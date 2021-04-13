U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,132.20
    +4.21 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,632.28
    -113.12 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,916.35
    +66.35 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,219.29
    -14.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.31
    +0.61 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.50
    +10.80 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    25.40
    +0.53 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1937
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6590
    -0.0160 (-0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1980
    -0.1780 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,431.06
    +3,230.23 (+5.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,351.21
    +57.22 (+4.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,894.31
    +5.19 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,751.61
    +212.88 (+0.72%)
     

Temasek and BlackRock form Decarbonization Partners with $600 million to create a zero-emission economy

Jonathan Shieber
·3 min read

The $9 trillion financial management firm Blackrock is collaborating with the $313 billion Singapore investment firm Temasek to back companies developing technologies and services to help create a zero emission economy by 2050.

The two mega-investment firms will invest an initial $600 million to launch Decarbonization Partners, and look to raise money from investors committing to achieving a net zero world and long-term sustainable finacnial returns. The two partners have set themselves a goal to raise $1 billion for their first fund, including capital from Temasek and BlackRock.

The partnership, coming during Earth month, is one of several big multi-billion dollar initiatives that are underway to prevent global climate change caused by greenhouse gas emissions.

Indeed, BlackRock is somewhat tardy to the party. Temasek, for its part, has already made a number of high-profile bets in the alternative meat market -- namely in companies like Impossible Foods -- and in alternative energy technology developers including Eavor, a geothermal company, and a $500 million bet on a renewable power developer in India.

Meanwhile, a coalition of billionaires led by Bill Gates are already on their second billion dollar investment vehicle through Breakthrough Energy, a multi-stage, multi-strategy initiative that includes a venture capital arm as well as other types of financing on the way.

“The world cannot meet its net zero ambitions without transformational innovation,” said Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, in a statement. “For decarbonization solutions and technologies to transform our economy, they need to be scaled. To do that, they need patient, well-managed capital to support their vital goals. This partnership will help define climate solutions as a standalone asset class that is both essential to our collective mission and a historic investment opportunity created by the net zero transition.”

To get a sense of what Decarbonization Partners might back, companies should probably look to the Breakthrough Energy portfolio -- the firms share similar interests in new sources of energy, technologies to distribute that energy, building and manufacturing technologies, and material science and process innovations.

It's a big swing that the firms are taking, but the flood of capital coming into the sustainability sector is commensurate with both the size of the problem, and the potential opportunity in returns generated by solving it.

A report from Morgan Stanley estimated that solving climate change would be a $50 trillion problem, according to a 2019 report from Forbes.

“Bold, aggressive actions are needed to make the global net zero ambition a reality. Decarbonization Partners represents one of several steps we are taking to follow through on our commitment to halve the emissions from our portfolio by 2030, and ultimately move to net zero emissions by 2050,” said Dilhan Pillay, Chief Executive Officer of Temasek International. “Through collective efforts with like-minded partners, we will be able to create sustainable value for all of our stakeholders over the long term, and investors will have the opportunity to help deliver innovative solutions at scale to address climate challenges.”

