Temperature Management Systems Market by Product, Application, Medical Speciality and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Temperature Management Systems Market by Product (Warming Systems (Surface Warming), Cooling Systems), Application(Perioperative Care, Acute Care, Newborn Care), Medical Speciality(Cardiology, Neurology, Paediatrics, Orthopaedic) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The temperature management market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The growth in this market is largely driven by the increasing global incidence of chronic conditions and the subsequent increase in the number of surgical procedures. The growing number of contracts and agreements between market players is also expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. However, the high cost of intravascular temperature management systems is restraining the growth of this market

Patient Warming Systems segment accounted for the largest share of the temperature management systems market, by medical specialty, in 2020

Based on the product, the temperature management market is segmented into patient warming and cooling systems. The patient warming systems segment accounted for the largest share of the temperature management market in 2020. The rising demand for these systems in diverse hospital settings and the increasing adoption rate of invasive warming in surgical procedures are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Acute Care segment to grow at the highest CAGR of the temperature management systems market, by application in 2020

Based on applications, the temperature management market is segmented into perioperative care, acute care, newborn care, and other applications. Among these, the acute care segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As acute care encompasses specialized care and the support given to patients during emergencies or after undergoing surgeries in hospitals.

North America will continue to dominate the temperature management systems market during the forecast period

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the temperature management market, followed by Europe. Factors such as the large volume of surgical procedures, growth in the geriatric population, rising incidence of cardiac arrests and neurological disorders, availability of technologically advanced products, and the presence of major players in the US are driving the growth of the temperature management market in North America. On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to growing demand for aesthetic and medical surgeries, rising incidence of cardiac arrests and CNS disorders, government efforts to increase access to elective surgeries, and improving healthcare infrastructures are the major factors supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific temperature management market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Temperature Management Market Overview
4.2 Temperature Management Market, by Product
4.3 North America: Temperature Management Market, by Country & Product (2020)
4.4 Temperature Management Market, by Region/Country
The Forecast Period 70
4.5 Temperature Management Market, by Medical Specialty (2021-2026)
Figure 19 General Surgery Will Continue to Dominate the Medical Specialty Segment During the Forecast Period 70

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Conditions
5.2.1.2 Rising Number of Surgical Procedures
5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Hypothermia Cases
5.2.1.4 Growing Number of Trauma Cases
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Intravascular Temperature Management Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Number of Contracts and Agreements Between Market Players
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Sustainability of Players in the Highly Competitive Market
5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.4 Ranges/Scenarios
5.4.1 Temperature Management Market
5.5 Regulatory Analysis
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 Japan
5.5.3.2 China
5.5.3.3 India
5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.9 Supply Chain Analysis
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.12 Pricing Analysis
5.13 Ecosystem Analysis
5.13.1 Role in the Ecosystem
5.14 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.14.1 Revenue Shift & Revenue Pockets for Temperature Management System Manufacturers

6 Temperature Management Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Patient Warming Systems
6.2.1 Surface Warming Systems
6.2.1.1 Convective Warming Systems
6.2.1.1.1 Rising Adoption of Convective Warming Systems Among Hospitals to Drive Market Growth
6.2.1.2 Conductive Warming Systems
6.2.1.2.1 Conductive Warming is a Safe, Inexpensive, and Effective Method for Warming Patients During Perioperative Procedures
6.2.2 Intravascular Warming Systems
6.2.2.1 Technological Advancements Are Driving the Growth of the Intravascular Warming Devices Market
6.2.3 Warming Accessories
6.3 Patient Cooling Systems
6.3.1 Surface Cooling Systems
6.3.1.1 Risk of Overshooting and Skin Lesions & Burns Limits the Use of These Systems
6.3.2 Intravascular Cooling Systems
6.3.2.1 Increased Precision in Smaller Temperature Ranges is Driving the Adoption of These Systems
6.3.3 Cooling Accessories

