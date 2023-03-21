Tematica Research shares insight on Silicon Valley, Credit Suisse banking volatility

New York --News Direct-- HANetf

Tematica Research Head of Indexing Mark Abssy joins Proactive's Natalie Stoberman to discuss how the monthly digital infrastructure and connectivity index has been performing despite current banking volatility.

Tematica Research provides independent registered investment advisors, financial institutions and self-directed investors with equity research, economic insights, and investment ideas based upon its proprietary thematic perspective of the world and financial markets. Thematic investing focuses on identifying sustainable market shifts that come about due to shifting economics, demographics, psychographics, technologies, mixed with regulatory mandates and other forces.

