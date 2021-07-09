U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,324.75
    +11.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,414.00
    +120.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,730.50
    +18.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.70
    +18.40 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.48
    +0.54 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.30
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.72
    +1.52 (+9.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0350
    +0.2730 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,801.83
    +387.30 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    808.56
    -27.04 (-3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,074.40
    +43.74 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,940.42
    -177.61 (-0.63%)
     

Temasek, Warburg Pincus, and Bhavish Aggarwal invest $500 million in Ola

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Temasek and an affiliate of Warburg Pincus are investing $500 million in Indian ride-hailing giant Ola, the Bangalore-headquartered startup said in a short statement Friday. Ola co-founder and chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal is also participating in the new investment, the startup said.

This is the first time SoftBank-backed Ola, which leads the market in India, has raised money since its Series J financing round two years ago, according to records on insight platform Tracxn. Ola said in a statement that the investment comes "ahead of IPO" -- but didn't elaborate.

Ola, Temasek, and Warburg Pincus didn't share how the new investment valued the ride-hailing startup, which competes with Uber in India.

EV business Ola Electric, which span out of Ola in 2019, is also in the market to raise money, TechCrunch reported earlier this week. Ola Electric will soon start the production of its electric scooters, Aggarwal, who also oversees Ola Electric, said recently.

Mobility firms are among the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. But in recent months, they have started to pick up pace again as more Indian states relax lockdown restrictions. Ola had about 32 million monthly active users on Android in India in June, up from about 26 million in May, according to mobile insight firm App Annie. Uber had about 22 million users in June on Android in India, up from 18 million in May.

“Over the last 12 months we’ve made our ride hailing business more robust, resilient and efficient. With strong recovery post lockdown and a shift in consumer preference away from public transportation, we are well positioned to capitalize on the various urban mobility needs of our customers. I welcome Warburg Pincus and Temasek to Ola and look forward to collaborating with them in our next phase of growth," said Aggarwal in a statement.

In the past decade, Ola also expanded to several international markets including Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

"We look forward to collaborating with Bhavish and the team in the next phase of Ola’s growth,” said Vishal Mahadevia, MD and head of India business at Warburg Pincus, in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Philip Morris Beats Carlyle to Buy Asthma Drugmaker Vectura

    (Bloomberg) -- Philip Morris International Inc. agreed to buy U.K. asthma drug maker Vectura Group Plc for $1.5 billion, one of the biggest moves yet by a tobacco company toward treating conditions that its cigarettes can help cause.Philip Morris is offering 150 pence in cash for every Vectura share, the companies said in a statement Friday. That’s 11% higher than Thursday’s closing price, and beats a 958 million-pound ($1.3 billion) offer Vectura from Carlyle Group Inc. that management had agre

  • UK's Vectura agrees to $1.44 billion rival bid from Philip Morris

    Shareholders of Vectura, which focuses on inhaled medicines, will get 150 pence per share in cash, the companies said in a joint statement. Vectura, which in May agreed to a 958 million pound ($1.32 billion) deal with Carlyle Group Inc, said it has withdrawn its backing for the 136 pence per share offer made by the global investment firm in favour of the higher bid from Philip Morris. The tobacco giant, which has been looking beyond its traditional products and expanding into the broader healthcare market, said it plans for Vectura to operate as an independent unit and be at the centre of its inhaled therapeutics business.

  • 6 Companies Owned by AMZN

    Whole Foods, Zappos, Kiva, Pillpack, and Twitch are major companies owned by Amazon. Now the company plans to buy MGM Holdings Inc. for $8.5 billion.

  • 6 Companies Owned by BABA

    Youku Tudou, Alibaba Pictures Group, South China Morning Post, Lazada, Intime, and Sun Art Retail are major companies owned by Alibaba.

  • Exclusive-Atlantia considers Hochtief stake non-strategic and may sell it -sources

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's Atlantia considers its 16% stake in German builder Hochtief non-strategic and may sell it in the future as it gears up to rejig its investment portfolio after agreeing to sell its Italian motorway unit, three sources said. "The Hochtief stake is not strategic .. and the group is considering getting out of the construction business in the future," one of the sources said.

  • Companies Owned by AAPL

    Siri, Beats Electronics, Shazam, NeXT Software, AuthenTec, and Mobeewave are 6 companies owned by Apple.

  • Circle to go public at a $4.5 billion valuation through merger with SPAC Concord Acquisition

    Circle is set to go public, after the provider of payments and treasury infrastructure to internet companies announced Thursday a merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Concord Acquisition Corp. , in a deal that values Circle at $4.5 billion. The deal is expected to result in gross proceeds of up to $691 million to the combined company. After the deal closes, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021, the combined company is expected to list on the NYSE u

  • USDC Stablecoin Backer Circle to Go Public in $4.5B SPAC Deal

    Circle will go public by way of Bob Diamond's Concord Acquisition Corp.

