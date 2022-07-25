U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,954.75
    -10.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,800.00
    -75.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,401.00
    -22.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,804.10
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.72
    -0.98 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.30
    -4.10 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.48
    -0.14 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0212
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.1270 (-4.36%)
     

  • Vix

    23.03
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1990
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1450
    +0.0950 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,983.80
    -446.53 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.80
    -19.45 (-3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.37
    +5.86 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,702.08
    -212.58 (-0.76%)
     

Temiorae, an official residence where modern and contemporary architectural styles coexist, is hosting permanent exhibits on a variety of topics

·2 min read

DAEJEON, South Korea, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Temiorae is the new name for the ancient Chungcheongnam-do official residence, which was chosen in a public contest. It is the country's only official residence in the original city center of Daejeon Metropolitan City. The historic Chungcheongnam-do Governor's Office, a contemporary edifice erected in the 1930s, is being repurposed as a complex cultural and art venue where visitors can view art exhibits and feel Daejeon's modern history, culture.

Temiorae
Temiorae

The Chungcheongnam-do Governor's official residence is currently hosting an exhibition at Temiorae titled [The Korean War and President Syngman Rhee's Five-day Records at the Former Chungnam Provincial Government Office]. This exhibition focuses on a sequence of incidents that occurred during President Syngman Rhee's escape route and stay at the Temiorae residence. The aforementioned exhibition is also accompanied by a metaverse-based explanation of the display.

The unique exhibition [The Story of People in the Official Residence], in another exhibition space, Official Residence No. 1, was planned to inform visitors about the lives of the people who lived in the residence and the situation at the time. The Temi Play Museum is in Official Residence No. 2, and the classic, modern, and contemporary games featured in the drama Squid Game are organized in the form of immersive exhibitions with the title [Homo Ludens - Playing Humans Exhibition], and will be held until November 2022.

Temi Travel Lounge is run in the form of a book café in Official Residence No. 5 in accordance with the notion of a sanctuary in the city center for visitors to Temiorae. The Temi Citizen Gallery is in Official Residence No. 6, and numerous exhibitions by citizens and local artists are hosted with free rental registration. Residences of Officials 7 to 10 of the cultural and art facilities available to the public in Daejeon are being used as creative studios for artists in the region, as well as interaction venues for various programs such as residents' cultural shelters and Temi School.

Temiorae is free to enter and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March to October and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from November to February; however, it is closed every Monday. Moreover, if you make a reservation in advance, you can listen to a local cultural tourist commentator describe Temiorae's history and culture.

SOURCE temiorae

Recommended Stories

  • Meet the Genius Who Brought the Disco Ball to Lincoln Center

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIf she accomplishes nothing else in her current job, Shanta Thake will forever be the woman who hung the disco ball in the middle of Lincoln Center. Ten feet in diameter, it sits low above the fountain in front of the Metropolitan Opera House, dominating an outdoor plaza, now dubbed “The Oasis,” that is outfitted like an open-air dance club. In the daytime, that ball casts calming blue reflections for passersby. Come evening, it glitt

  • The best classical and opera CDs and DVDs of 2022 so far, from JS Bach to Kurt Weill

    Some great composers’ music seems to float free of their own time. You don’t think about Counter-Reformation Rome when you listen to Palestrina, or the French Revolution when you listen to Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony (you might think about freedom, but you don’t picture sans-culottes rioting in the streets).

  • AP PHOTOS: The character and the spectacle of Comic-Con

    Comic-Con is back in person, and back in character. The spectacle was everywhere in and around the San Diego Convention Center amid the crowd of tens of thousands of fans at the first full-attendance version of the pop culture phenomenon since 2019.

  • The Shopping Mall Is Dead. Long Live the Shopping Mall

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/EverettMalls were, for many, structurally part of growing up—be it for after-school jobs, pierced ears, Cinnabon cravings, or awkward dates. For writer and critic Alexandra Lange, author of Meet Me By The Fountain: An Inside History of the Mall, it was where she skim-read the exploits of Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield (her mother was firmly anti-Sweet Valley High) and bought her first miniskirt.Despite being a pillar of the suburban exp

  • 101 Dalmatians, Open Air Theatre Regent's Park review: a bit of a dog’s dinner, but a very tasty one too

    However the actor turned composer Douglas Hodge spent his lockdown, it’s tempting to wonder why he didn’t devote more of it to conjuring up a few memorable tunes. His score for Open Air’s long delayed musical update of the Dodie Smith canine classic (the venue’s first ever original musical commission was originally scheduled to run in 2020) contains a jaunty mix of folk, jazz and rock, but barely a single melody that sticks in the ear. That it’s played live on stage with foot tapping panache by

  • Accounting Rules Make the Outcome of Tesla’s Bitcoin Sale Unclear

    After Tesla sold 75% of its bitcoin, Twitter piled on the company for losing money on the sale even though it didn’t.

