U.S. markets open in 8 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,693.00
    -3.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,053.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,290.50
    -10.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,397.60
    -7.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.94
    -0.82 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.60
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    +0.09 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1303
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.37
    -0.12 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3429
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8500
    +0.0500 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,406.97
    -1,358.55 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,452.64
    -54.74 (-3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,326.97
    -24.89 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Temasek seeks emerging tech in China as it halts internet investments

Rita Liao
·2 min read

China's sweeping clampdown on its internet industry has chilled investors and startups betting on once red-hot areas like games and e-commerce. But investors aren't slowing their pace in the country. The consumer internet boom in the 2010s gave rise to juggernauts like Tencent and Alibaba. As digitization spreads to more traditional sectors, new giants will emerge within the "tech" industry at large.

Temasek, for example, sees a "huge amount of opportunity" in areas like medtech, biotech, healthcare, and sustainability in China, its Rohit Sipahimalani recently told Nikkei Asia in an interview. These are fields "that continue to be in line with government policy."

Indeed, Temasek recently bankrolled a few Chinese startups in these verticals: Vision X, an ophthalmology and optometry device supplier; Abogen Biosciences, an mRNA-based vaccine and drug provider; Edge Medical Robotics, a surgical robot developer; and Momenta, an autonomous driving tech provider.

As of March 31, China was the Singapore government-owned firm's largest geographic source of investment, accounting for 27% of its S$381 billion ($280 billion) portfolio.

On the other hand, Temasek is halting capital deployment in internet-focused companies amid the regulatory overhaul.

"I would expect in the next few months to have regulatory clarity, and that would shape some winners and losers out there, and I think we will probably wait to deploy more capital till we have more regulatory clarity in that space," Sipahimalani said in the interview.

There isn't one unifying law that molds the development of China's tech industry. Over the past year, China has introduced a litany of new regulations aiming at the information and technology sector. The Personal Information Protection Law, for example, is designed to protect user privacy and will affect the ways internet services collect data, and eventually their bottom line. The Anti-Monopoly Law seeks to tame the unfettered growth of internet firms and breathe new air into the space. Meanwhile, many see the crackdown on online education as an attempt to address the country's widening income gap.

The challenge for industry players and investors is not only parsing these new laws but also anticipating when the next one comes.

"[It is] just that in China the way that is being executed is a little more blunt and quick, and that is why it has created a lot of shocks out there," said Sipahimalani.

China roundup: What’s going on with China’s data security clampdown?

Recommended Stories

  • The Worst of Both Worlds: Zooming From the Office

    For months, the putt-putt course sat unused. The beanbag chairs lay empty. The kitchen whiteboard, above where the keg used to live, displayed in fading marker “Beers on Tap” from a happy hour in March 2020. But on a recent weekday, over in the common area was a sign of life — fresh bagels. As employees at financial technology startup CommonBond got COVID vaccines, and grew stir-crazy in their apartments, they started trickling back into the office. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the Ne

  • Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Prosecution's rebuttal to defense's closing arguments

    The prosecution presented its rebuttal of the defense's closing arguments to the jury Monday afternoon, Nov. 15. Afterward, the judge presiding over the case provided the jury with final instructions.

  • European Parliament demands freeze of EU recovery money for Poland

    The main political groups in the European Parliament have written jointly to the European Commission, demanding it freeze billions of euros in recovery money for Poland until Warsaw respects the rule of law and the primacy of EU law. In a letter, the centre-right People's Party, centre-left Socialists, liberal Renew Europe, the Greens and the United Left said Poland's nationalist government could not be trusted to meet obligations that come with EU cash. "We demand that the Commission, as guardian of the Treaties, refrains from approving the Polish recovery plan until all conditions under the Recovery and Resilience Regulation are met," the letter from the five parliamentary groups said.

