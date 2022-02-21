Temperature Detection Screen Market to be worth US$ 4.2 Billion by the year 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Temperature Detection Screen Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Temperature Detection Screen Market stands at a valuation of US$ 1.2 Bn in 2022, and is projected to attain an estimated worth of US$ 4.2 Bn by the end of 2030, expanding at a staggering CAGR of 16.9% over the period of 2022-2030.

Sales of temperature detection screens will surpass the valuation of US$ 1.2 Bn in 2022, as per the forecast of a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study. With an impressive projected growth outlook during 2022 - 2030, global Temperature Detection Screen Market is most likely to be receiving tailwinds from the current coronavirus crisis.

Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Size (2022) US$ 1.2 Bn Estimated Market Revenue (2030) US$ 4.2 Bn Forecasted Market Growth Rate (2022-2030) 16.9% CAGR Healthcare Industry Market Share 24%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11297

Key Market Dynamics

Thermal imaging technique is being continuously researched and is one of the key diagnostic technologies incorporated for industrial applications. Such temperature detection screens are playing a major role in the manufacturing industry for detecting faults and anomalies that are otherwise invisible to the naked eye. These benefits are creating potential growth opportunities for the temperature detection screen market.

Furthermore, fusion of intelligent robotics and automation tools with temperature detection screens and thermal imaging equipment helps discover anomaly hot-spots and determine the maintenance strategy. Various industries across the globe have discovered the benefits of incorporating temperature detection screens and related equipment, which is in turn driving the growth of temperature detection screen market.

Key Takeaways of Temperature Detection Screen Market Study

Temperature detection screen market in Europe is expected to hold leading revenue by the end of the forecast period.

The healthcare, and government and law enforcement industries are estimated to be primary end users in the global temperature detection screen market.

Portable/handheld temperature detection screens are likely to register a higher adoption rate compared to their fixed/mounted variants.

Infrared thermal scanning cameras are highly expensive and are estimated to witness a lower rate of adoption as compared to contactless temperature detectors.

Story continues

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11297

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data Available for 2015-2021 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value, Units for Volume Key Regions Covered • North America



• Latin America



• Europe



• East Asia



• South Asia & Pacific



• Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Countries Covered • United States



• Canada



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Germany



• U.K.



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• China



• Japan



• South Korea



• India



• Indonesia



• Malaysia



• Singapore



• Australia



• New Zealand



• Turkey



• South Africa



• and GCC Countries Key Market Segments Covered • Product



• Type



• End Use



• Region Key Companies Profiled • FLIR Systems Inc.



• Leonardo S.p.A.



• L3Harris Technologies Inc.



• Axis Communications AB



• Opgal



• OptoTherm Inc.



• Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.



• Fluke Corporation



• Seek Thermal Inc.



• 3M Company



• C-THERMAL



• Tonbo Imaging



• Xenics



• Infratec GmbH



• Testo Se & Co. KGaA



• COX



• HGH Infrared Systems



• Terabee



• Vumii Imaging



• AMETEK Land

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis

The healthcare industry is witnessing considerable upsurge in demand for contactless thermal scanners and temperature detectors. Such temperature detective screens are playing a crucial role on a global scale amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The non-contact temperature screening feature helps screen patients while enabling healthcare professional and authorities avoid the contagion.

As the number of COVID-19 infections continues to grow, the healthcare industry is focusing on procuring medical tools and equipment to monitor and contain the spread of COVID-19 virus. This demand for thermal scanners and temperature detection screens is increasing rapidly on a global level.

In terms of value, the temperature detection screen market in Europe is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing COVID-19 infections in European countries like Spain, Italy, France and Germany are estimated to motivate the authorities to acquire efficient temperature detection screen solutions during the forecast period.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11297

Key Segments of Temperature Detection Screen Industry Survey

Temperature Detection Screen Market by Product:

Infrared Thermal Scanning Cameras

Contactless Temperature Detectors

Temperature Detection Screen Market by Type:

Portable/Handheld Temperature Detection Screens

Fixed/Mounted Temperature Detection Screens

Temperature Detection Screen Market by End Use:

Temperature Detection Screens for Government and Law Enforcement

Temperature Detection Screens for Military and Defence

Temperature Detection Screens for Healthcare

Temperature Detection Screens for Energy and Power

Temperature Detection Screens for Transportation and Logistics

Temperature Detection Screens for Commercial Spaces

Others



Temperature Detection Screen Market by Region:

North America Temperature Detection Screen Market

Latin America Temperature Detection Screen Market

Europe Temperature Detection Screen Market

East Asia Temperature Detection Screen Market

South Asia & Pacific Temperature Detection Screen Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Temperature Detection Screen Market

More Valuable Insights on Temperature Detection Screen Market

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global temperature detection screen market, providing historical data for 2015-2021 and forecast statistics from 2022-2030. To understand opportunities in the temperature detection screen market, the market is segmented on the basis of product, type, and end-use across six major regions.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11297

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Technology Domain

VCSEL Market - VCSEL (Vertical-cavity Surface-emitting Laser) market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. One of the major growth drivers for the VCSEL market happens to be the growing adoption of 3D sensing applications in smartphones coupled with rise in market investment for VCSEL manufacturing.

Smart Contracts Market - The smart contracts market is estimated to grow by more than 24.7% CAGR from 2021-2031. Smart contracts is directly written lines of code or it a self-executing contract between seller and buyer.

Spend AnalysSoftware Market - The spend analysis software market is estimated to grow by more than 18.4% CAGR from 2021-2031. Spend analysis software provide flexibility to organizations and provides real-time synchronization across the on-premises or cloud.

Trusted platform module (TPM) Market - The Trusted Platform Module (TPM) market estimated to grow by more than 15% CAGR from 2021-2031. TPM is a computer chip which is designed to provide security-related and hardware-based functions to authenticate the platform such as laptop or PCs.

4D Printing Market - 4D printing market is anticipated to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. 4D printing technology is on the brink of commercialization and is anticipated to show major growth over the forecast period.

Crypto Trading Platforms Market - Crypto trading platforms market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Cryptocurrency is the virtual currency. It is a digitally existing currency which have central issuing or regulating authority above.

B2B Payments Platform Market - The B2B Payments Platform market is estimated to grow by more than 11.4% CAGR from 2021-2031. B2B payments platform is an online payment portal which helps businesses/enterprises/ to pay all their bills with the help of their existing debit cards, credit cards, or bank accounts.

Blockchain In Banking Market - Global demand for Blockchain in banking is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 28% during the forecast period 2021-2031. Blockchain enabled transactions are able to eliminate third-party payment gateways allowing fast-paced financial communications.

Crypto Wallets Market - Crypto wallets market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Crypto wallets also known as the hardware wallets are the wallet that stores the user's private keys in a secure encrypted hardware device.

Distributed Cloud Market - Distributed cloud demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 24% during the forecast period 2021-2031. Growing trend of adoption of digitization across prominent industry verticals and rise in focus for low-cost cloud services is expected to drive the demand for global distributed cloud market in forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/temperature-detection-screen-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/temperature-detection-screen-market