Recommended Stories

  • BlackRock, Temasek to Raise Billions for Carbon-Cutting Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of the world’s most powerful money managers are joining forces to build a business on climate-change investing and raise one of the largest venture-capital funds dedicated to carbon-cutting technologies.BlackRock Inc. and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte. formed a new firm, Decarbonization Partners, to take stakes in startups that have the potential to reduce the world’s reliance on fossil fuels and meet the goal of zero-carbon emissions in three decades. They’re committing a total of $600 million to the effort, including $300 million of seed capital for a $1 billion first fund, and raising the rest from outside investors.Eventually, Decarbonization Partners aims to manage billions across multiple funds, BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, adding, “I look at this as one of the greatest investment opportunities over our lifetimes.”Although renewables are displacing coal in power generation and electric vehicles can be cost-competitive with gasoline-driven cars, there are no viable solutions for problems like large-scale storage of energy or clean alternatives to carbon-intensive cement and steel production. Hydrocarbons still dominate much of the economy because they're cheap and easy to transport.Today, the pools of money dedicated to clean tech are growing, but managers tend to focus either on the bleeding edge of innovation or cash-flowing assets such as solar arrays and wind farms. BlackRock and Temasek are zeroing in on late-stage VC, the point at which startups need greater amounts of capital to manufacture at scale and expand into new markets.“As you look at the transition to greener options, there is obviously a need to address the gulf between the cost of what’s available today and the cost curve of those solutions,” Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, CEO of Temasek International, said. “That’s why private capital is required, to give these solutions a chance of making it to commercialization, to where the cost curves can be brought down to the levels of non-green options or even lower.” Breakthrough Energy Ventures, founded by Bill Gates in 2015, is currently the largest VC player in sustainable energy. It has raised more than $2 billion for early-stage investing, where the risk of failure is high, and anticipates holding its stakes for 20 years or longer. Another, Energy Impact Partners, has raised $1.7 billion, mainly from power utilities and industrial companies.More money is flowing into carbon-related investing. Dealmakers Chamath Palihapitiya and Ian Osborne plan to raise at least $1 billion for a publicly traded vehicle. Venture funding for climate tech startups totaled $16 billion in 2019, up from about $400 million in 2013, according to a PwC report published last year.The first climate-investing boom between 2006 and 2011 ended poorly, with venture funds losing more than half the $25 billion invested. One notable bankruptcy was Solyndra, a solar-panel startup with financing backed by U.S. taxpayers.Decarbonization Partners will operate like a traditional VC fund, asking investors to lock up money for about a decade and targeting annualized returns of about 20%. Fink offered $5 billion as a longer-term goal for assets under management.“We’re going to be testing this, we’re going to be building it, we’re going to have proof of concept and then we’ll see,” he said. “This is not tens of billions of dollars. It may lead to those types of large-scale investments, but it doesn’t need to be that large-scale.”Temasek, a state-owned investor that oversees about $230 billion, has pledged to reduce net-carbon emissions by its portfolio companies to half their 2010 level by 2030 and to zero by 2050. Because it controls Singapore Airlines, one of Temasek’s priorities is finding a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to jet fuel. Pillay and Fink described their shared interest in making green hydrogen a practical replacement for fossil fuels. Decarbonization Partners also is targeting technologies in battery storage, autonomous driving and power grid reliability, as well as materials and process innovation for industries and infrastructure.As the world’s largest asset manager, New York-based BlackRock has the reach and client relationships to marshal capital into new investment vehicles. Just last week, it raised $4.8 billion to buy renewable-power facilities and separately raised $1.5 billion from Temasek, the California State Teachers’ Retirement System and others for two exchange-traded funds. The ETFs use proprietary research and analytics to find stocks that’ll benefit in the low-carbon transition.Fink has taken a vocal stance in the fight to reduce carbon emissions, declaring climate change an investment risk and pushing for sustainability. In his annual letter to CEOs in January, he said companies must disclose plans for making their business models compatible with a net-zero economy.Read more: Fink Demands Net-Zero Disclosure as Climate Push StrengthensTemasek and BlackRock already are partners in a Chinese asset-management business and Temasek is one of BlackRock’s top shareholders. Pillay, who takes over as Temasek CEO in October, said he’ll judge the new venture’s success on two measures: the speed at which its investments help achieve carbon abatement in the economy, and profitability.“We’re not going to look at sacrificing returns,” he said. “We may have to wait longer, given the early-stage element of this partnership, but we do believe the returns will come.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Grab a group discount and take your team to TC Sessions: Mobility 2021

    Mobility mavens, June 9 will be here before you know it, and that means it’s time to get your strategy ducks in a row for TC Sessions: Mobility 2021. You want to make the most of your time at this one-day virtual intensive featuring interactive presentations with the mobility industry’s top movers, shakers and startup dream makers, amirite? Take your team to increase your ROI.

  • Bandwango raises $3.1M to power tourism- and experience-focused deals

    You might think that a startup whose primary customers are tourism bureaus would have had a pretty rough 2020, but CEO Monir Parikh said Bandwango's customer base more than doubled in the past year,  growing from 75 to 200. In Parikh's words, the Murray, Utah-based startup has built a platform called the Destination Experience Engine and designed for "connecting businesses with communities."

