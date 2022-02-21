U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.67
    +0.60 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.80
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1330
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3602
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8690
    -0.1060 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,590.63
    -693.34 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    860.85
    -75.94 (-8.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.68
    -46.94 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Temperature Detection Screen Market to be worth US$ 4.2 Billion by the year 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Temperature Detection Screen Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Temperature Detection Screen Market stands at a valuation of US$ 1.2 Bn in 2022, and is projected to attain an estimated worth of US$ 4.2 Bn by the end of 2030, expanding at a staggering CAGR of 16.9% over the period of 2022-2030.

Sales of temperature detection screens will surpass the valuation of US$ 1.2 Bn in 2022, as per the forecast of a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study. With an impressive projected growth outlook during 2022 - 2030, global Temperature Detection Screen Market is most likely to be receiving tailwinds from the current coronavirus crisis.

Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Size (2022)

US$ 1.2 Bn

Estimated Market Revenue (2030)

US$ 4.2 Bn

Forecasted Market Growth Rate (2022-2030)

16.9% CAGR

Healthcare Industry Market Share

24%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11297

Key Market Dynamics

Thermal imaging technique is being continuously researched and is one of the key diagnostic technologies incorporated for industrial applications. Such temperature detection screens are playing a major role in the manufacturing industry for detecting faults and anomalies that are otherwise invisible to the naked eye. These benefits are creating potential growth opportunities for the temperature detection screen market.

Furthermore, fusion of intelligent robotics and automation tools with temperature detection screens and thermal imaging equipment helps discover anomaly hot-spots and determine the maintenance strategy. Various industries across the globe have discovered the benefits of incorporating temperature detection screens and related equipment, which is in turn driving the growth of temperature detection screen market.

Key Takeaways of Temperature Detection Screen Market Study

  • Temperature detection screen market in Europe is expected to hold leading revenue by the end of the forecast period.

  • The healthcare, and government and law enforcement industries are estimated to be primary end users in the global temperature detection screen market.

  • Portable/handheld temperature detection screens are likely to register a higher adoption rate compared to their fixed/mounted variants.

  • Infrared thermal scanning cameras are highly expensive and are estimated to witness a lower rate of adoption as compared to contactless temperature detectors.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11297

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data Available for

2015-2021

Market Analysis

US$ Mn for Value, Units for Volume

Key Regions Covered

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Countries Covered

• United States

• Canada

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Indonesia

• Malaysia

• Singapore

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Turkey

• South Africa

• and GCC Countries

Key Market Segments Covered

• Product

• Type

• End Use

• Region

Key Companies Profiled

• FLIR Systems Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Axis Communications AB

• Opgal

• OptoTherm Inc.

• Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.

• Fluke Corporation

• Seek Thermal Inc.

• 3M Company

• C-THERMAL

• Tonbo Imaging

• Xenics

• Infratec GmbH

• Testo Se & Co. KGaA

• COX

• HGH Infrared Systems

• Terabee

• Vumii Imaging

• AMETEK Land

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis

The healthcare industry is witnessing considerable upsurge in demand for contactless thermal scanners and temperature detectors. Such temperature detective screens are playing a crucial role on a global scale amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The non-contact temperature screening feature helps screen patients while enabling healthcare professional and authorities avoid the contagion.

As the number of COVID-19 infections continues to grow, the healthcare industry is focusing on procuring medical tools and equipment to monitor and contain the spread of COVID-19 virus. This demand for thermal scanners and temperature detection screens is increasing rapidly on a global level.

