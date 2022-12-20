Temenos Achieves Top Scores in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and Carbon Disclosure Project

Temenos

Temenos is named a global sustainability leader for fourth consecutive year, achieving its highest ever score in the DJSI

GENEVA, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that it has been recognized as a global sustainability leader in the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Indices (DJSI), achieving the top score for the Software and Services industry. The achievement marks Temenos’ inclusion in the DJSI World Index for the fourth year running and the DJSI Europe Index for the third consecutive year.



The company has also been awarded an A- rating by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for the second year running, re-affirming its position as an industry leader in developing solutions to help implement emissions reduction initiatives in the banking sector.

Temenos extended its industry leadership with a score of 80 (out of 100) in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment utilized by the DJSI. This was up from 76 in 2021, and the overall joint top score in the Software and Services industry of 338 assessed companies.

Temenos is one of only two Software and Services companies listed in the DJSI Europe Index and 11 companies in the sector listed in the DJSI World Index. Temenos’ scorecard was in the top decile (98-100%) in 18 out of 20 criteria, showing the company’s leadership in environmental and social reporting. Notably, the company showed a strong year-on-year increase in Corporate Governance (+10) and Business Ethics (+6), Risk & Crisis Management (+14), Talent Attraction and Retention (+16) and Innovation Management (+21), while achieving a perfect 100/100 score in social and environmental reporting.

Meanwhile, Temenos’ A- rating in the CDP leadership band significantly outscored the Europe regional average of B and the IT & software development sector average of C. Notably, Temenos received the top A category score for risk disclosure and emissions reduction initiatives.

Story continues

Both awards reflect Temenos' commitment to sustainability, ESG disclosure and transparency. The Dow Jones Sustainability World Indices are considered the gold standard for measuring environmental, social and governance corporate practices, while the CDP recognizes Temenos for implementing best practice on climate issues with its significant and measurable environmental actions. Achieving top scores in the DJSI and CDP rankings sets Temenos apart as an environmental, social and governance (ESG) front-runner.

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, said: “We are proud to again be named a global sustainability leader in the DJSI and retain a top rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project. Temenos has integrated ESG into our core strategy, and achieving a top ranking in these global benchmarks shows the results of our efforts across each of the Environment, Social and Governance dimensions.

“Temenos is transforming its business but also helping clients transform into smart, inclusive, and sustainable organizations. For example, banks running on Temenos Banking Cloud can reduce carbon emissions by more than 90% compared to using on-premise infrastructure and applications. With the Temenos Carbon Calculator, banks can measure, improve and report on their carbon footprint associated with their consumption of Temenos Banking Cloud services. Our new ESG Investing as-a-service is also helping banks and wealth managers meet the growing demand for sustainable investing.

“More than ever, the banking technology sector has a critical role in driving change in the banking industry, providing our clients with the products to enable them to transition to a low carbon global economy.”

Inclusion in the DJSI ranking caps an impressive year for Temenos’ ESG efforts and recognition. It was awarded the top ESG rating by MSCI in November 2022. It has also cemented its leadership in the FTSE4Good and S&P Sustainability Indices. In addition, it has obtained platinum recognition, placing Temenos among the top 1% performers assessed by EcoVadis.

To learn more about Temenos’ ESG achievements, please visit our website here.

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is the world’s leading open platform for composable banking, creating opportunities for over 1.2 billion people around the world every day. We serve over 3000 banks from the largest to challengers and community banks in 150+ countries by helping them build new banking services and state-of-the-art customer experiences. The Temenos open platform helps our top-performing clients achieve return on equity three times the industry average and cost-to-income ratios half the industry average.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

CONTACT: Media Contacts Jessica Wolfe & Scott Rowe Temenos Global Public Relations Tel: +1 610 232 2793 & +44 20 7423 3857 Email: press@temenos.com Alistair Kellie SEC Newgate Communications on behalf of Temenos Tel: +44 20 7680 6550 Email: allnewgatetemenos@newgatecomms.com