7 Temperature Management Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Perioperative Care
7.2.1 Operating Rooms
7.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures to Drive the Demand for Temperature Management Systems for Operating Rooms
7.2.2 Postoperative Care Units
7.2.2.1 Need to Monitor Hypothermia in Surgical Patients to Drive the Demand for Temperature Management in Postoperative Care Units
7.2.3 Preoperative Care Units
7.2.3.1 Hypothermia Can be Prevented by Pre-Warming Patients in Preoperative Rooms for at Least 30 Minutes-A Key Factor Driving Market Growth
7.3 Acute Care
7.3.1 Intensive Care Units
7.3.1.1 Increasing Admissions and Growing Prevalence of Life-Threatening Diseases Are Driving Market Growth
7.3.2 Emergency Rooms
7.3.2.1 Rising Number of Er Visits to Drive Growth in this Market Segment
7.3.3 Coronary Care Units
7.3.3.1 Risks Associated with the Use of Intravascular Temperature Management Have Affected Its Adoption in Coronary Care
7.3.4 Burn Centers
7.3.4.1 Severe Effects of Hypothermia on Burn Victims Necessitate Temperature Management Measures
7.3.5 Neurological Care Units
7.3.5.1 Growing Prevalence of Alzheimer's, Stroke, and Other Neurological Diseases Supports Market Growth
7.3.6 Cath Labs
7.3.6.1 High Incidence of Cardiac Arrests Supports the Demand for Temperature Management in Cath Labs
7.4 Newborn Care
7.4.1 Delivery Suites
7.4.1.1 High Birth Rate in Developing Regions is a Key Growth Driver in this Segment
7.4.2 Neonatal Intensive Care Units
7.4.2.1 High Neonatal Death Rate Has Bolstered the Demand for Temperature Management Systems
7.4.3 Postnatal Wards
7.4.3.1 Increasing Recommendations for Postnatal Care Contribute to Market Growth
7.5 Other Applications

8 Temperature Management Market, by Medical Specialty
8.1 Introduction
8.2 General Surgery
8.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Breast, Lung, and Colorectal Cancers and the Large Number of General Surgeries Performed Are Expected to Drive Market Growth
8.3 Cardiology
8.3.1 High Incidence of Cardiac Arrests is a Major Factor Driving Market Growth
8.4 Neurology
8.4.1 Increasing Incidence of Traumatic Brain Injuries, Strokes, and Tumors to Support Market Growth
8.5 Pediatrics
8.5.1 Increasing Focus on Reducing Infant Mortality is Supporting the Growth of this Market Segment
8.6 Thoracic Surgery
8.6.1 Increasing Prevalence of Lung Diseases to Drive the Adoption of Temperature Management Systems
8.7 Orthopedic Surgery
8.7.1 Orthopedic Surgery Segment to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
8.8 Other Medical Specialties

9 Temperature Management Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
10.3 Revenue Share Analysis
10.4 Market Share Analysis
10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for SMEs/Start-Ups
10.7 Company Footprint
10.8 Competitive Scenario

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 3M Company
11.1.2 GE Healthcare
11.1.3 Dragerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa
11.1.4 Ecolab
11.1.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Zoll Medical Corporation)
11.1.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company
11.1.7 Smiths Medical
11.1.8 Gentherm Incorporated
11.1.9 Geratherm Medical Ag
11.1.10 Inspiration Healthcare Group plc
11.1.11 Medtronic plc
11.1.12 Stryker Corporation
11.1.13 The Surgical Company
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Adroit Medical Systems
11.2.2 Attune Medical
11.2.3 Augustine Surgical, Inc.
11.2.4 Belmont Medical Technologies
11.2.5 Biegler Gmbh
11.2.6 Encompass Group, LLC
11.2.7 Enthermics, Inc.
11.2.8 Hirtz & Co. Kg.
11.2.9 Istanbul Medikal Ltd.
11.2.10 Life Recovery Systems
11.2.11 Medcare Visions
11.2.12 Vyaire Medical

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pyuqeu