In terms of value, the temperature detection screen market in Europe is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing COVID-19 infections in European countries like Spain, Italy, France and Germany are estimated to motivate the authorities to acquire efficient temperature detection screen solutions during the forecast period.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11297

Key Segments of Temperature Detection Screen Industry Survey

Temperature Detection Screen Market by Product:

  • Infrared Thermal Scanning Cameras

  • Contactless Temperature Detectors

Temperature Detection Screen Market by Type:

  • Portable/Handheld Temperature Detection Screens

  • Fixed/Mounted Temperature Detection Screens

Temperature Detection Screen Market by End Use:

  • Temperature Detection Screens for Government and Law Enforcement

  • Temperature Detection Screens for Military and Defence

  • Temperature Detection Screens for Healthcare

  • Temperature Detection Screens for Energy and Power

  • Temperature Detection Screens for Transportation and Logistics

  • Temperature Detection Screens for Commercial Spaces

  • Others

Temperature Detection Screen Market by Region:

  • North America Temperature Detection Screen Market

  • Latin America Temperature Detection Screen Market

  • Europe Temperature Detection Screen Market

  • East Asia Temperature Detection Screen Market

  • South Asia & Pacific Temperature Detection Screen Market

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA) Temperature Detection Screen Market

More Valuable Insights on Temperature Detection Screen Market

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global temperature detection screen market, providing historical data for 2015-2021 and forecast statistics from 2022-2030. To understand opportunities in the temperature detection screen market, the market is segmented on the basis of product, type, and end-use across six major regions.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11297

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Technology Domain

VCSEL Market - VCSEL (Vertical-cavity Surface-emitting Laser) market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. One of the major growth drivers for the VCSEL market happens to be the growing adoption of 3D sensing applications in smartphones coupled with rise in market investment for VCSEL manufacturing.

Smart Contracts Market - The smart contracts market is estimated to grow by more than 24.7% CAGR from 2021-2031. Smart contracts is directly written lines of code or it a self-executing contract between seller and buyer.

Spend AnalysSoftware Market - The spend analysis software market is estimated to grow by more than 18.4% CAGR from 2021-2031. Spend analysis software provide flexibility to organizations and provides real-time synchronization across the on-premises or cloud.

Trusted platform module (TPM) Market - The Trusted Platform Module (TPM) market estimated to grow by more than 15% CAGR from 2021-2031. TPM is a computer chip which is designed to provide security-related and hardware-based functions to authenticate the platform such as laptop or PCs.

4D Printing Market - 4D printing market is anticipated to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. 4D printing technology is on the brink of commercialization and is anticipated to show major growth over the forecast period.

Crypto Trading Platforms Market - Crypto trading platforms market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Cryptocurrency is the virtual currency. It is a digitally existing currency which have central issuing or regulating authority above.

B2B Payments Platform Market - The B2B Payments Platform market is estimated to grow by more than 11.4% CAGR from 2021-2031. B2B payments platform is an online payment portal which helps businesses/enterprises/ to pay all their bills with the help of their existing debit cards, credit cards, or bank accounts.

Blockchain In Banking Market - Global demand for Blockchain in banking is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 28% during the forecast period 2021-2031. Blockchain enabled transactions are able to eliminate third-party payment gateways allowing fast-paced financial communications.

Crypto Wallets Market - Crypto wallets market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Crypto wallets also known as the hardware wallets are the wallet that stores the user's private keys in a secure encrypted hardware device.

Distributed Cloud Market - Distributed cloud demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 24% during the forecast period 2021-2031. Growing trend of adoption of digitization across prominent industry verticals and rise in focus for low-cost cloud services is expected to drive the demand for global distributed cloud market in forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/temperature-detection-screen-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/temperature-detection-screen-market


Recommended Stories

  • Kuwait Airways raises Airbus order to 31 jets in $6 bn deal

    Kuwait Airways announced Monday an expanded $6 billion deal with Airbus for 31 planes, restructuring an agreement reached in 2014.

  • State agency alleges new and repeated safety violations at school bus company

    The company operates in Thurston and Pierce counties.

  • China warns consumers not to use Abbott formula products

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China Customs has warned consumers from buying and eating infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories, according to said in a post issued on Sunday on its website. The General Administration of Customs said in a post issued on Sunday on its website that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Feb. 18 had suggested consumers not buy or eat certain baby formula products made by Abbott. China Customs said the products have not entered China through general trade, but added that those consumers who purchased them via cross-border e-commerce should stop using them.

