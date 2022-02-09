U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,542.25
    +29.75 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,537.00
    +195.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,849.25
    +114.75 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.30
    +15.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.03
    -0.33 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.20
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1431
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.89
    -1.97 (-8.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3600
    -0.1880 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,538.53
    -571.78 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.20
    -20.66 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,621.09
    +54.02 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Temasek, Salesforce.Com invest in Swiss climate specialist South Pole

·1 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Climate finance specialist South Pole has won Singapore's Temasek and the investment arm of Salesforce.Com Inc as minority investors after a new round of funding, the Swiss group said on Wednesday.

"Temasek and Salesforce Ventures will reinforce South Pole's strong commitment to scaling up climate action in Asia and North America respectively," it said in a statement that gave no financial details.

South Pole develops projects to reduce carbon emissions and has provided finance to nearly 1,000 projects in more than 50 countries, it says.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • France's Amundi beats strategic targets on surging inflows

    Amundi, which largely manages assets in Europe but has a growing presence in China, posted a quarterly adjusted net income up 14% to 328 million euros, bringing its annual figure to up 37% to 1.32 billion euros ($1.51 billion). Baudson said the group would soon announce a new plan with fresh financial targets alongside a publication from its parent company, Credit Agricole. The firm said inflows had been especially high from third-party retail distributors in Europe during the fourth quarter, and that it had also benefited from good performances from its Asian joint ventures - notably in China and India.

  • Oil Swings Near $91 Caught Between Tight Market and Iran Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as traders mulled a continued bout of market strength against risks to the current rally, including the addition of supplies from Iran. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Futures in Lon

  • Opioid crisis: 'You can't put the genie back in the bottle' with the damage done, Harvard professor explains

    John Abramson, Harvard Medical School Professor & drug litigation expert, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the opioid crisis, pharmaceutical lawsuits, prescription drug prices, and the culpability of pharmaceutical companies in drug deaths.

  • Could This Be The Last Great American Oil Boom?

    Supermajors are looking to ramp up oil production in shale basins by as much as 25%, and it could spark what may just become the last great American oil boom

  • Nvidia chip deal with SoftBank’s Arm collapses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains why the huge chip deal between Nvidia and SoftBank's Arm fell through.

  • All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is in talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table. In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below seven-year highs. Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All options remain on the table."

  • Oil prices fall on profit-taking, despite API data surprise

    Brent crude futures edged down 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $90.70 a barrel by 0825 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, down 18 cents, or 0.2%. The contracts slid about 2% on Tuesday as Washington resumed indirect talks with Iran to revive a nuclear deal. "With the negotiations ongoing, the oil price is likely to lose steam in the next week, despite the bump higher we've seen today," said CMC Markets' analyst Tina Teng, adding that there has also been some profit taking among investors who have turned cautious after prices hit more than seven-year highs.

  • Monthly Active User Losses Continue for Pinterest

    That makes three straight quarters of monthly active user (MAU) losses at the image-based social media company.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Utility Business Is a Crown Jewel. A Recent Presentation Highlights That.

    A recently published presentation may be an indication that CEO Warren Buffett wants to highlight the strength of this important subsidiary.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • U.S. Sees Record Oil Production Next Year Moving Even Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. oil production will grow even more than the government previously expected as a scorching price rally drives producers to boost drilling. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’DOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookOil output will averag

  • Car makers are blaming dealers for inflating prices

    The average price of a new car in the US is higher than ever before, and some of the biggest automakers are starting to blame the dealerships that sell their vehicles. At Ford, for example, the average vehicle transaction price is growing faster than the revenue the company earns on car sales, according to the analytics firm JD Power, meaning dealers are pocketing a decent chunk of the company’s profits. About 10% of dealers in Ford’s network charged more than the suggested sticker price last year, the company’s CEO James Farley said on Feb. 3.

  • Canadian Crude Inventories Shrink in Threat to U.S. Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian crude inventories are dwindling as oil-sands producers prepare to shut some operations for maintenance, potentially adding to U.S. supply woesMost Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackCrude stockpil

  • GSK racks up £1.4bn in COVID sales ahead of consumer health split

    Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline racked up £1.4bn in COVID-related sales as the company remains on track to split its consumer healthcare business.

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • Crypto regulation: House set to hold hearing on stablecoins and digital assets

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger explains what to expect from the House Financial Services Commitee's virtual hearing on digital assets and stablecoins.

  • Shares of Suncor Energy Look Bright

    Suncor Energy has staged a strong advance from the middle of August and further gains look possible. Let's check out the charts of this energy company that extracts and produces energy from a mix of sources, ranging from oil sands to wind and renewable fuels. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a slow rise from September.

  • ARIANNE PHOSPHATE EXPLORING THE USE OF ITS HIGH-PURITY CONCENTRATE FOR ALTERNATIVELY DERIVED FERTILIZERS

    Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSXV: DAN) (OTC: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing its Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce that it has initiated a research program in collaboration with the Environmental and Biotechnology Research Group of the Cegep Riviere-de-Loup aimed at the development of a new breed of fertilizers using organic waste and Arianne's high-purity, low-contaminant ph

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?