Temenos (VTX:TEMN) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
3 min read
Temenos AG (VTX:TEMN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 14th of May to $1.20. This takes the dividend yield to 2.1%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Temenos' stock price has reduced by 34% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Check out our latest analysis for Temenos

Temenos' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last payment made up 76% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 50.5%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 48% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Temenos Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.392 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.31. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Temenos' EPS has declined at around 5.8% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Temenos' payments are rock solid. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We don't think Temenos is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Temenos (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Is Temenos not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

