Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Booming Industry Growth, Research Scope, Advance Technology and Innovations by 2030

Growth Plus Reports
·4 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market will clock US$ 5.30 billion by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Temperature Monitoring Systems Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Temperature Monitoring Systems Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Temperature Monitoring Systems Market:

https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/temperature-monitoring-systems-market/7932

Growth Drivers

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for temperature monitoring systems has skyrocketed recently, as fever was the first symptom for suspected COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, the government has established regulatory standards for temperature monitoring in malls, movie theatres, and other public places, making it mandatory to keep track of who is visiting the location and their body temperature. Also, increasing viral, infectious, and chronic diseases such as malaria, dengue, hepatitis, and tuberculosis are boosting the global temperature monitoring systems market.

The global temperature monitoring systems market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Product, type, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from 'by Product'

The global temperature monitoring systems market has been divided into two product categories:

  • Digital Temperature Monitoring Devices

  • Analog Temperature Monitoring Devices

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, technological advancement, and the introduction of novel devices, the digital temperature monitoring devices segment is leading the global temperature monitoring systems market. Furthermore, rapid adoption and the introduction of novel products propel the global temperature monitoring systems market. Temperature monitoring was critical during the COVID-19 pandemic because fever was one of the primary symptoms of the virus, so the demand for temperature monitoring systems increased dramatically

Excerpts From 'by Type'

The global temperature monitoring systems market is segmented into

  • Contact

  • Non-Contact

Because of technological advancement, the increasing adoption of novel products, and many key players, non-contact temperature monitoring devices are leading the global market. Furthermore, avoiding direct contact with patients, non-contact temperature monitoring increases the safety of both the medical practitioner and the patient and contributes to global non-contact temperature monitoring systems market growth.

Excerpts from 'by Region Segmentation

The global temperature monitoring systems market has been segmented into

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • The Rest Of The World

North America and the Asia Pacific dominate the global temperature monitoring systems market. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to increasing infectious diseases in the region, such as COVID-19, Influenza, H1N1 etc., and the growing adoption of temperature monitoring systems. Technological advancement, developed infrastructure, and the presence of several players boost the North American temperature monitoring systems market.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global temperature monitoring systems market are

  • 3m Company

  • A&D Company Ltd.

  • Abb Ltd.

  • Braun Healthcare

  • Deltatrack

  • Emerson Electric

  • Exergen Corporation

  • Fluke Corporation (A Subsidiary Of Fortive Corporation)

  • Geratherm

  • Honeywell

  • Kelsius, Ltd.

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V

  • Masimo

  • Monnit Corporation

  • Omega Engineering

  • Omron Healthcare

  • Rees Scientific

  • Sensoscientific, Inc.

  • Siemens Ag

  • Testo Ag (Germany)

  • Toshiba Inc.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/temperature-monitoring-systems-market/7932

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions       

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEMS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT

    1. Digital Temperature Monitoring Devices

    2. Analog Temperature Monitoring Devices

  6. GLOBAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEMS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE

    1. Contact

    2. Non-Contact 

  7. GLOBAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEMS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER

    1. Healthcare Facilities

    2. Home Care Settings

    3. Others 

TOC Continue…

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

US$ 2.09 billion

Revenue forecast in 2030

US$ 5.30 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 10.90% from 2022 to 2030

Base year for estimation

2021

Forecast period

2022-2030

Segments covered

Product, type, end-user, and region.

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pipeline Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Report:

https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=yJlb0doVVx9ZNTHLBgNorTMrStdrzr7C6hHGosHA&report_id=7932&license=Single

About Us        

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis, and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/


