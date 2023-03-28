U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.00
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,672.00
    +41.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,816.00
    +27.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.20
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.73
    -0.08 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.40
    +7.60 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0818
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    +0.1480 (+4.38%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    -1.14 (-5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2312
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7200
    -0.8350 (-0.63%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,912.14
    -1,054.36 (-3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.59
    -17.86 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.02
    +46.15 (+0.17%)
     

TemDAO, a project preserving world heritage sites and cultural properties with blockchain technology, helps War-Torn Ukraine

PR Newswire
·2 min read

TOKYO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TemDAO project, which uses blockchain technologies, including crypto assets and NFTs, to preserve world heritage sites and cultural properties, has decided to aid Ukraine, where the war with Russia has caused significant damage to its cultural properties.

The updated survey of damage to cultural properties in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, when the Russian invasion began, includes 70 religious buildings, 30 historical buildings, 12 museums and art galleries, and 7 libraries.

For support to Ukraine, the TEM project will donate a portion of the project's proceeds to date to Ukraine through the following NPOs and NGOs.

  • project HOPE

https://www.projecthope.org/crisis-in-ukraine-how-to-help/04/2022/

  • Save the Children.

https://support.savethechildren.org/site/SPageNavigator/donation__crypto.html

  • BINANCE CHARITY

https://www.binance.charity/

  • Aid For Ukraine

https://aid-for-ukraine.io/

What is the TemDAO project?

Although the global outbreak of COVID-19 is coming to an end, the impact of restrictions on the movement of people and goods during the pandemic has resulted in a sharp decline in tourism income. UNESCO's obligation to preserve and restore World Heritage sites has become difficult to fulfill. In addition, global uncertainty continues to increase due to conflicts among nations and extreme weather conditions. The TemDAO project will redefine the existing approach to World Heritage sites and cultural properties, transform it into a sustainable approach, and address these issues that did not surface before.

TemDAO

HP: https://temdao.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TemDAO_info
Telegram: https://t.me/temdaoio
Discord: https://discord.gg/czchTZGS

Collaboration Project: Herencia Artifex

https://nft.herenciaartifex.io/

Through the creation of NFT art and artist collaborations, Herencia Artifex is engaged in promotional activities to pass on history and cultures, including world heritage sites and cultural properties, to future generations. Herencia Artifex is helping to promote the TemDAO project.

Herencia Artifex's Collaboration Artists

Herencia Artifex

HP: https://nft.herenciaartifex.io/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/herencia_artifex
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HerenciaArtifex
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/herencia_artifex/
Discord: https://discord.gg/EkTncNytYS

TemDAO Project Contact

Email: info@templecoin.io
Staff: Ushiyama

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/temdao-a-project-preserving-world-heritage-sites-and-cultural-properties-with-blockchain-technology-helps-war-torn-ukraine-301782091.html

SOURCE TemDAO

Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Fallen 'Crypto King' Who Owes Millions to Investors Was Kidnapped and Tortured

    Aiden Pleterski led a lavish lifestyle and owned McLaren sports cars and a Lamborghini — and even rented a plush waterfront home for $45,000 a month.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008The firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • ‘This is ruining electric cars’: A top YouTube tech reviewer called out one of the biggest drawbacks of EVs in a viral video — here's the major issue and 3 companies looking to solve it

    Read this before you trade in your gas guzzler.

  • Tesla stock rises on bullish Barclays delivery forecast

    Tesla shares are on the move higher as Barclays sees bullish signs for the EV-maker’s first quarter performance. Ina note this morning, analyst Dan Levy projects Tesla delivering 425K vehicles globally in Q1, beating what Barclays sees as consensus estimates of 420K vehicles - and that beat could be a another catalyst for the stock. Levy also sees some upside to production as well, writing “we believe commentary on the pace of production likely implies some upside, which we assume will be ~430k units in the quarter.”

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • Mark Zuckerberg Spits Fire at Employees Over Leaked Email

    An email from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals his anger at a leak from a staffer. It was posted to Twitter by Internal Tech Emails (@TechEmails) on March 19. The leaked information involved a 2010 company Q&A in which Zuckerberg discussed a new initiative Facebook was working on.

  • Lumen Faces 2 Ransomware Attacks, Working With Experts To Evaluate And Minimize Impact

    On March 27, 2023, Lumen Technologies, Inc (NYSE: LUMN) reported it faced two cybersecurity incidents. Last week Lumen discovered that a malicious intruder had inserted criminal ransomware into a limited number of its servers that support a segmented hosting service, degrading the operations of a small number of its enterprise customers. Lumen's recent implementation of enhanced security software has led to its discovery that a separate sophisticated intruder accessed a limited number of its int

  • Apple (AAPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Apple (AAPL) closed at $158.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.31% move from the prior day.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • Carnival Guidance Sinks Shares

    Carnival Corporation (CCL) was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 after the cruise line operator predicted much bigger losses than expected in the current quarter and full year.

  • 3 Stocks With Superb Earnings Acceleration to Buy Now

    Some of the notable companies to have witnessed solid earnings acceleration as of now are Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Informatica (INFA).

  • Alibaba founder Jack Ma returns to China after a year of uncertainty

    Jack Ma's whereabouts are making headlines again, roughly a year after the billionaire founder of Alibaba disappeared from the public eye. Ma had chosen to stay abroad despite China's efforts to restore confidence in entrepreneurs, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources. Within hours, however, it seems Ma actually visited an Alibaba-funded K-12 school in Hangzhou, according to an article published by the school, Yungu.

  • Saudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness; Bonds Retreat: Markets WrapAmmar Al Khudairy, the chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG’s largest shareholder, has resigned just days after his comments helped trigger a slump in the stock and bonds that prompted the Swiss government to step in and

  • I'm Buying Doug Kass' Case for Schwab

    Real Money writer Doug Kass made mention this week a few times that he is building up a position in Charles Schwab Corporation . The stock has dropped some 30% since the implosion earlier this month in Silicon Valley Bank . Insiders have purchased over $6 million shares in aggregate since SVB's debacle.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Micron (MU) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Micron's (MU) Q2 performance is likely to have been hurt by customer inventory adjustment actions amid declining consumer spending and growing macroeconomic uncertainties.