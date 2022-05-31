U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,145.00
    -10.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,075.00
    -83.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,673.50
    -4.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,880.90
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.24
    +4.17 (+3.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.70
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.18 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0748
    -0.0035 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.70
    +0.20 (+0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2623
    -0.0031 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7510
    +0.1310 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,609.99
    +1,007.99 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    692.49
    +62.99 (+10.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,619.52
    +19.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Temasek in talks to invest in Google-backed DotPe

Manish Singh
·1 min read

Google-backed DotPe, which helps businesses in India go online and sell digitally, is in advanced stages of talks to raise about $50 million in a new financing round, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.

Temasek, the Singapore state-owned investment firm, is finalizing deliberations to lead the investment in the Gurgaon-headquartered startup, the source said, requesting anonymity as the details are private.

Terms of the investment could change and the deal may end up not materializing at all, the source cautioned. Temasek declined to comment, while DotPe did not respond to a request for comment.

The two-year-old startup, which also counts PayU and Info Edge Ventures as its backers, also helps brick and mortar stores get visibility on Google Search. Restaurants, which are some of the customers of DotPe, use the startup's offering to scan their inventories to make them digitally accessible via WhatsApp.

These offerings puts DotPe chasing a similar set of audiences as other startups including Zomato, Swiggy and Dukaan.

“DotPe provides a WhatsApp link which opens a restaurant menu and you can order directly and don’t have to go to Zomato / Swiggy. DotPe works with small merchants across other categories –food delivery , apparel ecommerce, pharma,” analysts at Bernstein wrote in a report last year. “DotPe doesn’t do its own delivery but will work with delivery partners for last mile delivery.”

Recommended Stories

  • Genius Ways to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    Dividends are the bread and butter of income investors. You don't need to sell your assets or spend hours every day managing your accounts. Instead, dividend stocks simply generate income on their own. Putting together a portfolio that generates at least … Continue reading → The post How to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • There won't be a 'v-shaped bottom' in this market: Strategist

    If history is any guide, expect this bear market to last roughly a year, says one strategist.

  • Pay Debt or Feed People Is Hungry Nations’ Impossible Choice

    (Bloomberg) -- After Sri Lanka defaulted on its debt, Jack McIntyre, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management, started watching rice and grain prices more closely. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covi

  • Gold Holds Weekly Gain as Dollar Extends Drop on Risk Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher to build on last week’s advance as the dollar declined amid buoyant risk sentiment in other markets.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEuropean stocks and US futures gained on M

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Bulls Face Challenge at 33647 – 34369

    Trader reaction to 32999 is likely to determine the direction of the June E-mini Dow early Monday.

  • Bitcoin Begins a New Week by Hitting Above $31K

    Bitcoin posted a strong start to the week, rising to over $31,000 while U.S. equity markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

  • Crypto Markets Rebound After Bitcoin’s Record Losing Streak

    Crypto markets staged a rebound over the holiday weekend.

  • EU Leaders Aim to Break Impasse Over Oil Ban With Unity at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowEuropean Union leaders intend to give their political backing to a ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a possible agreement next month

  • Lagarde Prepares for ECB Liftoff With Yet More Record Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcastMost Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsThe European Central Bank’s debate over how aggressively to tighten m

  • Richard Li-Backed Insurer FWD Said to Postpone Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- FWD Group Holdings Ltd., the Asian insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li, has decided to postpone its Hong Kong initial public offering due to market volatility, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Risk

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – The British Pound Powers Ahead Against the Japanese Yen

    The British pound has shot higher against the Japanese yen during trading on Monday, although has not quite broken out of recent resistance.

  • Countryside shares jump after bidder discloses it's made two approaches

    Countryside Partnerships shares rose 25% to 298 pence, the best performing FTSE All Share component, after San Francisco-based Inclusive Capital Partners disclosed its made its second approach to buy the company. In-Cap said it's weighing a possible offer of 295 pence per share. In-Cap, which already owns 9.2% of Countryside, said the U.K. property developer has not engaged or provided access to due-diligence materials. In-Cap said its possible offer would be provide a "highly attractive premium

  • Royal DSM to merge with Firmenich

    DOW JONES NEWSWIRES Royal DSM NV said Tuesday that it plans to merge with fragrance and flavor company Firmenich SA to create DSM-Firmenich, with completion and listing on Euronext Amsterdam expected in the first half of 2023.

  • Dow Jones Futures: As Market Rally Extends Gains, Should You Be Aggressive?

    The major indexes snapped weekly losing streaks as a confirmed market rally added to gains Friday. How aggressive should you be?

  • UOB: Too Early To Call Top In Dollar, 10Y UST Yield

    United Overseas Bank Head of Markets Strategy Heng Koon How sees the dollar index at 103 by year end and 10-year US Treasuries to rise to 3.35 percent. He speaks with Haslinda Amin and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Extends Losing Streak, New LUNAs Crash Like Old LUNAs, Stepn's China Dilemma

    Bitcoin was headed for a ninth-straight weekly loss, a record in the largest cryptocurrency's trading history dating back to the early 2010s. Terra delivered its new LUNA "revival" tokens, and the price promptly crashed.

  • Europe's dash for gas puts Australia's LNG import plans at risk

    Europe's race to replace Russian gas supply has threatened Australia's plans for five gas import terminals as they compete for key infrastructure, raising the risk of a supply shortfall in Australia's populous southeast in the next two years. France, Germany and the Netherlands among others will need to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) to replace pipelined gas from Russia, which has been hit by sanctions during the Ukraine conflict. European users are grabbing floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) needed to convert LNG to gas, leaving little left for Australian import projects that aim to fill an expected gas supply gap from 2024.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU to Ban Most Russian Oil, Crude Advances

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a ban on imports of most Russian oil, in the latest effort to hit the country’s coffers and punish President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Fly

  • Exclusive-Italy eyes tighter terms in bad loan scheme extension - sources

    Italy is considering tightening a state guarantee scheme designed to help banks shed bad debts while weighing its extension to cushion the hit from the Ukraine war and the pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter. Since its 2016 launch, the 'GACS' scheme has helped Italian banks offload 96 billion euros ($103 billion) in bad debts by softening the hit from the disposals to their earnings. As of end-2021 investors held 11.6 billion euros in GACS-backed debt, Treasury data showed in April.

  • Goetti: Makings Of Demand-Led Deflation

    HG Research Founder & CEO Hans Goetti believes there are makings of demand-led deflation ahead, regardless of lingering supply chain issues. He speaks with Juliette Saly and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".