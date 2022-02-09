Temasek, Salesforce.Com invest in Swiss climate specialist South Pole FILE PHOTO: A Temasek logo is seen at the annual Temasek Review in Singapore

ZURICH (Reuters) - Climate finance specialist South Pole has won Singapore's Temasek and the investment arm of Salesforce.Com Inc as minority investors after a new round of funding, the Swiss group said on Wednesday.

"Temasek and Salesforce Ventures will reinforce South Pole's strong commitment to scaling up climate action in Asia and North America respectively," it said in a statement that gave no financial details.

South Pole develops projects to reduce carbon emissions and has provided finance to nearly 1,000 projects in more than 50 countries, it says.

