U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.50
    -14.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,896.00
    -101.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,876.25
    -28.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.50
    -7.90 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.41
    -0.74 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.80
    +10.40 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    +0.32 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1264
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    -2.59 (-9.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3481
    +0.0037 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7700
    -0.3540 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,377.39
    +1,145.89 (+3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.94
    +48.76 (+5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,508.40
    +44.03 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Temedica Partners With NOVENTI to Enhance Permea-Generated Insights to Improve Patient Care

·3 min read

  • Partnership between Temedica, a leading digital health and health insights company, and NOVENTI Health SE, the largest provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and claims management solutions for pharmacies in Germany

  • Jointly generating new healthcare insights through Temedica's new data analytics platform Permea

  • NOVENTI will contribute specific health information to further enrich Temedica's Permea analyses and insights

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 01, 2022 / Temedica GmbH, a leading digital health and health insights company, today announced its collaboration with NOVENTI Health SE, the largest provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and claims management solutions for pharmacies in Germany. Temedica and NOVENTI will combine their expertise and capabilities to develop new healthcare insights through Temedica's data analytics platform, Permea. NOVENTI will add specific health information to further enrich Permea's insights into patient care. Permea is the data analytics platform recently launched by Temedica to gain a new understanding of healthcare for medical research, development and application of therapies, based on Temedica's proprietary patient-generated, real-world data.

Dr. Benjamin Friedrich, Chief Medical Officer of Temedica, said:

"We are delighted to welcome NOVENTI, a renowned player in the German and European healthcare market as a partner for Permea. Joining forces will enable us to advance our insights to a new level. Temedica's mission is to place the patient in the center of healthcare and overcome limitations and shortages of insight and knowledge in existing healthcare systems. The partnership with NOVENTI supports our goal of delivering an accurate view of the patient's real-life needs and preferences."

Dr. Sven Jansen, Member of NOVENTI's Executive Board said:

"Healthcare digitalization offers unprecedented opportunities to individualize patient treatments. With Temedica, we have found an expert with regards to health data analytics and interpretation. Together, we can advance the potential of health data to gain unprecedented insights to support scientific and medical research, product development and, more generally, the scientific community and physicians."

About NOVENTI
The NOVENTI Group, a Munich, Germany-based health services company, combines a large number of separate individual brands and companies with a wide range of products and services. NOVENTI is one of the leading suppliers of software, financial services and digital platforms within the European healthcare market. Its product offering aims to provide 360-degree-services for all players in the healthcare sector, such as pharmacies, healthcare service providers, physicians, nursing facilities, etc. To ensure future viability and sustainable development, NOVENTI accompanies its customers throughout digital transformation processes such as the implementation of e-prescribing, health information exchange infrastructure and electronic health record (EHR) deployment. NOVENTI offers hybrid solutions and enables healthcare providers to connect with their patients and customers. The goal of NOVENTI - and all of its individual companies - is to be at the forefront of tomorrow's healthcare market by offering innovative products, services, and solutions. The company was founded in 1900 to represent the interests of a group of Munich-based pharmacists (today known as FSA). NOVENTI comprises over 2,000 employees, and generated an annual revenue of over 200 million euros in 2020. Further information is available at https://www.noventi.de/en/ .

About Permea
Permea is a new offering from Temedica available to different stakeholders in the healthcare space. Permea combines multiple data sources, including longitudinal, patient-generated data with high resolution related to time, geography, and patient cohorts. Its customizable solutions provide insights into various challenges along the healthcare value chain, including research and development, regulatory approvals, market launches and commercialization of therapies. Permea Insights and Permea Monitor provide in-depth knowledge about therapies and their effects under real-world conditions, allowing better informed decisions. Based on artificial intelligence and innovative algorithms, Permea provides answers to industry relevant questions. All Permea operations comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) laws on data protection and security and also meet the high standards internationally. For more information, please visit www.permea-health.com .

About Temedica GmbH
Temedica is a Munich, Germany-based digital health and health insights company with the mission to bring the patient into the center of healthcare. The company develops state-of-the-art digital patient companions for complex, chronic conditions. These apps support patients with personalized guidance and help them navigate healthcare systems by considering their individual needs. Through direct and long-term interaction with patients, Temedica generates unique and previously unknown real-world evidence about disease progression and the individual effectiveness of therapies. Temedica has expertise in the personalized support of patients as well as in compiling, structuring, and analyzing respective health data. Its data analytics platform Permea is designed to enable unique insights along the entire healthcare value chain and patient journey. Temedica is supported by a consortium of renowned investors with longstanding track-records in the biopharmaceutical industry, including the founding investors of BioNTech. Further information is available at https://temedica.com/en/.

For further information please contact:

International Media and IR Contact
Dr. Brigitte Keller, Katja Arnold
T +49 89 210228 0
UK: Shaun Brown
M: +44 7867 515 918
Email: temedica@mc-services.eu

SOURCE: Temedica GmbH



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686571/Temedica-Partners-With-NOVENTI-to-Enhance-Permea-Generated-Insights-to-Improve-Patient-Care

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 vaccines: FDA gives Moderna's vaccine full approval, Novavax seeks authorization

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani gives an update on FDA authorization for COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Novavax.

