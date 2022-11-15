U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

Tempest Launches Highly Anticipated RFP Integration With Cvent for iDSS CRM

Tempest
·4 min read
Image
Image

The new integration delivers streamlined operations, standardization of data collection, and improved efficiency with RFP sourcing and response processes.

Cvent / iDSS Integration

Cvent / iDSS Integration
Cvent / iDSS Integration

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest, a trusted leader in digital solutions for the destination marketing industry, has officially launched a robust integration between their iDSS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform and Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider.

This new integration pairs the functionality of iDSS — Tempest's community-driven CRM solution, built by a destination marketing organization (DMO) for DMOs — with the Cvent Supplier Network to deliver streamlined operations, standardization of data collection, and improved efficiency with RFP sourcing and response processes. Users of both iDSS and Cvent can now view, promote, and track the status RFPs sent through the Cvent Supplier Network directly within iDSS, while also being able to easily share Cvent RFP information with local partners via the iDSS Extranet, among other features.

While developing this new integration, Tempest consulted with over 30 DMOs to gain insights into their RFP workflow process. The end result is a direct feed of Cvent RFPs into the iDSS platform, keeping DMOs up-to-date with real-time RFP details, updates, responses and awards, all centralized within iDSS.

"The integration of the Cvent platform with our CRM system is critically important as we look for technology solutions that improve business operations," said Bradley Kent, Senior Vice President and Chief Sales & Services Officer for Visit Dallas. "The partnership between Cvent and iDSS enables our sales team to spend additional time connecting with meeting planners to showcase why Dallas is such a premier location for meetings and events."

"As a long-time leader in the hospitality technology space, we're constantly innovating to better support the thousands of hotels and DMOs that leverage our software to drive business," said Janine Alsalam, Cvent Vice President of Sales. "This new integration with iDSS is a direct result of those efforts and further highlights our commitment to maximizing our Cvent platform capabilities through APIs that empower our partners to build upon. We're proud to deliver what we believe to be an extremely valuable solution for DMOs to work more efficiently, reduce manual entry, and focus efforts on maximizing results with planners and venues."

The iDSS/Cvent Integration aligns with iDSS' philosophy of remaining an open platform: keeping the iDSS application programming interface (API) open and available to access by iDSS clients and their partners in an effort to continue to drive innovation and collaboration within the DMO industry.

"The Cvent integration is a fantastic example of what happens when like-minded organizations and partners collaborate, and we're excited about the value this new offering creates for the destinations we support," stated Tempest CEO Alex Heimann. "This industry-leading collaboration not only streamlines operations for our destination partners, but builds a solid foundation for a shared vision of innovation and collaboration within the travel, tourism, meetings and events industries."

Destination organizations interested in utilizing this integration can learn more and request a quote by emailing support@idss.com.

###

About Tempest: 

Tempest is a leading destination solutions provider trusted by over 200 destination organizations across North America. Tempest partners with destination organizations to build value for their communities through its web, marketing, cloud software, and community engagement solutions. For more information about Tempest, please visit www.tempest.im.

About Cvent:

Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: CVT) is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,800 employees and over 21,000 customers worldwide as of Sept. 30, 2022. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent's suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent's supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent's sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

Contact Information:
Kyle Huff
Director of Content Marketing, Tempest
kyle.huff@tempest.im

Erica Stoltenberg
Corporate Communications, Cvent
estoltenberg@cvent.com

