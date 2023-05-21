TELUS' (TSE:T) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

TELUS Corporation's (TSE:T) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to CA$0.3636 on 4th of July. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 5.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

TELUS' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 135% of what it was earning. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 62.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 92% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

TELUS Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.61 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$1.45. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.1% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. TELUS has seen earnings per share falling at 5.2% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

TELUS' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think TELUS' payments are rock solid. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for TELUS (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