  • What CEOs Are Saying: ‘We See Inflation Deeply Entrenched’

    Leaders from Goldman Sachs, Netflix, Tesla and elsewhere give their thoughts on the economy, supply chain and consumer spending.

  • Meet Me at Carbone’s. Or Is It Carbone? Red-Sauce Restaurants Duel Over Name

    For chef it was decidedly not amore when New York’s Major Food Group came to Dallas in March. Mr. Barsotti’s Italian restaurant is called Carbone’s. About 2 miles away, Major Food Group opened an Italian spot named Carbone. It was a recipe, says Mr. Barsotti, for “absolute, complete and total customer confusion.”

  • Gold Drops as Investors Prepare for Fed’s Next Jumbo Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold declined after posting the biggest weekly gain since May as investors weighed prospects for tighter US monetary policy and concerns over an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in It

  • RDU airlines make gains in business travel amid rocky economy

    The return of business travel has boosted airlines at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, but economic uncertainty has executives watching the numbers closely.

  • Cryptocurrency IRAs: Advantages and Disadvantages

    Cryptocurrency IRAs might sound like a great way to use crypto for your retirement, and reduce your tax burdens. Learn the issues regarding crypto in an IRA.

  • Average U.S. gasoline price plunges 32 cents to $4.54 a gallon

    The average price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than it was one year ago.

  • Zipmex says considering possible offer

    Singapore-based crypto exchange Zipmex said on Sunday it’s in serious discussions with potential investors looking to buy the firm, days after halting all customer withdrawals citing market volatility and financial difficulty at some partners. See related article: Crypto exchange Zipmex freezes withdrawals Fast facts One of the interested parties has offered to start financial due […]

  • Analysis-No longer silent, Japan asset managers flex muscle in legacy to Abe

    Japan's asset managers nudged the volume up another notch at shareholder meetings this year, increasingly opposing management proposals and adding momentum to a policy of attracting foreign investors initiated by slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Nikko Asset Management, Asset Management One and others have become distinct voices in Japan's new-found activism, countering foreign criticism of asset managers' rubber-stamp voting. The pair opposed management at a domestic firm by voting for board nominees proposed by a foreign investor, while in another high-profile case, company management canned a proposal after some asset managers supported a foreign investor's objection.

  • Why the U.S. thinks plan to force cap on Russian oil prices could actually work

    The US still remains ‘a ways away’ from reaching an international agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports, with limited enthusiasm from the world’s largest energy buyers India and China, so far, a Senior Biden energy advisor said. But Amos Hochstein, Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs for President Biden, said he remains optimistic that Russia would ultimately continue its output despite a price limit, in large part because ‘their economy has nothing else.’

  • Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption

    The surge in energy prices across the globe has forced countries to revisit coal, despite pledges to curb the use of the dirty fossil fuel

  • Favored Emerging-Market Trade Loses Luster on Recession Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are rethinking what was the go-to trade in emerging markets at the start of the year: betting on rising short-term rates as rampant inflation forced central banks into action.Most Read from BloombergVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Ac

  • What are the best mutual funds for investing in the aerospace sector?

    Discover mutual funds and some other possible investments that can be utilized by investors seeking exposure to the aerospace industry.

  • Tesla Is Set for Settlement Talks Over Musk Tweets About Taking Company Private

    The court-ordered settlement talks in a shareholder lawsuit over CEO Elon Musk’s 2018 tweets will take place in October, the same month as two other trials involving Twitter and Tesla.

  • Trade Deficit, Equity Outflows Signal More Losses for Korean Won

    (Bloomberg) -- The won looks set to extend declines from its recent 13-year low as South Korea’s trade balance worsens and foreign investors pull money out of the nation’s stock market. Most Read from BloombergVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Myste