  • Omicron Variant Behavior; Moderna’s U.S. Approval: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New studies are emerging that suggest the latest version of the highly-infectious omicron variant is transmitting even faster than the original, and mild cases of the first may not offer much protection against future infections. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches B

  • Taco Bell's Menu Has Something New (You Can't Eat It)

    The Yum fast-food brand Taco Bell wants to make sure its store leaders look like the people who eat and work in its restaurants.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Shares Spiral On Ionis Deal, Moderna Rivalry?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company backed out of a deal with Ionis Pharma? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Back in the News with New CO2 Emission Numbers

    New statistics released by CoinShares questions statistics discussed by lawmakers and whether Bitcoin mining is in fact impacting the environment.

  • Why Provention Bio Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) were skyrocketing 30.8% higher as of 3:41 p.m. ET on Monday. The big jump continued the momentum that began on Friday after the drugmaker announced that it intends to refile for approval of teplizumab for delaying type 1 diabetes. As a result, Provention plans to resubmit its Biologic License Application (BLA) for the experimental therapy within the next couple of months.

  • Exxon unveils sweeping restructuring in latest cost cutting move

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday disclosed a sweeping restructuring of its global operations that will combine its refining and chemicals businesses into one, and put its energy transition business on the same footing as its other operations. The broad restructuring marks its latest cost-cutting effort after activist investors seeking to boost returns and address the energy transition won three seats last spring on its board. Exxon vowed to cut $6 billion from operating costs by next year after suffering a historic $22.4 billion loss in 2020.

  • COVID misinformation: ‘There are facts, and then there are opinions,’ doctor says

    Dr. Shikha Jain, Assistant Professor of Medicine at University of Illinois Chicago, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss hospitals dealing with COVID surges and staff shortages, medical supply shortages, COVID misinformation from media figures such as Joe Rogan, and vaccine mandates issued by private companies.

  • Tesla, GM, and 3 Other Stocks That Could Be Best EV Plays

    Research provider Fundstrat has five stock picks in the electric-vehicle value chain, including Tesla and GM, as EV sales are about to go vertical.

  • Why Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Briefly Spiked Today

    Shares of clinical-stage biotech Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) rose by as much as 18% in pre-market action Monday morning. The gains came in response to a positive top-line readout from a phase 3 clinical trial for resmetirom, its experimental fatty liver disease drug candidate. Madrigal said that the drug was safe and well-tolerated at both the 80 mg and 100 mg dose levels assessed in the trial.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for February 2022

    Healthcare, one of the largest and most complex sectors, is composed of a broad range of companies that sell medical products and services. The healthcare sector includes companies that sell drugs, medical devices, and insurance, as well as hospitals and healthcare providers. The healthcare sector has caught investors’ attention since some of these companies have received regulatory approval for drugs to treat COVID-19 and begun distributing vaccines.

  • What happens when colleagues know each other’s salaries

    A new academic study found that pay transparency makes wages more equitable and decouples performance from salary.

  • Exxon to Move HQ to Houston, Merge Refining and Chemicals

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. will relocate its corporate headquarters to the Houston area from suburban Dallas and combine its chemical and refining divisions in a major shake-up aimed at reducing costs. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets

  • Europe’s Renewables Are Crowding Out Gas as Coal Phase-Out Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s renewable energy sources are helping reduce its dependence on natural gas that’s still costing the region dearly.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain o

  • McDonald’s Investors Say Ex-CEO Easterbrook Must Return More Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Some McDonald’s Corp. investors criticized the fast-food chain for agreeing to allow former Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook’s to return $105 million in compensation following his ouster over sexual relations with subordinates, saying the company should have gotten more.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility:

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investors might have forgotten what the color green looks like after all the non-stop selling in the stock market lately. Healthcare technology stocks have gone through a particularly rough stretch, with some popular names down more than 50% from their highs. The strong fundamentals and growth opportunities ahead make these three stocks potential winners over the long term even if they look like losers today.

  • Top Energy Stocks for February 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • What Is Mexican Food? A Nevada Court Has the Tricky Job of Deciding

    A culinary conundrum over two salads and a rice bowl has two restaurants at a shopping center at odds, so their landlord took the question to court.

  • 10 Ways You're Catching Omicron Without Realizing It

    The Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep across the U.S., and although new cases have peaked in some areas, in other areas they're continuing to climb. Experts say three things are clear about Omicron at this point: It's highly contagious, it seems to cause less severe illness than previous variants, and it's still very important to protect yourself against it. Even though Omicron may lead to serious illness in a smaller percentage of people, it's causing so many new cases that health

  • Natural gas price ‘behaving as if it wants to rip higher’ strategist says

    Bob Yawger, Mizuho America executive director of energy futures, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect with the oil and natural gas market in 2022.