  • As ABG Files for IPO, Its Acquisition Streak May Be Just Getting Started

    The brand management company has built a portfolio of more than 30 brands in recent years — and now it's setting its sights even higher.

  • 5 Companies Owned by CMCSA

    AT&T Broadband, NBCUniversal, Sky, DreamWorks Animation, and XUMO are major companies owned by Comcast.

  • Satellite operator Planet to go public in $2.8B SPAC merger

    Planet, which operates a network of around 200 satellites that provides Earth imaging, as well as analytics of the data derived from that observation, is going public in a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) dMY Technology Group IV. The deal has a post-transaction equity value of $2.8 billion, and will provide Planet with $545 million in cash balance at close, including $345 million from dMY IV's contribution, and a $200 million PIPE provided by BlackRock-managed funds, Koch Strategic Platforms, Marc Benioff's TIME Ventures and Google. After a bit of a lull, Planet is now the second significant private space company this week to take the SPAC route to public markets.

  • Pentagon cancels cloud contract, Universal films head to Peacock, Chobani to go public

    Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday's business headlines, including: The Pentagon canceling a $10 billion cloud contract which was subject to a legal dispute between Amazon and Microsoft, Reese Witherspoon's Media Company eyeing a potential sale with multiple suitors interested, Chobani files to go public, and Comcast deciding to streamline its Universal Pictures films quicker to Peacock.

  • Equinox’s Merger Talks With Palihapitiya-Backed SPAC Have Ended

    (Bloomberg) -- Equinox Holdings, the luxury gym operator popular among celebrities and financiers, is no longer in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check company backed by investor Chamath Palihapitiya, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Negotiations between Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and Equinox, which also operates SoulCycle indoor-cycling centers, fell apart due to a disagreement over the combined company’s valuation, one of the people said. Bloo

  • Dataminr’s first ever acquisition is UK-based geovisualization platform WatchKeeper

    When it comes to detecting events transpiring anywhere in the world, few companies hold a candle to Dataminr. Founded in 2009, the company has raised more than $1 billion over the past 12 years (including $475 million at a $4.1 billion valuation just this past March) to build out a data-gobbling platform that transforms raw inputs into actionable event intelligence. CEO and co-founder Ted Bailey said that the company has made event detection its core skillset.

  • Globant Acquires Majority Stake In Walmeric To Drive Digital Sales

    Digitally native technology services company Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB) acquired an 80% stake in Walmeric. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Walmeric is a firm specializing in developing marketing automation technology combining lead management, online marketing, and sales enablement. The agreement includes an option to purchase the remaining minority stake through a three-year term. The first product-oriented acquisition strengthens Globant's portfolio of digital marketing

  • Exclusive: Gambling firm Entain to double investment in game studios

    British gambling firm Entain is doubling investment in its game development studios, as it steps up its focus on online betting after closing hundreds of high street betting shops. Entain, which owns brands including Ladbrokes, bwin and Coral, will announce the moves later on Thursday including a doubling of the workforce at its in-house studios in the United Kingdom, Italy and India to around 300. Newly appointed Chief Executive Jette Nygaard-Andersen said original online content would form a pivotal part of her strategy for the company, likening its efforts to Netflix's pursuit of original programming to woo subscribers.

  • Mediawan and Leonine Studios’ Pierre-Antoine Capton, Fred Kogel Discuss New Group’s Bullish Strategy (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pierre-Antoine Capton and Fred Kogel have established their respective companies, Mediawan (“Call My Agent!) and Leonine (“Dark”), as European powerhouses in only a few years. With their new joint vehicle, Mediawan & Leonine Studios, they’re now ready to gear up to the next stage with the acquisition of the award-winning U.K. production company Drama Republic […]

  • This MSO Is Paying $42 Million to Rule Colorado

    In a move aimed at tightening an already strong grip on a storied marijuana market, Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) recently announced a new acquisition in Colorado. Last month, the multi-state operator (MSO) finalized a deal to acquire vertically integrated peer Medicine Man Denver for upfront consideration of $42 million, most of which will be paid in Columbia Care stock. Like many marijuana companies, Columbia Care likes to grow through acquisitions.

  • Iron Mountain Buys Data Center in Frankfurt for €76M

    Storage and information management services company Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has announced the acquisition of a data center in Frankfurt from Calcium DC Pte. Ltd. The company has acquired the data center for €76 million. The deal is expected to close within the next 90 days, subject to customary closing conditions. The data center has 2.6 megawatts of leased capacity and 8 megawatts of capacity available for retail colocation customers. With strong network connectivity and a capacity to

  • DP World to Buy Imperial Logistics in $890 Million Bet on Africa

    (Bloomberg) -- DP World plans to buy South Africa’s Imperial Logistics Ltd. for $890 million, in what the port operator said would be its most significant acquisition in Africa so far.“Imperial’s business strongly complements DP World existing footprint in Africa and Europe,” the Dubai-based company said, adding that the deal demonstrates long-term confidence in the South African economy and the wider regional market despite recent challenges.The privately-held company offered 66 rand ($4.60) pe