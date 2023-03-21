U.S. markets close in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,978.29
    +26.72 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,354.20
    +109.62 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,786.61
    +111.07 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.52
    +31.53 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.49
    +1.85 (+2.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.20
    -39.60 (-2.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.24 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5940
    +0.1130 (+3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2203
    -0.0070 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4460
    +1.1510 (+0.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,017.00
    +364.77 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    612.15
    +7.10 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.22
    +132.37 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Tematica Research shares insight on Silicon Valley, Credit Suisse banking volatility

News Direct
·1 min read

New York --News Direct-- HANetf

Tematica Research Head of Indexing Mark Abssy joins Proactive's Natalie Stoberman to discuss how the monthly digital infrastructure and connectivity index has been performing despite current banking volatility.

Tematica Research provides independent registered investment advisors, financial institutions and self-directed investors with equity research, economic insights, and investment ideas based upon its proprietary thematic perspective of the world and financial markets. Thematic investing focuses on identifying sustainable market shifts that come about due to shifting economics, demographics, psychographics, technologies, mixed with regulatory mandates and other forces.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

+1 347-449-0879

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/tematica-research-shares-insight-on-silicon-valley-credit-suisse-banking-volatility-745416686

Recommended Stories