Temedica raises another €25 million in Series B funding to expand its unique real-world insights ecosystem

Temedica GmbH
·3 min read
Temedica GmbH
Temedica GmbH

  • The Series B funding was extended by 25 million euros to reach a total of 42 million euros

  • The new funding enables a further expansion of the Temedica ecosystem, which provides holistic insights into the care realities and patient journeys of millions of patients by combining health-related data

  • Temedica leads the way in extracting valuable insights from anonymized health data for all healthcare stakeholders in a GDPR-compliant manner

MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temedica GmbH, a leading health insights company, combines its real-world insights platform Permea and patient companion apps in its unique ecosystem, enabling for the first time a 360-degree understanding of patients' care realities. Temedica's goal is to make a significant contribution to the development of individualized, patient-centered care.

From more than 40 billion data points on over 50,000 diagnoses, Temedica derives health-related insights on issues such as disease progression, treatment effectiveness, patient journeys, and medication adherence. The Temedica ecosystem brings together data from a wide variety of sources, such as registry data, sales data of medically relevant products, insurance data, patient experience data, and - with explicit patient consent - patient-generated data from patient companion apps. The insights gained from the connected data offer tangible added value to all stakeholders in the healthcare system: patients, health care professionals, clinics, research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and pharmacies.

Among other things, the information and insights collected by Temedica are channeled back to patients via Temedica’s patient companion apps. In this way, tens of thousands of patients gain an individualized understanding of their disease and how it relates to their lifestyle, and are enabled to actively influence their condition.

All this is done according to the highest ethical and technical standards to ensure the highest possible level of privacy and data protection. As a European company, Temedica complies with all specifications and strict data protection requirements of the GDPR.

Gloria Seibert, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Temedica, emphasizes:

"Temedica's vision is to make a pioneering contribution to the development of personalized medicine by linking health-relevant data to new, evidence-based insights. We are convinced that big data sets and completely new types of data play a key role in this, such as patient-generated data from large populations outside of classic clinical trials. These enable a completely new knowledge and understanding of diseases and their actual courses. I am very pleased that our investors share this vision and accompany and support us as we continue to expand the Temedica ecosystem. "

The expansion of the financing round is led by existing investors MIG Capital as well as a Munich-based family office, underlining their sustained support for Temedica's relevant and ambitious goals of personalized medicine and data-based healthcare decisions.

Boris Bernstein, partner at MIG Capital, emphasizes:

"Temedica is operating in a massively growing and highly attractive market. The newly developed real-world insights platform Permea provides pharmaceutical companies with a deep understanding of patients and their care in the real world, outside of clinical trials. Access to this unique 360° understanding of care realities has the potential to revolutionize our healthcare system as we know it. The team at Temedica is highly motivated and goal-oriented, and we are excited to work with them and continue our journey together."

About Temedica GmbH

Temedica is a health insights company based in Munich. Since 2016, Temedica has been operating Europe's leading ecosystem for real world insights in the healthcare sector. Temedica's mission is to enable personalized and individualized medicine, thereby focusing on patients and their individual needs. The company achieves this by linking health-related data from various sources, which are processed into valuable insights in compliance with the GDPR.

Temedica is backed by a consortium of renowned investors with many years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including the founding investors of BioNTech. For further information, please visit https://temedica.com/.

For more information, please contact:

Temedica GmbH
Nicole Sweet-Ragan
VP Marketing
T: +49 (0)170 593 3890
Email: nicole.sweet-ragan@temedica.com

Media inquiries
Dr. Brigitte Keller, Katja Arnold
T +49 89 210228 0
Email: temedica@mc-services.eu