  • These 10 Summer-Ready Rooms Will Give You Serious Vacation FOMO

    Nothing screams summer quite like a splash of color, and the designers who decked out this year’s fourth annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach (on view virtually and in-person through May 9) went all in. From Alexandra Naranjo’s floral fantasia bathroom and Nina Magon’s all-pink boudoir, to Ellen Kavanaugh’s second-story terrace bar that oozes ’70s beach club glamour, the entire 4,400-square-foot villa in West Palm Beach, Florida, gives a playful wink to the carefree days of sunshine season.

  • Selena Gomez to Host Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World

    The event aims to encourage people to get a COVID-19 vaccine and increase their accessibility worldwide

  • Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World, review: an affecting portrait of a reluctant activist

    Greta Thunberg doesn’t want you to listen to her, not any more. “People listen when I talk,” she said in Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World (BBC One), “but I don’t want that. I want you to listen to the science.” Thunberg has her head screwed on and what the first episode of this series showed, without doubt, is that she does not enjoy the limelight. Her crusade to get governments across the world to take climate change seriously is not about personal adulation or fame. In fact, there were moments here where she seemed to be hating everything about it. Thunberg is right about climate change. She is wrong, however, to suggest that people should stop listening to her and to start listening to the scientists. It’s too late for that. People in Los Angeles, Berlin and London don’t flood out onto the streets to hear speeches made by scientists. Camera crews don’t follow university researchers around, desperate for an insight into their lives. This series is not called Climate Change: A Year to Change the World. In 2019-20, Thunberg, who is now 18, took a year out from school to spread the gospel. The cameras followed her over the months, watching as she embarked on an epic road trip across North America with her father, Svante, before sailing back across the Atlantic to attend a climate change conference in Madrid. She visited forests in Canada decimated by pests (thanks to rising temperatures) and a once mighty glacier that is being rapidly reduced to an ice cube (there was almost a lump in the throat when a scientist admitted: “we’re not bringing this glacier back”). But, of course, this was, through no fault of her own, about Greta. And the most affecting moments came not when highlighting how CO2 emissions have devastated the natural world, but when we heard from Svante, the anxious father who has had to allow his vulnerable, autistic teenage daughter to take on the world. “If she’d been a footballer or a ballet dancer, I’d have supported her,” he said, with a grain of sadness. “But if this is what she wants to do, so be it.” Whether the Thunbergs like it or not, the world still wants to listen to Greta.

  • Huge gatherings at India's Hindu festival as virus surges

    The Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, is one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism. The Kumbh Mela, which runs through April, comes during India's worst surge in new infections since the pandemic began, with a seven-day rolling average of more than 130,000 new cases per day. Critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party say the festival has been allowed at a time when infections are skyrocketing because the government isn't willing to anger Hindus, who are the party's biggest supporters.

  • Grab to go public in the US following $40 billion SPAC deal

    Ride-hailing and delivery company Grab has announced plans to go public in the U.S. Based in Singapore, the company has evolved from a ride-hailing app to a Southeast Asian super app that offers several consumer services, including food delivery, financial services, such as an e-wallet so that you can send and receive money. In order to go public, Grab has chosen to merge with a SPAC named Altimeter Growth Corp. A SPAC is a publicly-traded blank-check company based in the U.S. Going public through this process should be much easier for Grab — especially because it’s a foreign company. If the deal goes through, it would be the world’s largest SPAC merger.

  • Replay: IPO Edge Hosts Fireside Chat with Star Peak Chairman and Stem CEO to Discuss Merger

    Michael Morgan, Chairman of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. and John Carrington, CEO of Stem, Inc. IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat with Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) and Stem, Inc. on Monday, April 12 at 2pm EDT to discuss their pending merger. The live event featured Michael Morgan, Chairman of Star Peak […]

  • Moderna Rises, Johnson & Johnson Falls After Its Vaccine Pause Dents Stocks

    Stocks were mixed after a negative development on the Covid-19 vaccine front. The S&P 500 was little changed, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.6%. The Food and Drug Administration halted the use of (JNJ)’s (ticker: JNJ) Covid-19 vaccine, which has been shown to produce rare blood clots in patients.

  • Singapore's Grab to go public in world's biggest $40 billion SPAC merger

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Grab Holdings, the largest ride-hailing and food delivery firm in Southeast Asia, clinched a merger on Tuesday with special-purpose acquisition company Altimeter Growth Corp securing a valuation of nearly $40 billion and paving the way for a coveted U.S. listing. As part of Singapore-based Grab's agreement with the SPAC backed by Altimeter Capital, investors such as Temasek Holdings, BlackRock, Fidelity International, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala and Malaysia's Permodalan Nasional Bhd will participate in a $4 billion private investment in public equity offering. Funds managed by Altimeter Capital will lead the investment with $750 million.

