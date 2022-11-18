Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Booming Industry Growth, Research Scope, Advance Technology and Innovations by 2030

Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market will clock US$ 5.30 billion by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Temperature Monitoring Systems Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Temperature Monitoring Systems Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Growth Drivers

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for temperature monitoring systems has skyrocketed recently, as fever was the first symptom for suspected COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, the government has established regulatory standards for temperature monitoring in malls, movie theatres, and other public places, making it mandatory to keep track of who is visiting the location and their body temperature. Also, increasing viral, infectious, and chronic diseases such as malaria, dengue, hepatitis, and tuberculosis are boosting the global temperature monitoring systems market.

The global temperature monitoring systems market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Product, type, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from 'by Product'

The global temperature monitoring systems market has been divided into two product categories:

Digital Temperature Monitoring Devices

Analog Temperature Monitoring Devices

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, technological advancement, and the introduction of novel devices, the digital temperature monitoring devices segment is leading the global temperature monitoring systems market. Furthermore, rapid adoption and the introduction of novel products propel the global temperature monitoring systems market. Temperature monitoring was critical during the COVID-19 pandemic because fever was one of the primary symptoms of the virus, so the demand for temperature monitoring systems increased dramatically

Excerpts From 'by Type'

The global temperature monitoring systems market is segmented into

Contact

Non-Contact

Because of technological advancement, the increasing adoption of novel products, and many key players, non-contact temperature monitoring devices are leading the global market. Furthermore, avoiding direct contact with patients, non-contact temperature monitoring increases the safety of both the medical practitioner and the patient and contributes to global non-contact temperature monitoring systems market growth.

Excerpts from 'by Region Segmentation

The global temperature monitoring systems market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest Of The World

North America and the Asia Pacific dominate the global temperature monitoring systems market. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to increasing infectious diseases in the region, such as COVID-19, Influenza, H1N1 etc., and the growing adoption of temperature monitoring systems. Technological advancement, developed infrastructure, and the presence of several players boost the North American temperature monitoring systems market.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global temperature monitoring systems market are

3m Company

A&D Company Ltd.

Abb Ltd.

Braun Healthcare

Deltatrack

Emerson Electric

Exergen Corporation

Fluke Corporation (A Subsidiary Of Fortive Corporation)

Geratherm

Honeywell

Kelsius, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Masimo

Monnit Corporation

Omega Engineering

Omron Healthcare

Rees Scientific

Sensoscientific, Inc.

Siemens Ag

Testo Ag (Germany)

Toshiba Inc.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEMS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Digital Temperature Monitoring Devices Analog Temperature Monitoring Devices GLOBAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEMS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Contact Non-Contact GLOBAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEMS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Healthcare Facilities Home Care Settings Others

TOC Continue…

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 2.09 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 5.30 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.90% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Product, type, end-user, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

