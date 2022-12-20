U.S. markets open in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,819.50
    -26.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,812.00
    -161.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,097.25
    -96.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,739.50
    -10.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.01
    -0.18 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    +8.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.19 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.42
    -0.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2144
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5500
    -4.3140 (-3.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,808.82
    +75.80 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.75
    +3.35 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Temenos Achieves Top Scores in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and Carbon Disclosure Project

Temenos
·4 min read
Temenos
Temenos

Temenos is named a global sustainability leader for fourth consecutive year, achieving its highest ever score in the DJSI

GENEVA, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that it has been recognized as a global sustainability leader in the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Indices (DJSI), achieving the top score for the Software and Services industry. The achievement marks Temenos’ inclusion in the DJSI World Index for the fourth year running and the DJSI Europe Index for the third consecutive year.

The company has also been awarded an A- rating by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for the second year running, re-affirming its position as an industry leader in developing solutions to help implement emissions reduction initiatives in the banking sector.

Temenos extended its industry leadership with a score of 80 (out of 100) in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment utilized by the DJSI. This was up from 76 in 2021, and the overall joint top score in the Software and Services industry of 338 assessed companies.

Temenos is one of only two Software and Services companies listed in the DJSI Europe Index and 11 companies in the sector listed in the DJSI World Index. Temenos’ scorecard was in the top decile (98-100%) in 18 out of 20 criteria, showing the company’s leadership in environmental and social reporting. Notably, the company showed a strong year-on-year increase in Corporate Governance (+10) and Business Ethics (+6), Risk & Crisis Management (+14), Talent Attraction and Retention (+16) and Innovation Management (+21), while achieving a perfect 100/100 score in social and environmental reporting.

Meanwhile, Temenos’ A- rating in the CDP leadership band significantly outscored the Europe regional average of B and the IT & software development sector average of C. Notably, Temenos received the top A category score for risk disclosure and emissions reduction initiatives.

Both awards reflect Temenos' commitment to sustainability, ESG disclosure and transparency. The Dow Jones Sustainability World Indices are considered the gold standard for measuring environmental, social and governance corporate practices, while the CDP recognizes Temenos for implementing best practice on climate issues with its significant and measurable environmental actions. Achieving top scores in the DJSI and CDP rankings sets Temenos apart as an environmental, social and governance (ESG) front-runner.

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, said: “We are proud to again be named a global sustainability leader in the DJSI and retain a top rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project. Temenos has integrated ESG into our core strategy, and achieving a top ranking in these global benchmarks shows the results of our efforts across each of the Environment, Social and Governance dimensions.

“Temenos is transforming its business but also helping clients transform into smart, inclusive, and sustainable organizations. For example, banks running on Temenos Banking Cloud can reduce carbon emissions by more than 90% compared to using on-premise infrastructure and applications. With the Temenos Carbon Calculator, banks can measure, improve and report on their carbon footprint associated with their consumption of Temenos Banking Cloud services. Our new ESG Investing as-a-service is also helping banks and wealth managers meet the growing demand for sustainable investing.

“More than ever, the banking technology sector has a critical role in driving change in the banking industry, providing our clients with the products to enable them to transition to a low carbon global economy.”

Inclusion in the DJSI ranking caps an impressive year for Temenos’ ESG efforts and recognition. It was awarded the top ESG rating by MSCI in November 2022. It has also cemented its leadership in the FTSE4Good and S&P Sustainability Indices. In addition, it has obtained platinum recognition, placing Temenos among the top 1% performers assessed by EcoVadis.

To learn more about Temenos’ ESG achievements, please visit our website here.

About Temenos
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is the world’s leading open platform for composable banking, creating opportunities for over 1.2 billion people around the world every day. We serve over 3000 banks from the largest to challengers and community banks in 150+ countries by helping them build new banking services and state-of-the-art customer experiences. The Temenos open platform helps our top-performing clients achieve return on equity three times the industry average and cost-to-income ratios half the industry average.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

CONTACT: Media Contacts Jessica Wolfe & Scott Rowe Temenos Global Public Relations Tel: +1 610 232 2793 & +44 20 7423 3857 Email: press@temenos.com Alistair Kellie SEC Newgate Communications on behalf of Temenos Tel: +44 20 7680 6550 Email: allnewgatetemenos@newgatecomms.com


Recommended Stories

  • Global Markets Jolted as BOJ Surprises With Yield Policy Change

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s unexpected hawkish shift is sending shock waves through global markets that may just be getting started as the developed world’s last holdout for rock-bottom interest rates inches toward policy normalization.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to S

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • Why Amazon.com Stock Is Still Falling

    A Wall Street analyst warns that things could get even worse for the e-commerce and cloud giant next year.