  • Credit Suisse to pay out another $1.7 billion of Greensill-linked fund assets

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse has made further progress in winding down funds connected with Greensill Capital and is able to distribute another $1.7 billion to investors, the bank said on Tuesday. The bank said it has so far collected $2 billion from receivables redeemed when the four supply chain finance funds (SCFFs) were suspended on March 1. This, along with the cash position in the SCFFs and the earlier payout, comes to $5.4 billion - equivalent to more than half of the total assets under management when the funds were suspended, Credit Suisse said.

  • Coinbase’s CEO got paid three times Goldman’s CEO in 2020—and other pre-IPO surprises

    It’s good to the be the top dog at Coinbase—better than it is to be the chief of JPMorgan or Goldman Sachs, if CEO Brian Armstrong’s total pay is anything to go by. The direct listing won’t raise any money, which is fine because Coinbase doesn’t need any: The exchange has more than a $1 billion on its balance sheet and raked in about $1.8 billion in revenue during the first three months of the year. How much does Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong get paid?

  • Instant View: India's March inflation accelerates on higher food, transportation costs

    Further, core inflation too accelerated to more than a 2-year high, at close to 6.0% which does not offer comfort. Continued comfort on food and goods inflation as production continues to normalize should prove supportive. "Upside from crude oil prices, if any, could be offset by a likely hold or reduction in duties on petroleum products, softening of demand due to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, and likelihood of a normal monsoon outturn (as per private weather forecasting firm AccuWeather) in 2021."

  • China forces Jack Ma's Ant Group to restructure

    The overhaul will force the Alibaba-backed group to become a financial holding firm.

  • Air Canada Gets $4.7 Billion as Government Takes Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Air Canada reached a deal with the Canadian government for loans and equity worth nearly C$5.9 billion ($4.7 billion), a package to help the airline get through the pandemic and restore flights to remote parts of the country.The state, which sold off its ownership interest in the 1980s, will once again own a piece of Canada’s largest airline, buying C$500 million of shares at a discount. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government also negotiated warrants as part of a broad financing agreement that makes Air Canada eligible for five new credit facilities totaling C$5.38 billion, according to a company statement.Air Canada was down 4.3% to C$25.85 as of 10:03 a.m. in Toronto. The dilution for shareholders “was greater than we had anticipated,” Kevin Chiang, an analyst at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said in a note. If all the warrants were exercised, the government would own 9.7%, he said.In return for the money, Air Canada agreed to restrict share buybacks and dividends, keep employment at April 1 levels and follow through on a deal to buy 33 Airbus SE A220s made at a factory in Quebec. Executives won’t be allowed to earn more than C$1 million. And the airline will resume service on routes its suspended to distant locations such as Gander, Newfoundland and Yellowknife, in the country’s far north.The long-anticipated announcement will ease tensions between the industry and Trudeau’s government, which since last March has barred most foreign travelers from entering the country and recently made the rules even tougher.Air Canada repeatedly complained that its home country was the only Group of Seven member without an aid plan specifically for the aviation sector -- although the company has used federal wage subsidies available to all industries hit by the pandemic.“We wanted a good deal, not just any deal. And getting a good deal can sometimes take a little time,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a news conference Monday evening.Air Canada also committed to paying back customers who didn’t take flights they had booked because of Covid-19. One of the credit facilities, a C$1.4 billion line, is dedicated to financing refunds.‘Solid Guarantees’Air Canada will issue 21.6 million new shares. While the equity component is “somewhat surprising,” the package is “the money that’s needed,” said Robert Kokonis, managing director of Toronto-based aviation consulting firm AirTrav Inc.“It’s going to take a lot of aid for carriers. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve been on standby while airlines in countries around the world have received one or more aid packages,” Kokonis said.Freeland said talks are ongoing with other airlines, including WestJet Airlines Ltd., controlled by Toronto-based investment firm Onex Corp. Tour operator Transat AT Inc. also needs money and has said it’s talking to the government after a deal to be taken over by Air Canada fell apart.“Wherever and whenever the federal government provides public aid, the supported company will have to give solid guarantees, as Air Canada did, that the public interest will be respected, workers protected, and travelers’ interest defended,” Freeland said.As of March 18, government financing for the airline industry globally -- including loans and equity stakes in exchange for cash -- has totaled more than $183 billion, according to Ishka Ltd., an aviation finance and investment consultancy.Before Monday’s agreement, Canada’s most visible lifeline to the industry was a combined C$375 million in emergency loans to Sunwing Airlines Inc. and Sunwing Vacations Inc., a small vacation operator.Air Canada said it will only draw down the new credit facilities “as required”. The package includes C$2.48 billion in unsecured loans.“This program provides additional liquidity, if required, to rebuild our business to the benefit of all stakeholders and to remain a significant contributor to the Canadian economy through its recovery and for the long term,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Rousseau said in a statement.(Updates with share move in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Defence giant Babcock International to cut 1,000 jobs

