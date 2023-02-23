Temenos Tops Software Industry in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023

Temenos

Temenos awarded Gold Class Distinction with Top 1% S&P Global ESG Score

GENEVA, Switzerland, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN) has been awarded Gold Class distinction in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for 2023 with the highest score (80/100) for the Software industry.



The Yearbook is based on the S&P 2022 Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) of 7,822 of the world's largest companies using an extensive set of criteria that includes climate strategy and operational eco-efficiency, talent attraction and retention and corporate governance.

Based on this evaluation, Temenos was awarded a Top 1% S&P Global ESG Score and ranked joint-first among 244 companies assessed in the Software category.

This latest recognition reinforces Temenos' position as a leader in sustainability. In 2022, Temenos was also awarded a triple-A rating in the Morgan Stanley Capital Investment’s (MSCI) ESG rating, the highest possible score, and stays a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series, created by the global index provider FTSE Russell. Temenos has also been awarded an A- rating by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for the second year running.

Kalliopi Chioti, Chief Marketing & ESG Officer at Temenos, said: “We are proud to once again join the world’s best-performing businesses in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook. To be placed at the top in our industry shows our strong commitment to sustainability and transparent disclosure, having set ambitious targets validated by the Science Based Target Initiative and integrating ESG into our operations and product offerings.”

Last year, Temenos launched the Temenos carbon emissions calculator to give customers deeper insight into carbon emissions data associated with their consumption of Temenos Banking Cloud services. It also announced a new ESG Investing as-a-service, helping banks and wealth managers meet the growing demand for sustainable investing.

This latest accolade further reflects Temenos’ commitment to ESG disclosure and transparency. The company has endorsed the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), it supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and communicates its non-financial performance annually in the Sustainability Report within its Annual Report following Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards.

Temenos is included in the SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25® Index, among the 25 Swiss stocks from the SMI® Expanded Index with the best sustainability scores. In addition to its S&P ESG and FTSE4Good index ratings, Temenos has also been awarded an A- rating by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and obtained platinum recognition, placing Temenos among the top 1% performers assessed by EcoVadis.

