Temiorae, an official residence where modern and contemporary architectural styles coexist, is hosting permanent exhibits on a variety of topics

DAEJEON, South Korea, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Temiorae is the new name for the ancient Chungcheongnam-do official residence, which was chosen in a public contest. It is the country's only official residence in the original city center of Daejeon Metropolitan City. The historic Chungcheongnam-do Governor's Office, a contemporary edifice erected in the 1930s, is being repurposed as a complex cultural and art venue where visitors can view art exhibits and feel Daejeon's modern history, culture.

Temiorae

The Chungcheongnam-do Governor's official residence is currently hosting an exhibition at Temiorae titled [The Korean War and President Syngman Rhee's Five-day Records at the Former Chungnam Provincial Government Office]. This exhibition focuses on a sequence of incidents that occurred during President Syngman Rhee's escape route and stay at the Temiorae residence. The aforementioned exhibition is also accompanied by a metaverse-based explanation of the display.

The unique exhibition [The Story of People in the Official Residence], in another exhibition space, Official Residence No. 1, was planned to inform visitors about the lives of the people who lived in the residence and the situation at the time. The Temi Play Museum is in Official Residence No. 2, and the classic, modern, and contemporary games featured in the drama Squid Game are organized in the form of immersive exhibitions with the title [Homo Ludens - Playing Humans Exhibition], and will be held until November 2022.

Temi Travel Lounge is run in the form of a book café in Official Residence No. 5 in accordance with the notion of a sanctuary in the city center for visitors to Temiorae. The Temi Citizen Gallery is in Official Residence No. 6, and numerous exhibitions by citizens and local artists are hosted with free rental registration. Residences of Officials 7 to 10 of the cultural and art facilities available to the public in Daejeon are being used as creative studios for artists in the region, as well as interaction venues for various programs such as residents' cultural shelters and Temi School.

Temiorae is free to enter and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March to October and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from November to February; however, it is closed every Monday. Moreover, if you make a reservation in advance, you can listen to a local cultural tourist commentator describe Temiorae's history and culture.