  • Why Some Lesbian, Gay And Bisexual Americans Are Loyal To The GOP

    Welcome to Political Outliers, a column that explores groups of Americans who are often portrayed as all voting the same way. In today’s climate, it’s easy to focus on how a group identifies politically, but that’s never the full story. Blocs of voters are rarely uniform in their beliefs, which is why this column will […]

  • Anti-Vaxxers Are Plunging Germany Into a COVID Death Spiral

    Anadolu AgencyHAMBURG–Germany is scrambling to deal with a raging fourth wave of COVID-19 as the country this week recorded its highest number of cases yet amid flatlining vaccination rates, fractured political decision-making, and an increasingly radical anti-vaccine movement.More than 16 million people aged 12 or above—around a third of the country’s population—remain unvaccinated, according to Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s disease control agency, and health minister Jens Spahn has publicly

  • Top military official discloses new details about China's hypersonic test

    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten talks about China's long-range missile test last summer with CBS News.

  • Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Falling Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are trading sharply lower Tuesday after President Joe Biden signed an infrastructure bill which contained crypto tax provisions. Also, reports suggest China recently warned against cryptocurrency mining in the country. Biden's spending bill comes with new rules for crypto brokers, including reporting transactions worth over $10,000 for tax purposes. Many people were concerned the term "brokers" was too vague and would impose restrictions on uninte

  • Dogecoin Price Prediction: Time To Buy The Dip As Dogecoin Drops 13% To $0.23?

    Dogecoin made an attempt to settle below $0.2250.

  • Why the Crypto Market is Down Today?

    Crypto Market Outlook Remains Positive Despite Recent Losses

  • Is The Bitcoin Creator Going To Be Revealed? A $61 Billion Question

    A trial in Florida may have a big impact on the crypto world.

  • Snapchat, Spotify, Discord and more down as major internet services hit by vast outage

    Spotify, Snapchat, Discord and other significant parts of the internet appear to have briefly stopped working. As such, the problem recalls an issue in June when internet company Fastly stopped functioning correctly, and knocked many of the world’s biggest websites offline. Services from Etsy to Pokemon Go, Target to Fitbit all seemed to be affected by the issue, according to tracking website Down Detector.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bears Target sub-$58,000 after the Bulls Fail to Hit $70,000

    Following a bearish Monday, Bitcoin and the broader pack saw deep red through the morning. A Bitcoin move back through to $63,000 levels would be needed to settle the broader market.

  • Brave Browser Launches Built-In Crypto Wallet

    The crypto-centric browser company is angling to capture some of MetaMask’s market share.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Prices Drop Sharply as Crypto Rally Stalls

    The two leading crypto assets are still up by a staggering amount over the last year, with Bitcoin having climbed around 250% and Ether up 800%.

  • Solana Raises Stakes for Institutions With Spot on Bloomberg Terminal

    Solana is only the third cryptocurrency to achieve this milestone, coming on the heels of bitcoin and Ethereum.

  • U.S. satellite TV firm Dish ties up with Cisco to sell 5G to businesses

    U.S. satellite TV provider Dish, which is racing to build a 5G network in the United States, has linked up with Cisco to sell cloud-powered 5G services to businesses, the companies said on Tuesday. Dish has said building a new network, rather than re-engineering an existing 3G or 4G network, helped keep its costs low and enabled it to roll out new services such as network slicing, which relies on the ability of 5G to run multiple networks on a single, shared infrastructure. Dish will use Cisco's equipment to build its network and jointly invest in building a structure to deliver private 5G services to businesses.

  • Ethereum Price Prediction – Bulls Eye a Return to $4,800. Avoiding a Fall back to sub-$4,700 Will Be Key

    At the time of writing, Ethereum, ETH to USD, was up by 2.25% to $4,731.00. A bullish morning saw Ethereum rise from an early morning low $4,626.61 to a late morning high $4,747.67. Ethereum broke through the first major resistance level at $4,709 through the morning. For the Afternoon Ahead Ethereum would need to avoid …

  • Covid-19 Boosters Become Available to All Adults Across Several States, Cities

    To guard against a winter surge, several states and cities are expanding eligibility for Covid-19 booster shots to all adults, though the federal government recommends only high-risk people get the doses.

  • Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto now 15th richest person in the world

    Crypto pioneer’s BTC holdings have risen more than 10 million per cent since they were last touched

  • DEX Aggregator ParaSwap Launches PSP Token on Heels of ENS Airdrop Excitement

    After months of anticipation and a thorough “anti-Sybil” process, ParaSwap’s DAO is now live.