  • Citigroup’s $900 Million Revlon Blunder Ends With a Dismissal After Bank’s Victory

    (Bloomberg) -- A hard-fought battle between Citigroup Inc. and creditors of Revlon Inc. over an epic blunder in which the bank accidentally sent the lenders almost a billion dollars was finally capped with a legal pronouncement: Case dismissed.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Tesla Stock Marches Higher Then Reverses As Musk Says 'No One Wants The Job'

    Tesla gained 4% early Monday, then reversed to a loss after plunging 16% last week, its worst weekly decline since March 2020.

  • Bloomberg now expects 2023 to be one of the worst years for the world economy since 1993. But don't panic — here are 3 stocks to help protect you from the pain

    The outlook isn’t pretty. Prepare your portfolio.

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Why Carvana Is Such a Wreck Today

    The smoldering wreckage that is Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock continues to burn up the remaining value of investors as shares careen 15.9% lower as of 11:52 a.m. ET on Monday. While there was no news specific to the online used car dealer that would cause it to crash, NBC News reports that vehicle repossessions are soaring in a worrying sign for the economy. Consumers can't afford their car loans anymore, and NBC, citing data from ratings agency Fitch Ratings, says auto loan defaults are exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Dropping Monday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are starting off the week on another down note after a more than 7% decline last week. Today, Nio shares were down 5.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET as concerns mount over COVID-19 cases in China and economic conditions elsewhere. Investors are counting on the fourth quarter being a pivotal time for Nio's electric vehicle (EV) sales.

  • Lucid Stock Rises as It Raises More than $1.5 billion

    FEATURE Lucid stock is rising in late trading Monday after the company said it has raised a substantial sum of money. Monday evening, the EV startup announced it has taken in, or is about to take in, more than $1.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why FreeportMcMoRan Inc. (FCX) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • Stocks, Bonds Drop as Yen Jumps on BOJ Yield Shift: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds slumped in the wake of the Bank of Japan’s unexpected adjustment to its yield-curve control policy. The yen rallied.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Heralds BOJ NormalizationA day that began

  • Coinbase Stock Hits an All-Time Low. Where the Company Goes From Here.

    In December of 2021, crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) was about to cap a banner year: it had gone public with a valuation north of $85 billion and a $328 share price, raised over $3 billion through corporate bond offerings, and would ultimately take in $7.8 billion in annual revenue. Coinbase stock dropped 9.1% last week, only to fall to a new all-time low of $34.51 on Monday, before closing at $35.17. As it’s attempted to weather the crypto winter, Coinbase has been careful to distance itself from the likes of FTX and other crypto companies that have imploded recently, pointing to its identity as a Nasdaq-listed public company with audited financial statements.

  • Here's When to Buy Microsoft Stock (Again)

    Microsoft stock is back under pressure as the market is selling off. Here's where to look for support.

  • Factors Setting the Tone for Carnival's (CCL) Q4 Earnings

    Carnival's (CCL) fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the resumption of cruise services, improved booking trends and fleet optimization efforts.

  • Semiconductors: A Tale of Haves and Have-nots

    The semiconductor space has contracted over the past year. In this article, we will dissect which semi conductors are leading and which are lagging.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Rallied on Monday, Even as the Broader Market Slumped

    A court decision and World Cup win helped provide the e-commerce and fintech specialist with some upward momentum.

  • Tesla stock downgraded over Musk-Twitter risk

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Tesla shares amid analyst downgrades and investor concerns linked to Elon Musk's new focus on Twitter, while also discussing Senator Elizabeth Warren's own qualms with the CEO's ownership of the social media platform.