  • Chevron seeks to sell Equatorial Guinea oil and gas assets -sources

    Chevron is looking to sell its stakes in three oil and gas fields in Equatorial Guinea, hoping a recent rally in energy prices will help attract buyers, three industry sources told Reuters. The U.S. company acquired the assets in the west African country as part of the $13 billion acquisition of Noble Energy in 2020. Chevron has hired investment bank Jefferies to run the sale process which could raise as much as $1 billion, the sources said.

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Treads Water as Markets Eye News on Russia

    It was a mixed Saturday for the crypto market. With the U.S markets closed, fears of a Russia invasion weighed on the crypto majors.

  • McDonald’s in fight with billionaire investor over ‘cruel’ pig cages

    Carl Icahn bids to end use of ‘gestational cages’, which hold sows before and after they give birth, but fast-food giant says the commitment would be ‘impossible’

  • 15 Most Valuable German Companies

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable German companies. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable German Companies. Officially known as the Federal Republic of Germany, Germany is a country located in Central Europe, with Berlin as the capital city, and Frankfurt as […]

  • Financial regrets? Majority of Americans had second thoughts about spending in 2021, according to MoneyGeek survey

    Here are the expert tips for doable money goals to start the year off right.

  • Korea's Exports Are Staying Resilient Against Omicron Headwinds

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s early trade figures offered signs that global demand remains robust in February even as the value of shipments rose by the smallest amount in almost a year.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterStocks Turn Lower on Doubts for U.S.-Russia S

  • No vaccine mandate for NY state cheerleading championship

    An earlier plan for a vaccine mandate was met with opposition, particularly in Nassau County.

  • Textiles fan inflation fears amid London Fashion Week

    Textile prices, like many raw materials, are soaring on resurgent post-pandemic demand and the rocketing cost of both energy and transport, industry experts say.

  • BIT Mining ditches Kazakh data center due to rocky power supply

    BIT Mining, a Hong Kong-headquartered cryptocurrency miner, has terminated its data center construction in Kazakhstan due to an unstable local power supply, the company said in its quarterly report. See related article: Crypto mining’s Great Migration continues — out of Kazakhstan Fast facts BIT Mining now abandons a US$9.3 million pledge to a Kazakh data […]

  • Global Identity Verification Market Forecast to Reach $17.7 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 17%

    Global Identify Verification Market Global Identify Verification Market Dublin, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Identity Verification: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The increasing frequency of identity theft and cyberattacks is driving identity verification market growth. Businesses are frequently becoming dependent on computer networks and digital data to manage their daily business operations and processes. An increase in the numbe

  • Luxury sector undaunted by Covid, soaring inflation

    The pandemic and soaring inflation have done nothing to take the shine off luxury brands, from Louis Vuitton to Gucci and Cartier, as the sector hiked prices to notch up stellar profits.

  • Looking back on 30 years of change in agriculture

    As we think about agriculture in 2050, it might be instructive to consider how the world has changed in the last 30 years.

  • Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) shareholders have earned a 114% return over the last year

    Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares...

  • Oil Rises as Market Giants See Demand Recovery Continuing

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as leading market participants said they expect global demand to continue its powerful recovery from the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterStocks Turn Lower on Doubts for U.S.-Russia Summit: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermediate gai

  • China Plans State-Backed Platform to Buy Iron Ore, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest bid to wrest control of soaring iron ore prices is a plan to make global suppliers negotiate sales to the world’s biggest market through a centralized platform.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterStocks Turn Lower on Doubts for U.S.-Rus

  • India's IPO-bound LIC may not sell entire stake in IDBI Bank - chairman

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -State-run Life Insurance Corp Of India (LIC), which is planning the country's largest IPO next month, may not sell its entire stake in IDBI Bank and can use its large network of branches to market its insurance services, its chairman said. LIC, the country's biggest insurance company, is planning to float a 5% stake to raise about $8 billion next month, which could make it India's largest initial public offering (IPO) by far. Its majority stake in IDBI Bank, which it rescued in 2019, is seen as a risk to its balance sheet.