    The government contractor also expects a "significant" £1.7bn write-off as part of a company review.

  • Business Sentiment Jumps to Third-Highest Ever in Canada

    (Bloomberg) -- Business sentiment rose to near record levels at the start of 2021 on an improving outlook for both domestic and foreign demand, according to the Bank of Canada.The results its latest quarterly survey of executives show business conditions continuing to improve, with many firms no longer worried about pandemic uncertainty. Managers reported stronger sales outlooks, investment intentions and accelerating inflation expectations, though they indicated capacity constraints were slightly weaker at about historical averages. The central bank also highlighted, as it has been doing throughout the recovery, the unevenness of the rebound.The Bank of Canada’s composite gauge of sentiment rose to 2.9 in the first quarter, the highest since 2018 and the third highest score in data going back to 2003. That’s up from 1.3 in the fourth quarter and a decade-low of -6.9 at the height of the pandemic last year. The indicator hit a record of 3.0 in the second quarter of 2018.“Firms reported less uncertainty related to the Covid‑19 pandemic and strengthening demand from weak levels,” the central bank said in its summary of the findings. “Still, the recovery remains uneven, with firms tied to high-contact services facing ongoing challenges.”The results of the survey will only fuel expectations the Bank of Canada will start tightening its aggressive monetary policy stance as early as its April 21 policy decision, when it could begin slowing the pace of its government bond purchases. Separately, the central bank issued its quarterly survey of consumers that also found spending expectations at a record.The interviews in the Bank of Canada business outlook survey were conducted from mid-February to early March, before new economy-wide restrictions were imposed amid a third wave of Covid-19 cases. The data, though, do show signs businesses are adapting to containment measures, including a greater capacity for online sales, according to the central bank.Other HighlightsNearly two-thirds of firms indicate sales have reached or exceeded pre-pandemic levelsStill, some businesses in high-contact sectors are hurting. One‑fifth of managers said they don’t expect sales to return to pre-pandemic levels over the next 12 months60% of firms reported improving indicators of future sales, up from 41% at the end of last yearInvestment intentions are at record highs with 59% of managers saying they plan higher spending on machinery and equipment over the next 12 months.Only 6% of companies see lower employment levels over the next 12 months. 51% expect to increase staff, slightly down from 54% at end of last yearMore than half of firms see inflation at above 2%, the first time it’s past the 50% threshold since 2018The balance of opinion for both input and output price inflation is highest on record(Updates with consumer survey results in 5th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global shares steady as investors await U.S. inflation data

    Global stocks were steady on Tuesday as market players awaited U.S. data expected to show a pick-up in inflation, with the dollar also edging higher. London shares fell 0.2%. Investors were focused on U.S. inflation data for March, due at 1230 GMT, with many expecting that an increase in inflation would accelerate recent moves by equity investors to rotate towards cyclical stocks.

  • Temasek, BlackRock partnership commits initial $600 million to fund firms reducing carbon

    Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and BlackRock, world's largest asset manager, said on Tuesday they have launched a partnership to invest in firms with products and technologies that will reduce carbon emissions. BlackRock and Temasek are committing a combined $600 million in initial capital to invest in multiple funds launched by the partnership, called 'Decarbonization Partners', which has a fundraising target of $1 billion for its first fund and will also raise third-party capital, the companies said in a joint statement.